Creed Speech
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
นักคิดอิสระ
Plant Medicine Diaries
Nicholas Creed's Music
Scamdemics and Psychology
Climate Alarmism
Transhumanism and A.I
Mindfulness
Digital$, Crypto, Gold
Education
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
A Higher Form of Memetic War
PROLOGUE
19 hrs ago
•
Nicholas Creed
13
Share this post
A Higher Form of Memetic War
nicholascreed.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
UK protests supercut - Pubs smashed, cars bricked, old man kicked unconscious, Keir Starmer announces “standing army of officers to tackle…
Listen now | BBC's Phil Mackie describes the situation as a "largely peaceful protest", Sky News presenter forced off air- van's tires slashed, Keir…
21 hrs ago
•
Nicholas Creed
4
Share this post
UK protests supercut - Pubs smashed, cars bricked, old man kicked unconscious, Keir Starmer announces “standing army of officers to tackle rioters”
nicholascreed.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
13:09
Thailand CBDC Goes Live
Video & transcript from Benjamin Hart, American attorney and managing director of Integrity Legal in Bangkok. Taken from YouTube Video: Is Thailand…
Aug 6
•
Nicholas Creed
8
Share this post
Thailand CBDC Goes Live
nicholascreed.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
UK Police State By Any Means Necessary
Grant additional powers 'targeting the far-right', roll out facial recognition tech, track movements of target demographic on social media, stop them…
Aug 5
•
Nicholas Creed
18
Share this post
UK Police State By Any Means Necessary
nicholascreed.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
15
July 2024
Bird Flu Scamdemic Planning: Mass Fatality Management, Continuity of Operations, Emergency Management Planning...
Law enforcement, fire department, first responders, hospital & emergency medical services, call center service, workforce planning, global influenza…
Jul 31
•
Nicholas Creed
9
Share this post
Bird Flu Scamdemic Planning: Mass Fatality Management, Continuity of Operations, Emergency Management Planning...
nicholascreed.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
🗞️Thailand News Roundup: Violent Ends & Carrot Sticks
I’ve compiled several stories which I think are worthy of your attention. Both for the outside world peeking in, and for readers based in Thailand who…
Jul 29
•
Nicholas Creed
7
Share this post
🗞️Thailand News Roundup: Violent Ends & Carrot Sticks
nicholascreed.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
Deconstructing Paris Olympics Satanic Productions
Open Satanism. Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) notices sent to multiple Twitter accounts for posting the opening ceremony clips. Censorship…
Jul 28
•
Nicholas Creed
14
Share this post
Deconstructing Paris Olympics Satanic Productions
nicholascreed.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
11
Introducing The EU Asset Registry: Precursor to Confiscation of Citizen Assets?
It's all for 'transparency'. It's to 'protect' you. It's to 'fight' tax evasion. Honest. Multiple sources cited, tips on how to protect yourself, and…
Jul 25
•
Nicholas Creed
7
Share this post
Introducing The EU Asset Registry: Precursor to Confiscation of Citizen Assets?
nicholascreed.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7
Isolation Cultivates Collectivism
The idea for this piece came from a well made video produced by the Academy of Ideas Substack. The video cites numerous psychologists and philosophers…
Jul 23
•
Nicholas Creed
5
Share this post
Isolation Cultivates Collectivism
nicholascreed.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
A Study of Assassination Revisited
Referencing the "CIA's Assassination Manual" and analysing the attempt made on President Trump's life on 13th July 2024.
Jul 18
•
Nicholas Creed
9
Share this post
A Study of Assassination Revisited
nicholascreed.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Barcelona's Anti-Tourism Campaign
Whenever we see large numbers of protestors converging on a ‘leftist’ cause, we are usually skeptical about how organic these movements are.
Jul 9
•
Nicholas Creed
10
Share this post
Barcelona's Anti-Tourism Campaign
nicholascreed.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
Taxi Roulette
Roll the dice with Bangkok Taxi drivers and you might get a crackhead, a meth-head, a stoner, a drunk, a phone addict - or a super combo.
Jul 7
•
Nicholas Creed
8
Share this post
Taxi Roulette
nicholascreed.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
© 2024 Nicholas Creed
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts