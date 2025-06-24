Grabbing this via FirstPost.Com:

China’s National University of Defence Technology has revealed a mosquito-sized drone for covert missions, boasting tiny wings and hair-thin legs. Built for reconnaissance and surveillance, it reflects China’s growing military focus on micro-robotics. Globally, similar micro-UAVs are also being developed, with applications ranging from warfare to environmental monitoring and medicine. A major breakthrough in micro-robotics has emerged from China’s National University of Defense Technology (NUDT), where researchers have introduced a drone no larger than a mosquito. Designed primarily for stealth military missions, this micro-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was showcased on CCTV 7, China’s national military television channel. During a televised segment, a student from the institution affiliated with the Central Military Commission displayed the device and explained its intended purpose. “Here in my hand is a mosquito-like type of robot. Miniature bionic robots like this one are especially suited to information reconnaissance and special missions on the battlefield,” said Liang Hexiang while holding the device between his fingers.

[X Post link]

How long until they send these insect-like drones to assassinate people? These drones could be used to poison someone quite easily and be completely undetected.

They could (will?) also be used to force ‘vaccinate’ people during another fake pandemic.

Remember when Gates was licking his chops over the idea of using Mosquitoes as “flying vaccinators”?

Researchers at Leiden University Medical Center, backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, have developed a new method of delivering malaria vaccines using genetically modified mosquitoes as “flying vaccinators.” The Blaze reports that in a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, scientists have demonstrated the effectiveness of using mosquitoes as “flying syringes” to vaccinate humans against malaria. The research, conducted at the Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC) in the Netherlands with funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, represents a new and potentially worrying advancement in vaccine technology. The study involved genetically modifying malaria parasites to stop developing after a certain period of time in the human body. The modified parasites, named GA1 and GA2, were designed to prime the immune system without causing a full-blown malaria infection. Researchers then infected mosquitoes with these engineered parasites and allowed them to bite human test subjects in a controlled setting.

Well now there are miniature drones that can be used to realise Gates’ dystopic dream.

Where do we go from here?

Carbon-fibre made “mosquito” nets to sleep in?

Crikey.

