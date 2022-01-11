"The perfect dictatorship would have the appearance of democracy, a prison without walls in which the prisoners would not dream of escape. A system of slavery where, through consumption and entertainment, slaves would love their servitude."​

- Attributed to Aldous Huxley, yet cannot be confirmed.

We are witnessing the incremental mission creep of totalitarianism, authoritarianism, technocracy, kakistocracy, kleptocracy, and ultimately global governance and renewed neo-feudalism with mass serfdom.

We are on the precipice of permanent enslavement to a global biosecurity state and a changing monetary system that will intrinsically, indiscriminately, link our identities on the blockchain from birth to burial, dictating our rights to bodily autonomy and our literal freedom of movement.

“You will own nothing and be happy” by 2030, according to the World Economic Forum. Live in pods and eat the bugs. AI-driven employment designation, whilst the ‘useless eaters’ have their lifespans shortened through all manner of deplorable, innately evil, slow-burning eugenics programs disguised as philanthropy.

"The welfare of humanity is always the alibi of tyrants"

- Albert Camus.

The topics of interest we shall delve into at Creed Speech include:

The biosecurity paradigm shift and the panopticon surveillance grid.

The threat of the metaverse(s), the rise of AI & job automation, contactless life, and losing touch with reality.

The applied behavioural psychological techniques used by Governments against their citizens in the information war.

The role of central bank digital currencies versus cryptocurrencies, precious metals, barter, and parallel societies being born out of necessity and innovation.

Providing solutions to counter and resist agenda 2030, including business continuity planning and crisis management preparedness.

Exploring the restorative and healing properties of plants as medicine; entheogenic plants, psychedelics, and the promotion of spirituality.

I am not beholden to any corporate, pharmacological, financial, or nationalistic interests. I have no agendas per say, except to get my message out as articulately, honestly, and as objectively as possible. Although that last part is challenging, given how prevalent the levels of propaganda are, along with widespread mass formation, and malevolence masquerading as benevolence.

Living as a guest in the Kingdom of Thailand, a country infamous for aggressively pursuing lawsuits of libel and defamation over justice (often in spite of), I see it as prudent to write under a pseudonym.

Crypto donations are welcome and the addresses will be included at the end of all posts.

I look forward to your engagement and constructive criticism.

Sincerely,

Nicholas Creed.