In this article, we shall examine the role of the UK’s police force in failing to protect the vulnerable, shielding and protecting the guilty along with their supporters, and intimidation tactics used against (actual) peaceful protesters.

Justice and lawlessness have not only been inverted, but weaponised against the people. Injustice reigns supreme and lawlessness has been made lawful.

This subject matter is designed to provoke a strong emotional response in whomever consumes the mainstream media narratives.

The mainstream narrative curation is that anyone who counters the official party line is ‘far-right’.

The inevitability of community-driven policing and patrol groups formed by volunteers is the right way to go about protecting vulnerable women and children on the streets. These groups showcase the police’s utter failure and seeming contempt of the British public.

A police force that is spending more time criminalising memes and investigating social media posts, than arresting perpetrators committing heinous crimes in the real world.

The wrong way to go about enacting change is through violence and vandalism of police property - which gives ammunition to the totalitarian state to give itself ever expanding extra-judicial powers to arrest on suspicion, detain, and outright forbid peaceful assembly, or online criticism of illegal immigration, for example.

Let us endeavour to not fall prey to the enormous amount of energy being expended by a government that would see its people divided by intersectionality in as many ways as is humanly possible:

Tensions framed in the media racially as illegal immigrants vs. the ‘far right’. The reality is that concerned locals are protesting against migrants who are sex offenders, paedophiles, and thugs - endangering the local community’s women and children.

Blatant two-tier policing based on the aforementioned purposefully exacerbated ‘racial’ tensions. This further increases the chances of protests turning kinetic .

Sex; Men vs. Women - Seeding the idea that prioritising family life over the corporate rat race is weak. Encouraging both male and female employees without dependents who will give their lives to the company.

Gender ideology - indoctrinating the youth to be loyal to the state and not to their families. LGBTQ spectrum accommodation, positive discrimination, and forced events in the public eye and privately in corporations - intended to make the workplace into struggle sessions, whereby proponents of gender ideology police and enforce acquiescence to the ideology.

Pro-C19 injection recipients vs. ‘Anti-vaxxers’ - This launched the first successful testbed of national-mass-scale othering of the persona-non-grata populace, whilst garnering support for the totalitarian system laboratory of soft digital ID (vax passport), tiered privileges based on PCR tests / number of C19 injections, and obedience to state diktats.

This is not an exhaustive list. The state manipulates these forms of intersectionality to implement different facets of the totalitarianism system, by feeding off the public reaction.

Let us attempt to tie together cause and effect with problem and solution; focusing on the ‘migrant hotels’ throughout the UK, the Pakistani grooming gangs, and the blatant two-tier policing. We will illuminate the bad actors involved, and the unregistered activist-orientated ‘charities’ funding the counter-protests.

Then we can begin to understand which specific parts of the totalitarian beast system are being touted as solutions to these engineered problems, and thus the manufactured consent of an unwitting British public.

The government-touted ‘solutions’:

Digital ID ‘Britcard’.

Fast-tracked prison sentences for dissidents.

Facial recognition technology amidst mass CCTV rollout.

Panopticon surveillance state running through a SMART grid to usher in technocracy.

Cashless society to complement the surveillance state, allowing for social credit scoring and a permanent tiered-privileges societal model.

The ‘online safety act’ bill.

DEWSBURY - FAMILY OF CONVICTED CHILD RAPIST PROTEST AGAINST HIS INCARCERATION

These scenes were captured by Billy Moore in his All or Nothing podcast - he travels around the UK showing the societal decay, mass homelessness, alcoholism, drug addiction, and more recently the protests taking place in reaction to the UK government’s immigration policies.

In this clip, family members defend their relative - Irfan Khan, a Pakistani grooming gang member who was convicted in a court of law as a child rapist. The protesters defending the grooming gangs are calling the trials ‘racist’. Note their expensive looking signage and equipment, along with the slogans and messaging used. This strongly speaks to possible funding and organisation from a third party.

[YouTube Full Video]

Organic protests are always easier to spot as they feature people without uniforms, colour coordination, and lacking expensive printed signage with wooden placeholders. At real organic protests without external funding, people typically hold homemade cardboard signs, and most tellingly - they are not masked.

The outrage from the locals in Dewsbury is palpable, yet the police bend over backwards to protect the protesters, with the female officer even telling one lady “don’t be oppressive okay”.

Slogans on the signage:

Fighting for trials: Defending those wrongfully accused of grooming.

In a racist system the truth gets silenced.

Innocent until proven guilty.

Stop painting all races with the same brush.

No one should face conviction due to skin colour.

