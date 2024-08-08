Creed Speech

A Higher Form of Memetic War
PROLOGUE
  
Nicholas Creed
2
UK protests supercut - Pubs smashed, cars bricked, old man kicked unconscious, Keir Starmer announces “standing army of officers to tackle…
Listen now | BBC's Phil Mackie describes the situation as a "largely peaceful protest", Sky News presenter forced off air- van's tires slashed, Keir…
  
Nicholas Creed
1
13:09
Thailand CBDC Goes Live
Video & transcript from Benjamin Hart, American attorney and managing director of Integrity Legal in Bangkok. Taken from YouTube Video: Is Thailand…
  
Nicholas Creed
5
UK Police State By Any Means Necessary
Grant additional powers 'targeting the far-right', roll out facial recognition tech, track movements of target demographic on social media, stop them…
  
Nicholas Creed
15

July 2024

Bird Flu Scamdemic Planning: Mass Fatality Management, Continuity of Operations, Emergency Management Planning...
Law enforcement, fire department, first responders, hospital & emergency medical services, call center service, workforce planning, global influenza…
  
Nicholas Creed
3
🗞️Thailand News Roundup: Violent Ends & Carrot Sticks
I’ve compiled several stories which I think are worthy of your attention. Both for the outside world peeking in, and for readers based in Thailand who…
  
Nicholas Creed
4
Deconstructing Paris Olympics Satanic Productions
Open Satanism. Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) notices sent to multiple Twitter accounts for posting the opening ceremony clips. Censorship…
  
Nicholas Creed
11
Introducing The EU Asset Registry: Precursor to Confiscation of Citizen Assets?
It's all for 'transparency'. It's to 'protect' you. It's to 'fight' tax evasion. Honest. Multiple sources cited, tips on how to protect yourself, and…
  
Nicholas Creed
7
Isolation Cultivates Collectivism
The idea for this piece came from a well made video produced by the Academy of Ideas Substack. The video cites numerous psychologists and philosophers…
  
Nicholas Creed
3
A Study of Assassination Revisited
Referencing the "CIA's Assassination Manual" and analysing the attempt made on President Trump's life on 13th July 2024.
  
Nicholas Creed
Barcelona's Anti-Tourism Campaign
Whenever we see large numbers of protestors converging on a ‘leftist’ cause, we are usually skeptical about how organic these movements are.
  
Nicholas Creed
5
Taxi Roulette
Roll the dice with Bangkok Taxi drivers and you might get a crackhead, a meth-head, a stoner, a drunk, a phone addict - or a super combo.
  
Nicholas Creed
3
