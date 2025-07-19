It saddens me to once again report on the Thai government hurtling towards technocracy faster and faster, without a second thought for people’s connection to nature, and their aversion to the invasion of privacy.

So it begins.

Total surveillance of Thailand’s islands. Apps. QR codes. Facial recognition technology. All under the auspices of “helping to manage crowds”…

Via The Bangkok Post:

KRABI - A facial recognition system will soon be adopted at Maya Bay to manage visitor flow and enhance conservation efforts, according to national park officials. The face-scanning system will be set up at the entrance to the popular attraction and will start operating on Oct 15, said Saengsuree Songthong, chief of Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park. He said the system would link with the existing e-ticket platform under the e-National Park scheme and allow real-time verification of tourists against pre-booked data. “The system will distinguish between Thai and foreign nationals, as well as adults and children, helping reduce entry delays during high season, when visitor numbers peak at 4,000 per day,” Mr Saengsuree said. Maya Bay will be one of 11 pilot locations in six marine parks nationwide to introduce facial recognition simultaneously.

What I find most heartbreaking and infuriating about this announcement, is the WEF-inspired action taken to insert a layer of artificial sterility between humans and their access to nature itself. The WEF playbook. They want to monitor our every action, making accessibility to nature a privilege, not a right, that can be taken away, scored socially and carbon footprint stomped onto the human face of the proletariats.

If you are not one to acquiesce with already-implemented Thai banking app pre-requisites for large transfers involving face scanning, then I would hazard a guess that you shall not be thrilled about this development.

If you are within the “giga-NPC-cohort” - perpetually masked, paying for everything with scannable QR codes, and your phone surgically attached to your face, then you now face quite the quandary...

Since 2020 the Govern-ment (Latin for “Control-mind”) has bamboozled you with propaganda to mask up 24/7. *Fun fact - these posters are still commonplace in Bangkok hospitals as of July 2025:

Translation: “Flu is a big deal for the elderly. Consult with the doctor for Flu Vaccine for elderly.”

Back to the quandary. If you are a giga-NPC, you’ll find yourself in immense psychological distress when visiting Maya Bay from October 2025 onwards. First off, the irresistible allure of using your phone to get an e-ticket to enter the island will get you hook, line, and sinker. But then on arrival, you’ll be asked to remove your face mask, showing your vitamin D deficient, pallid, acne-ridden complexion for the first time since January 2020! What a conundrum.

“Alex, I’ll take the transparent plastic mask visor for $50.”

Some interesting comments from the article:

👁PHUKET EYE👁

From managing crowds, to “fighting crime” for our next headline. It’s always for your own good. For your own safety. You silly little plebe.

You will accept the panopticon state and you will love it.

Via the Bangkok Post:

Speaking during a recent six-monthly report briefing, Pol Maj Gen Sinlert said the Phuket Eye has helped police arrest 369 foreigners since Jan 1. Of those, 87 were charged with illegal immigration, 65 were charged with drunk driving, 27 were charged with working in a prohibited job and 23 were charged with drug offences, he said. Police also arrested 28,809 foreigners for violating traffic laws, comprising 3,121 Russian nationals, 1,721 Chinese, 1,419 British, 1,365 French and 1,069 Indians.

Well, there you have it. Let’s keep it short and sweet. Chime in with the comments. I’m sure with a team effort we can get at least a couple of comments in the vein of:

“This e-ticketing system is so convenient. I don’t mind having my face scanned if it helps my tourism experience run more smoothly. I don’t care about privacy because I have nothing to hide. I don’t care about free speech, because I have nothing to say, other than MSM programmed soundbites.”





