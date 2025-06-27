Creed Speech

Creed Speech

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amy Sukwan's avatar
Amy Sukwan
1d

I read about Thailand recriminalizing marijuana earlier this morning. What a sad tale for so many small business owners and shops. All so doctors and police can try to get their money through corrupt influence. Then again Thailand loves to shoot itself in the foot over these greed driven fiefdoms..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Nicholas Creed
Rick Bradford's avatar
Rick Bradford
1d

The power brokers inside the Thai government behave as if they see flip-flopping on almost every policy as a feature, not a bug. What are they smoking?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nicholas Creed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture