Unavoidably get drawn into the binary flag-waving bloodlust as friends gleefully send messages about the US military “giving Iran a masterclass” by bombing the country. Turn friends apoplectic with rage by pointing out that the US government is the aggressor here, not the “good guy”, breaching international law by attacking Iran unprovoked, just as the state of Israel did. When said friend says “they had to because Iran was weeks away from developing a Nuclear weapon”, showcase the timeline of Netanyahu using this talking point since 1992.

Take the even more contrarian stance that the conflict between Iran & Israel / US, is being scripted and coordinated at the highest levels of leadership, even though the fighting is real, and real people are dying, at the behest of a curated reality of staged events. The end result leading to more surveillance ramped up on US citizens domestically, via Palantir contracts.

Upset both friends and subscribers by not subscribing to the Wuhan ‘lab leak’ theory for Covid 19. Get shunned by lifelong friends for suggesting that C19 only exists as a computer sequence, and that the C19 ‘pandemic’ was faked. Lose more friends by suggesting that the C19 injection democide is an intentional global coordinated effort amongst nation state leadership and various supranational organisation committee boards, conspiring to maim, sterilise, murder, and depopulate the human race. Said friends still believe it was all just a ‘cock up’, a big ‘mistake’, or “government incompetence”.

Try to warn people about Agenda 2030, using source materials from the United Nations, here, here, here, here, and here - showing the resulting impoverishment effect on people’s reduced standard of living.

In the face of mounting evidence for a digital panopticon enslavement grid herding us all like cattle to be farmed and mined on our prison planet plantation, get called a ‘conspiracy nut’ by those closest to you, who tell you “there’s nothing we can do, we just have to go along with it”. Repeated warnings given here, here, here, and here.

Find yourself shadow banned with Substack throttling posts, searchability, and traffic sent to this publication, for covering all the aforementioned topics.

[2025] Trump says he will obliterate Iran:

[2025] Trump says he is ready to bomb Iran again:

Trump on Iran's response to the U.S. Drone Strike that killed Iranain General Qasem Soleimani in 2020:

☝️*See step 6. in main post*

[2025] Starmer says the UK (govt) was not involved in the attack on Iran carried out by US military:

[2021] Ron Paul says the US military endlessly bombs other countries and “we wonder why they get upset with us”:

[2025] Trump tells reporter he was being sarcastic when he said he would end Ukraine War:

[2025] Bloomberg radio hosts discuss the US government’s spoils of war:

[2025] Netanyahu says his family has suffered a great cost due to the war with Iran and stuns Israelis by citing his son having to postpone his wedding as being a cause of great suffering:

[2025] Trump posts video on his Truth Social account of a song called “Bomb Iran”:

[2025] RFK Jr says his vision is for all Americans to wear (wearable) data tracking devices within four years - to make America healthy again:

[1998] Tony Benn (lived from 1925 to 2024) speaks in UK house of commons, voting on Iraq bombing, says “war is an easy thing to talk about - there are not many people of the generation that remember it”:

Thank you for your ongoing support.

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based writer. If you would like to donate a virtual coffee or crypto or become a paid subscriber to support this work, it would help to keep the lights on.

Email: nicholas.creed@protonmail.com with information and newsworthy stories for open source intelligence gathering to support this Substack, thank you.

Leave a comment

Share

Buy me a coffee

Bitcoin address:

bc1p0eujhumczzeh06t40fn9lz6n6z72c5zrcy0are25dhwk7kew8hwq2tmyqj

Monero address:

86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6