Via The Daily Mail:

Protesters have been shown to be denouncing grooming gang trials as racist and using abusive terms to describe young girl victims. Phrases such as 'dirty b****es', 'lying b****es' and 'sick cow' have been aimed at abuse survivors - and shared during TikTok and WhatsApp chats, it has been revealed. The organiser of a group called Fighting For Fair Trials, who says many offenders have been wrongly imprisoned, has now condemned the derogatory phrases used by others in online chats. But Samira Khan told MailOnline that supporters were justified in speaking out against girls and young women they feel have made up claims about alleged predators. She was speaking as a new Channel 4 documentary about Britain's grooming gangs - called Groomed: A National Scandal - includes testimony from five women telling of their ordeals. […]

Grooming Gangs: Britain's Shame Nicholas Creed · Jan 18 This post was initially about an investigative report by Charlie Peters with GB News: Grooming Gangs: Britain's Shame. The documentary originally aired in February 2023 - original YouTube link here.

EPPING - CONCERNED LOCALS PROTEST AGAINST HOTEL HOUSING ASYLUM SEEKERS AND THE SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A TEENAGE GIRL

A cursory search with Brave browser shows that the search engine managers and its AI programmers are on board with the UK party line. There is no such thing as “concerned locals” anymore. Anyone protesting against illegal immigration and the taxpayer expense funding luxury hotels housing immigrants, is labelled “far right”:

This first clip is again from Billy Moore’s All or Nothing Podcast. Note the police officer telling a protester:

“I know where you live.”

[YouTube Full Video]

Aside from the outright intimidation tactic of an officer of the law telling a peaceful protester that he knows where he lives, could the police officer be bragging about the new powers going into effect on the back of the Online Safety Act?

UK Police State Solidifies Nicholas Creed · Apr 4 Britain is on a dark path. Everyone I speak to in the UK - friends and family, are miserable. I don't just mean they've had a bad day, I mean they are really fed up and despairing with everything in their lives. Many of my friends are making plans to leave the country for good - some have already booked their flights and bought their long-term visas for…

This next clip is from the protest in Epping, but documented by citizen journalist Wesley Winter. YouTube description for video:

In this video, we take a deep dive into a protest outside The Bell Hotel in Epping Forest. Since 2020, the hotel has operated as a migrant hotel with 79 rooms. After a local teenage girl was allegedly assaulted by an asylum seeker staying at the hotel, tensions have erupted. Outraged locals have held a series of protests calling for the hotel to be shut down. We join the third and largest protest to see what’s really happening on the ground.

The YouTube video has almost 2 million views, so it is no wonder the UK’s thought police are blocking access to UK IP addresses in full damage control mode...

Winter introduces the protest’s context and speaks to a local woman:

CLIP TRANSCRIPT

“The Bell Hotel in Epping has become the center of tension in the town after a 41-year-old Ethiopian man, Hadush Kebatu, staying at the hotel as an asylum seeker, was arrested on three counts of sexual assault. The court was told he tried to kiss a teenage girl just 8 days after arriving in the UK via small boat across the channel. Since then, locals have held protests outside the hotel, but they've been met by counter-protests who claim the demonstrations are rooted in far-right racism. The last protest ended in clashes. We went to Epping to find out what's really going on. Join me.” […] Winter: “Hey lady, I see a sign. Would you like to say a few words about today's protest?” Lady: “Yeah, we want to protect our kids.” Winter: “Yeah. I mean, how do you feel about the recent attack on the local girl?” Lady: “It's disgusting. She's in my uh my son's class. It's absolutely disgusting. We need to protect the kids.” Winter: “Why do you think it happened? Do you think it's like lack of security in this hotel?” Lady: “They shouldn’t be in the hotel in the first place. Illegal. Shouldn’t be here.” […] Man: “Can I just say this is not a racial thingy or whatever like that. It's about protecting women and kids, right, from illegal immigrants or asylum seekers which think it's okay to marry a 9-year-old or like it's not on.”

In the next clip, Winter describes the protest turnout from the local community and the counter-protesters waiting at the local police station with the BBC ready to interview them:

CLIP TRANSCRIPT

Winter: “You've got a range of crowd, mothers, a few fathers as well. A real mix. I wouldn't say it's all men. I think the local community have come out today. I don't know why they've got these vans, though. Let's see later on what happens. Around a mile away, at Epping (police) station, counter-protesters had gathered having traveled from London. The BBC appeared to be waiting to interview one of the organizers, Weyman Bennett. Soon after the group was escorted by police to the Bell Hotel. So it seems like a lot of people are moving down this way.”

When Winter speaks to a counter-protester, it is apparent that he is not local, becoming evasive when he asks how they traveled to Epping. It also seems that police deliberately routed both groups so that they would collide. Note the expensive looking signage of the counter-protesters, with the SUTR organisation icons at the bottom…

Remember the SUTR icon - to be reviewed later in this article.

