Donald Trump, the self-proclaimed “peacetime president” authorised strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, so we are told. This global hyperreality show is relentlessly beamed into our minds via X accounts and Truth Social accounts.

Less than twenty-four hours prior, the Government of Pakistan - via X, recommended Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. 21st June 2025:

Government of Pakistan Recommends President Donald J. Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize The Government of Pakistan has decided to formally recommend President Donald J. Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis. The international community bore witness to unprovoked and unlawful Indian aggression, which constituted a grave violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, resulting in the tragic loss of innocent lives, including women, children, and the elderly. In exercising its fundamental right to self-defense, Pakistan launched Operation Bunyanum Marsoos—a measured, resolute, and precise military response, carefully executed to re-establish deterrence and defend its territorial integrity while consciously avoiding civilian harm. At a moment of heightened regional turbulence, President Trump demonstrated great strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship through robust diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi which de-escalated a rapidly deteriorating situation, ultimately securing a ceasefire and averting a broader conflict between the two nuclear states that would have had catastrophic consequences for millions of people in the region and beyond. This intervention stands as a testament to his role as a genuine peacemaker and his commitment to conflict resolution through dialogue. The Government of Pakistan also acknowledges and greatly admires President Trump’s sincere offers to help resolve the longstanding dispute of Jammu and Kashmir between India and Pakistan—an issue that lies at the heart of regional instability. Durable peace in South Asia would remain elusive until the implementation of United Nations Security Council resolutions concerning Jammu and Kashmir. President Trump’s leadership during the 2025 Pakistan India crisis manifestly showcases the continuation of his legacy of pragmatic diplomacy and effective peace-building. Pakistan remains hopeful that his earnest efforts will continue to contribute towards regional and global stability, particularly in the context of ongoing crises in the Middle East, including the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Gaza and the deteriorating escalation involving Iran.

It’s a joke. It’s all a joke.

Kit Knightly, writing for Off-Guardian, says out loud what many of us have been thinking, yet has seemed too audacious to suggest, up until now…

For Iran’s part, they are claiming the Fordow nuclear facility was barely damaged and “evacuated months ago”. Who can say what’s true? Any footage that emerges could be AI generated. Or cut scenes from a video game. Or videos of some other explosion in some other war. Maybe the US really did drop bombs on real places and real people died. Maybe they dropped real bombs on empty places (after phoning ahead, we know they do that) and no one died. Maybe neither the bombs nor the places are real. We know that governments of supposedly “enemy” countries work together to sell a grand lie. Iran not only went along with “Covid”, but was instrumental in early stages of the narrative. The Iranian government forced their people to get vaccinated, had lock downs and social distancing and vaccine passports. We know none of the governments of the USA, Israel or Iran care about the lives of each other’s civilians. More importantly, we know none of them care about the lives of their own civilians either. If the US, Israel and Iran can work together to pretend to have a pandemic, then they can work together and pretend to have a war. If they are willing to poison and euthanize and deprive their own citizens in the name of a fake “pandemic”, then of course they are willing to burn, shoot and bomb foreign citizens in the name of an equally fake “war”.

A commenter from the above cited article aptly quoted Orwell’s fictional novel instruction manual Nineteen Eighty-four:

“The war is not meant to be won, it is meant to be continuous. Hierarchical society is only possible on the basis of poverty and ignorance. This new version is the past and no different past can ever have existed. In principle the war effort is always planned to keep society on the brink of starvation. The war is waged by the ruling group against its own subjects and its object is not the victory over either Eurasia or East Asia, but to keep the very structure of society intact.”

Is this how we are to have Agenda 2030 forced rather than foisted upon us?

As a stage managed WW3 constrains shipping routes, energy production and supply, fertiliser, food production, and animal feed for livestock.

Do we face imminent global economic degradation on a scale of hyperinflation induced supply shocks, and the subsequent forced wartime rationing of everything?

Cyber-polygon war-gamed cyber attacks taking out critical infrastructure then blamed on [insert scapegoat state here]?

Via The WEF, 13th May 2025 , A cyber attack with Covid-like characteristics:

Will the people cry out for salvation?

Will that salvation come in the form of a central bank digital currency and universal basic income?

Digital ID and face scanning just to connect to the internet?

Make sure to have water, food, and a way to prepare it. Things will only escalate quickly from here on out.

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based writer. If you would like to donate a virtual coffee or crypto or become a paid subscriber to support this work, it would help to keep the lights on.

Email: nicholas.creed@protonmail.com with information and newsworthy stories for open source intelligence gathering to support this Substack, thank you.

