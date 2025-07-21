This post will be a collation of artefacts on the Epstein ‘hoax’ - as Orange Man would now have us believe, along with the MAGA ‘weaklings’ who got rug-pulled bigtime. Let’s wade through the hard facts, the smokescreens, the gaslighting, the gotcha pics & vids, and the wider more investigative elements of this story.

2015 - EPSTEIN’S BLACK BOOK RELEASED

Thanks to investigative journalist Nick Bryant, the so called Black Book was released showing Epstein’s various business connections to individuals and organisations. Here is a screen capture scroll & zoom video of the black book - apologies for the soundtrack - grabbed from TikTok:

Let’s go to Nick Bryant’s Epstein Justice site for an overview of the scandal:

👇

Who Was Jeffrey Epstein? Jeffrey Epstein was a wealthy financier and convicted sex offender who ran a decades-long child trafficking operation involving powerful individuals. He was arrested in 2019 but died in jail before standing trial. His close associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was later convicted for helping him abuse minors. What Crimes Did He Commit? Epstein and his network lured underage girls under the guise of offering “massages,” then sexually abused them. Some of these victims were later trafficked to his associates. His crimes date back to at least the 1990s, and despite early reports to authorities, he evaded serious punishment for years. Why Was Justice Delayed? 2005: A 14-year-old girl and her parents report that Jeffrey Epstein molested

her to the Palm Beach Police Department. 2006: After a one-year investigation, the Palm Beach Police Department

executes a probable cause affidavit, charging Epstein and one of his pimps

with multiple counts of unlawful sex acts with a minor. Palm Beach County State Attorney Barry Krischer inexplicably takes control of the case and impanels a grand jury to investigate the child abuse charges against Epstein. The Palm Beach Police Department had the statements of five underage victims of Epstein, and it was aware of 17 additional Epstein victims. But the corrupted grand jury didn’t indict Epstein on a single count of child abuse. The Chief of the Palm Beach Police Department, Michael Reiter, said that the state grand jury was “the worst failure of the criminal justice system” in modern times, and he pressured federal law enforcement to investigate the Epstein case. 2007: As the U.S. Attorney’s office for Southern Florida prepares to impanel a

federal grand jury to investigate the Epstein case, Alexander Acosta, the U.S. Attorney for Southern Florida is told that Epstein belongs to “intelligence” and to stand down from prosecuting him. The Justice Department is now aware of at least 34 Epstein victims. 2008: The Justice Department and Epstein’s lawyers ultimately work out a

plea agreement. Epstein pleads guilty to state charges that consist of one

count of adult solicitation of prostitution and one count of solicitation of

prostitution with a minor under the age of 18. Though the state charges carry a maximum of 20 years in a state prison, he is sentenced to 18 months in county jail, and he serves 13 months. Throughout Epstein’s “incarceration,” is allowed to leave the county jail for 12 hours every day. Alexander Acosta’s office colluded with Epstein’s attorneys to ensure that

Epstein not only received a slap on the wrist instead of years in prison, but it also drafted a federal non-prosecution agreement that granted immunity to all of Epstein’s co-conspirators, including pimps and perpetrators. The Crime Victims’ Rights Act mandates that the Justice Department notify

Epstein’s victims that his case was being adjudicated, but the Justice

Department contravened that law: Epstein’s victims were notified after his

sentence and non-prosecution agreement had been finalized, so they were

denied a dialogue with Epstein’s prosecutors and/or the opportunity to confront Epstein. In a further glaring injustice, the Justice Department attempted to

ensure that the Epstein plea deal would remain forever secret by sealing it.

Jeffrey Epstein would continue to molest and pimp out underage girls for the next 11 years. 2019: New charges were finally brought against him in New York, leading to

his arrest. Epstein’s Death and Unanswered Questions Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in August 2019 under suspicious circumstances. Officially ruled a suicide, many question whether he was silenced to protect others involved in his crimes. Who Else Was Involved? Though Epstein is gone, many of his alleged co-conspirators remain free. Some names connected to his network include: Ghislaine Maxwell – Epstein’s closest associate, convicted in 2021.



Sarah Kellen, Leslie Groff, Adriana Ross, Nadia Marcinkova, Haley Robson – Alleged recruiters and enablers, not charged.



High-profile individuals – Implicated alongside Epstein are Les Wexner , Prince Andrew , Bill Richardson , and George Mitchell , along with other politicians, business leaders, and celebrities. But none have faced legal consequences.



Corrupt Prosecutors & Officials – Figures like U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Florida State Attorney Barry Krischer, Florida State grand jury lead prosecutor Lanna Belohlavek, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Ann Marie Villafana played key roles in securing Epstein’s sweetheart deals, protecting his network, and burying evidence. What Now? Many victims are still fighting for justice. Despite mountains of evidence, Epstein’s wider network has not been fully investigated. The public continues to demand accountability for those who enabled or participated in his crimes. Why It Matters This case is about more than one man—it reveals how wealth and power can shield predators from consequences. Justice remains incomplete until every person involved is held accountable.