CLIP TRANSCRIPT

Winter: “How do you feel about the protest so far?” Male counter-protester: “What? Getting fireworks thrown at us? Eggs thrown at us?” Winter: “Yeah. What do you think?” Male counter-protester: “The violence is unnecessary. I think it's horrible. I think it doesn't reflect the people of Epping. Um, and it needs to end now. Winter: “You local to Epping?” Male counter-protester: “No, I'm from Warham. I have family in Epping. Um, and you know, we have locals here in Epping.” Winter: “A lot a lot of people argue that by you guys coming here, you're almost sympathizing with the person who did the sexual assault.” Male counter-protester: “We need to focus on this…” [points to crowd and walks away].

Winter then spots a masked counter-protester who he recognises from a trans-rights rally he documented a while ago - this also speaks to the counter-protesters being a staged rent-a-crowd .

As dusk falls, there are skirmishes between the two protester groups. A few masked youths - apparently protesting against the migrant hotel - begin to vandalise the police vans. It is strange to observe the police’s behaviour - in some moments there are riot police in full gear with shields and batons - doing nothing to intervene.

Here is a compilation of the youths kicking the police vans, ripping off license plates, and smashing headlights:

SCREENSHOTS:

Note police beside van watching.

We could speculate that the police did not want to engage directly with the large numbers of protesters, but that doesn’t add up because in earlier scenes, the police consistently assaulted non-masked protesters, with one officer even knocking a man’s teeth out with a riot shield.

Is it possible that bad actors had both the (potentially) paid rent-a-mob for the counter-protest to agitate the locals, and also used these masked youths as chaos agents to tarnish the peaceful protest with violence and vandalism? It is also plausible that the masked youths were acting of their own volition, yet why no police intervention?

Compilation of police using physical force against non-masked protesters:

SUTR - STAND UP TO RACISM UK

The SUTR organisation featured on the placards of the ‘counter-protesters’ operates as an unregistered charity. Let’s look at their website to get the gist of their modus operandi:

Organizational Structure and Political Connections

SUTR operates as a sister organization to Unite Against Fascism (UAF), sharing leadership figures such as joint secretaries Weyman Bennett and Sabby Dhalu, and president Diane Abbott (Labour Party MP). Source - UAF Wikipedia page.

The group is accused of being a front for the Socialist Workers Party (SWP), a far-left political organization, with historical ties to the National Assembly Against Racism (NAAR) and unions like Unite the Union and Communication Workers' Union.

Funding Sources

I could not find explicit funding details for SUTR. We can see the ‘donate’ button on their homepage above. However, similar anti-racism NGOs in the UK often rely on a mix of union donations, public fundraising, and individual contributions.

NGO and Think Tank Affiliations

SUTR collaborates with UK-based unions and civil society groups like the Muslim Council of Britain and Communication Workers' Union.

One interesting moment in Winter’s YouTube video shows a so called counter-protester posing for the inbound YouTube cameras with the Socialist Worker newspaper showing a headline that reads Concentration Camp in Gaza:

I think this was deliberately done as the Zionist controlled media in both the UK and the US continue to frame support for Palestine or opposition to the Gaza genocide, as being synonymous with ‘woke’.

According to this interesting (scrubbed) post from the wayback machine, SUTR do not care about the Gaza issue:

Quoting directly from the article:

This two-minute video is extracted from a recording of a demonstration in Oxford in the last few days. It is shocking; a Palestinian has the mic and starts to speak about Palestinian freedom to the crowd at a supposedly anti-racist demonstration. The organisers quickly gaslight her by claiming that people were leaving as a result of her raising thesubject of Palestine. They further demand that she stop speaking about Palestine at all. The organisers switch off the mic until protests from outraged demonstrators force them to switch it back on. The claim that people were leaving is almost certainly untrue - solely intended to silence the Palestinian speaker. Even if it were true, the organisers were telling the speaker that if it came to a choice between some supporters of Israel leaving and shutting down the Palestinian, their choice is to silence her. Shocking but not surprising given that during ten months of genocide Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) has yet to issue any statement condemning this greatest racist atrocity.

