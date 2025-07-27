The skirmishes erupted near the disputed Prasat Ta Muen Thom temple, following a Thai soldier's injury from a landmine on the border, which led to a diplomatic downgrade between Thailand and Cambodia. The Thai government subsequently recalled its ambassador from Cambodia; the Cambodian government reciprocated by withholding its diplomats, and ordered all Thai diplomats to depart Cambodia.

The dispute between the two countries dates back more than a century, when the borders of the two nations were drawn after the French occupation of Cambodia.

On July 26th, fighting broke out in an area located over 60 miles (100 km) away from previously affected areas. Key updates:

Thai military stated that Cambodian forces initiated attacks in a new southern coastal region but were repelled.



Thailand confirmed combat incidents in Surin, Ubon Ratchathani, and Srisaket provinces near the Cambodian border.



Thai authorities reported 19 deaths since the conflict began on July 24—13 civilians and 6 soldiers.



Cambodia’s defense ministry acknowledged 13 fatalities among its citizens, including 8 civilians and 5 soldiers.



Cherdchai Chaivaivid, Thailand’s UN ambassador, called on Cambodia to “immediately cease all hostilities and acts of aggression and resume dialogue in good faith.”

Sources: BBC, NY Times, Washington Post.

Martial law in Thailand has been declared for the following areas of Northeastern Thailand near Gulf of Thailand and the border with Cambodia:

Chanthaburi Province: Mueang Chanthaburi District, Tha Mai District, Makham District, Laem Sing District, Kaeng Hang Maeo District, Na Yai Am District, Khao Khitchakut District.

Trat Province: Khao Saming District.

BRIAN BERLETIC’S COMMENTS:

Footage shows Cambodian forces firing grad rockets from residential areas surrounded by civilian spectators. Not only does this place civilians in danger when Thai forces find/strike these systems, these rockets being fired are unguided area-effect weapons incapable of precision strikes and are responsible for the majority of the civilian injuries and deaths on the Thai side (which includes many ethnic Cambodians living in Thailand). Other videos show Cambodian troops dressed like civilians firing war weapons.

[https://t.me/brianlovethailand/4129]

On the Recent Thailand-Cambodia Conflict - Details the Western Media Won't Report ▪️Following Thai soldiers injured by Cambodian-placed mines along a disputed border and downgraded diplomatic ties, Cambodia has launched Grad MLRS strikes on populated areas causing indiscriminate death and destruction; ▪️Thai forces are responding with greater but still measured force against Cambodian military targets near disputed areas - Thailand's military is several times larger in size than Cambodia's and possesses vastly greater capabilities than Cambodia calling into further suspicion Cambodia's provocative actions; ▪️Western media is pretending not to know who started the shooting and is deliberately trying to link China to Cambodia and its actions - however - Thailand has a by far larger relationship with China than Cambodia and by far greater amounts of modern weapons from China than Cambodia including a Chinese main battle tank fleet, long-range precision guided rocket launchers, drones, APCs/IFVs, and Chinese air defense systems; ▪️This border dispute has erupted into violence over the past years (2008 and 2011) - at both previous junctures US-backed client regimes were either struggling to stay in power or were attempting to get into power - and now fighting has begun again as a US-backed client regime is likewise hanging in the balance; ▪️Cambodian PM Hun Sen, while having a growing relationship with China and having been targeted by US-backed regime change himself, has systematically aided US-backed sedition in neighboring Thailand for 20 years - Cambodia also maintains the US as its largest and most important export market - an outlier in Southeast Asia which mostly exports to China and others in the region; ▪️Like every other conflict around the globe, people need to be cautious about accepting Western news reports at face value - this will NOT be the "first" conflict they report on honestly and without ulterior motives.

[https://t.me/brianlovethailand/4117]

Question: What does Cambodia gain by attacking a larger, more powerful Thailand over a border dispute rooted in French-US colonialism? Answer: Cambodia will gain nothing, that is one of the downsides of being under the influence of a malicious global power like the US . Cambodia serves US interests entirely at its own expense - like Georgia in 2008 and Ukraine from 2014 onward. As in the past, Thailand will use restraint and attempt to end this as quickly as possible. China will urge peace/stability so the region can continue uniting/rising out from under and beyond Western primacy, interference, and the division used to impose and maintain both. Bottom line: ASEAN + China are uniting and rising, the US seeks to stop this. The US is investing in political division & even terrorism within ASEAN states as well as creating conflict between them and China, to serve its primary geopolitical objective: US primacy over Asia.

[https://t.me/brianlovethailand/4124]

🇹🇭🇰🇭Thai-Cambodia Conflict: Warning Signs Back in June, Cambodia's Hun Sen at the UN compared Thailand's "aggression" to Russia vs. Ukraine. For those who think Cambodia is a proxy of China or working in China or the multipolar world's interest, try fitting this pattern of adopting US narratives and appealing to Western-controlled institutions to resolve a conflict it itself, together with long time ally, US-backed billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra created in the first place. The end result is violence threatening to destabilize the entire region, and provide the US an opportunity it is already using to insert itself into the conflict. Image: The Nation, Thailand Source (Cambodian press): https://cambodianess.com/article/hun-sen-urges-law-abiding-nations-to-back-icj-path-in-thai-dispute

[https://t.me/brianlovethailand/4134]

Brian Berletic’s channels:

Odysee.

YouTube.

Telegram.

Via the BBC:

At the beginning of a private visit to his Scottish golf courses, the US president wrote on Truth Social that both nations "have agreed to immediately meet and quickly work out a Ceasefire and, ultimately, PEACE!". Thailand's acting prime minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, confirmed "that in principle, the Thai side agreed to the ceasefire". But he said Thailand "would like to see the sincerity of the Cambodian side in this matter". At least 33 soldiers and civilians have been killed while thousands of Thai and Cambodian nationals have been displaced since fighting broke out on 24 July. Trump said that he looked forward to resuming trade talks with Cambodia and Thailand though it wasn't appropriate to hold discussions until the "fighting STOPS". He has intervened a week before US tariffs on Cambodia and Thailand are due to come into force. From 1 August, businesses in the US shipping in goods from Thailand or Cambodia will have to pay a 36% tax unless an agreement can be reached before then. It is not clear how Trump has become involved in the situation, given that just a day ago Thailand's foreign minister Maris Sangiampongsa said: "I don't think we need any mediation from a third country yet."

May cooler heads prevail, without western interference, absent from proxy wars, and without feeding the military industrial complex.

Doubtless, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, and Boeing, are all eager for new clients.