VIDEO: The Alpha and Omega of the Jeffrey Epstein Cover-up

CONNECTIONS IN PICTURES & FILM

1992 NBC TAPE ARCHIVES - TRUMP MAR-A-LAGO PARTY WITH EPSTEIN

SEPTEMBER 2024 - TRUMP SAYS HE WILL RELEASE EPSTEIN FILES ON LEX FRIEDMAN PODCAST

JULY 2025 - TRUMP CRITICISES REPORTER FOR ASKING ABOUT EPSTEIN FILES

JULY 2025 - TRUMP SAYS HE’S NOT ON ‘EPSTEIN LIST’

JULY 2025 - TRUMP SAYS EPSTEIN FILES ARE A HOAX

JULY 2025 - TRUMP SPEAKS TO REPORTERS BESIDE HOWARD LUTNICK

PBS NEWS HOUR REPORTER ASKS BILL GATES ABOUT EPSTEIN CONNECTION

SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS

Hmmm….Why indeed would “the left” not have released the Epstein files to character assassinate orange man in his first term?👇

*Epstein was arrested under Trump's watch, reportedly died on Trump's watch, and the coverup is happening on Trump's watch.

Same image, different article from the Guardian:

✋THE APOLOGISTS🚫

JULY 2025 - THE CHARLIE KIRK SHOW

JULY 2025 - MARK LEVIN

JULY 2025 - ALAN DERSHOWITZ

👇

The Trump administration told the country last week that Jeffrey Epstein killed himself and didn’t have a blackmail list, outraging MAGA in the process. Several Trump supporters firmly believe the government covered up Epstein’s misdeeds and they demand the truth. The issue has caused more discontent within MAGA than any other subject. This issue is important to much of the Right due to the belief in “Critical Pedo Theory.” This notion imagines that the world is ruled by a pedophile cabal and “systemic pedophilia” is inherent to the current order. These elite pedos are evil by nature, which is why they use space lasers to cause forest fires and wield their weather machine against red states. These right-wingers hoped Trump would battle the cabal as president. Q Anoners thought he did so in his first term, clinging to fake news stories about the admin secretly arresting and executing prominent child molesters. The Epstein announcement came as a shock. Here’s their leader telling them that a core element of their worldview isn’t true. Rather than follow Trump’s advice and move on, they’re up in arms, with some threatening to ditch MAGA altogether. It illustrates how fundamental CPT is to a large cohort of conservatives. Trump bombing Iran and implying he may be open to some form of amnesty didn’t elicit anywhere near this kind of backlash from his base. For a significant number of Trump voters, the pedo cabal matters more than anything else. Critical Pedo Theory emerged in the mid-2010s. It gained credence as a response to the Left. For years, liberals would condemn right-wingers as racists. Racism is one of the great taboos in American society. The other is pedophilia, so right-wingers began calling leftists kid diddlers to defang racism accusations. The Right’s embrace of conspiratorial populism transformed this rhetoric into CPT. Conservatives were no longer just calling the Left pedos to defend against racism smears–they now concocted an entire worldview centered on pedo cabals. Pizza gate and Q Anon soon followed.

FBI AGREEMENT DOCUMENT

COURT CASE DOCUMENT 943 PAGES: GIUFFRE V. MAXWELL

Epstein Documents 943 Pages 22.8MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

JAMES CORBETT INTERVIEWS NICK BRYANT ABOUT EPSTEIN JUSTICE

EXCELLENT ARTICLE BY CELIA FARBER ON FURTHER EPSTEIN CONNECTIONS

CLOSING REMARKS

That is a lot to wade through, I know. I wanted to dump everything I have been collecting on this developing story, hard-embedding the media files here in one post, whilst they still exist, and before they are denounced as generative AI deep-fakes retroactively, as the internet gets another good scrubbing, no doubt.

I am aware of the perspective that Trump is the fall-guy, as well as the fact that our attention is currently being diverted away from the ongoing march into America’s technocratic surveillance state - advanced by Trump, powered by the Tech Bro Oligarchies. As for Trump’s direct complicity and his role in shielding the higher-ups from collateral damage from the Epstein case - if you can’t at this point see it, then you never will.

We are all capable of holding multiple narratives in our minds simultaneously without distraction. They can memory hole facts and figures, attempt to turn reality into fiction, rewrite history, gaslight us, and 180 degree flip on pretty much anything. That doesn’t mean that our memories can also be deceived. Keep as many receipts as possible.

The truth will out on the Epstein files.

We are in the final throes of major reverberations and revelations throughout everything we thought we knew about how the world works. Collapsing institutions, crumbling narratives, and even society’s disintegration as a whole is not the end of everything.

It is also the beginning of a new era. An era where we are not so easily deceived and lied to. An era where we collectively begin to see through the propaganda and spin more readily.

Things may have to get worse and darker before they can get better.

Hang in there.

Stay strong and stay sane.

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based writer. If you would like to donate a virtual coffee or crypto to support this work, it would help to keep the lights on.

Email: nicholas.creed@protonmail.com with information and newsworthy stories for open source intelligence gathering to support this Substack, thank you.

Leave a comment

Share

https://buymeacoffee.com/nicholascrg

Bitcoin address:

bc1p0eujhumczzeh06t40fn9lz6n6z72c5zrcy0are25dhwk7kew8hwq2tmyqj

Monero address:

86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6