The clip:

GOVERNMENT POLICIES ENACTED ON THE BACK OF THE CHAOS

Following on from the list of trojan horse UK government policies listed at the start of this article, the latest to go live is the Online Safety Act. Here is Laila Cunningham - Reform Westminster City Councillor for Lancaster Gate, pressing Labour politician Barry Gardiner, to admit that the Online Safety act is not about protecting children, but monitoring adults:

Via Off-Guardian:

On Friday, the “Age Verification” clause of the UK’s Online Safety Act officially came into force. The result was a sudden surge in discussion, and a lot of people realising – finally – what the law really means. People have been googling “VPN” a lot. That’s a good thing; we’ll get to why later. Unfortunately, much of this is stable doors and bolted horses. We’ve been warning about the OSA since it was first mooted (by the Conservatives, just to remind you that “sides” are an illusion), and we’re rather past the point where awareness would have mattered. The new law essentially forces companies to put any even potentially “adult content” behind an ID wall – meaning a user must prove their age before they access it. The ways of doing that vary; you can use a credit card or let an AI-powered system scan your face via webcam to guess your age.

DIGITAL ID

In June 2025 I wrote this piece on biometrics and digital ID:

Transhumanism and A.I Harvesting Your Biometrics: Part Two Nicholas Creed · Jun 11 In part one, we looked at the overreach of CCTV surveillance using live facial recognition (LFR) technology in UK supermarkets and for policing. We highlighted the hijacking of biometrics as a prerequisite for cash handouts - by the state demanding the fingerprints of (Nigerian) citizens. Ergo, inserting a middle man third party between the cash recipie… Read full story

Let us briefly recap on how digital ID is sold to the public:

‘Inclusive’ migrant management systems = creating a database of digital identities amongst those most vulnerable and therefore dependent on state welfare.

‘Governance tool for poverty reduction’ = poverty enforcement , if people resist having a digital ID issued, the state welfare / universal basic income spigot could be turned off.

‘Every person is entitled to’ = The leave nobody behind mantra of the UN Agenda 2030 SDGs.

Digital ID can also be marketed as a ‘solution’ to illegal immigration…

Via Biometric Update:

Digital ID is coming to the UK from a couple of different directions, raising questions for stakeholders along the way. Among them: How many IDs does it take to stop a boat? What if the boat is small? The Telegraph counts 16 ways for UK nationals to prove they have the right to work in the Kingdom. To hire a legal migrant, employers are already expected to see an eVisa. But a government-issued digital ID might be harder to spoof, and therefore help prevent ineligible people from being hired. Partisan thinktank Labour Together, which reportedly has close ties to the current UK government, believes so, and has made this the central argument in its proposal for the introduction of a “BritCard.”

SOLUTIONS TO THE GOVERNMENT’S ‘SOLUTIONS’

I invite readers, especially those in the UK to checkout my article on privacy obliteration, and steps to take to reclaim online privacy, as well as protecting your data. UK residents are probably rushing into signing up for centralised VPN providers - I predict that the next big ‘gotcha surprise surprise’ moment will come when the big centralised VPN companies start cooperating with the UK authorities to give access to all online activity logs of their users upon request!

Decentralised and open source VPNs are the way to go. No tracking of your online activity. No logs. No government backdoor.

Via my privacy obliteration article:

Wherever and whenever you do upload images or videos - remove the metadata. Use a quantum-tunnel VPN with different entrance and exit ports to make it harder for your internet traffic to be intercepted - such as Mullvad VPN or Sentinel DVPN. Use open source encryption software to encrypt your USB drives, or even your entire computer - such as Veracrypt. Get off Microsoft one drive and google docs - the centralised cloud storage platforms. Try out decentralised versions such as STORJ and FILECOIN. Use an alternative operating system for your phone or tablet, such as Lineage, so that you can ‘de-google’, anonymously install apps from a mirror store (called ‘Aurora store’) of the google playstore, and use navigation apps like google maps without tracking data being accumulated. ‘Salt your data’ - don’t put your real name, D.O.B etc into website field submission forms, or for account creation, whenever you do not need to - as far as ‘KYC’ (know your customer) requirements go.

FURTHER RECOMMENDED READING

UK Police State By Any Means Necessary Nicholas Creed · August 5, 2024 Since the horrific reported attacks in Southport, UK, whereby a ‘17 year old male’ went on a stabbing spree at a “Taylor-swift dance class” - protests have erupted nationwide. The attack has provoked a strong emotional response from the British public, with tensions exceeding breaking point. We have the right to question everything. We can be damn sure … Read full story

UK Police State Solidifies Nicholas Creed · Apr 4 Britain is on a dark path. Everyone I speak to in the UK - friends and family, are miserable. I don’t just mean they’ve had a bad day, I mean they are really fed up and despairing with everything in their lives. Many of my friends are making plans to leave the country for good - some have already booked their flights and bought their long-term visas for… Read full story

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based writer. This article took many hours of research and curation.

If you would like to donate a virtual coffee or crypto to support this work, it would help me out a great deal.

Email: nicholas.creed@protonmail.com with information and newsworthy stories for open source intelligence gathering to support this Substack, thank you.

