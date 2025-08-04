I went and did it again. Subjected myself to another Netflix film - a Thai zombie apocalypse jobby. The propaganda in Ziam was so off the charts, that I thought I’d tell you the story of how a zombie apocalypse is framed as a public health crisis caused by climate change. A crisis that warrants martial law and the army killing 500 people in a hospital in order to save 5 million people in Bangkok “for the greater good”.

Synopsis: “In a fight for survival against a horrifying army of zombies, a former Muay Thai fighter must use skill, speed and grit to save his girlfriend.”

OPENING SALVO

We’re straight into extreme climate alarmism and end times fearporn from the get-go.

Scientists are concerned as green areas are increasing. Nature is warning us that the world is heading for a crisis.

[…] millions of fish have died due to bacteria from melting polar ice, and the extent of this damage is hard to predict.

It’s predicted that this crisis will go on for several decades. Many countries face food shortages. People are starting riots.

Could this be the end of humanity?

Gen Z will eat this stuff up.

GOVERNMENT PROTECTS YOU

We, the government, pledge to restore the nation of Siam to the civilization it once was.

*Note: Thailand was officially known as ‘Siam’ from 1238 to 1939, and then again from 1945 to 1949.

We’d like to thank you, citizens, for your continued trust in us. And we will continue to protect you.

TRUE SOVEREIGNTY ARISES FROM THE BREATH OF THE PEOPLE TRUST IN US, THE SPECIAL GOVERNING COUNCIL

EAT ZE BUGS

INSECT FARMING PROJECT FOR FOOD SECURITY THE FOOD OF TOMORROW NOURISHING ALL LIVES WITH HEART

WATER SHORTAGES AND DISSIDENT WARNING

“How much water do you need?” “Are you cutting in?”

Lots of cut scenes featuring militarised police beating people up.

Many people are now gathering to cause civil unrest. This is irresponsible behavior. Anyone who helps these people is an offender in the eyes of the government and will face serious consequences.

The right to protest canceled? Dissidents will face serious consequences?

SHOOT ON SITE

So this is what could happen when someone breaks quarantine / lockdown during a super scary fabricated deadly pandemic next time?

SACRIFICING LIVES FOR THE GREATER GOOD

“What's the total population of Bangkok?” “Well, around five million.” “How many are in the hospital?” “About 500.” “Blow up the hospital.” “Wait, what?” “If we let them get out, it won't just infect people in Bangkok. it'll spread across the whole country. We must be realistic. Blowing up the hospital is the only way we can solve this crisis. We will do this for the greater good.”

PROGRAMMING

Predictive programming is fun, isn’t it? I bet the film producers had a right laugh in the brainstorming phase. We can imagine the chief decision maker concept check questioning the premise before greenlighting it:

“Let me get this straight. You want to frame climate change as a public health crisis that has unwittingly caused a zombie apocalypse without explanation, driving home the message of mass infections, riots, martial law, quarantine, and killing a few to save the many for the greater good? I love it.”😆

The Bangkok Post published an article on this exact concept in 2024. Then Netflix made it into film in 2025. Weird…

Anuson also raised health security as an issue that may spark interest in climate change. He mentioned news reports about a "zombie virus". "Frozen permafrost at the North Pole is melting, releasing viruses, bacteria, and fungi that were once trapped in ice," Anuson explained. "As modern humans, we have no immunity to these diseases. Some scientists believe the Covid-19 pandemic originated from this melting permafrost."

I recall reading somewhere that film studios have to build climate change narratives into storylines as part of an ESG scoring index, but I can’t find it - please post a link in the comments if you have it.

Jesse Smith published an article on Off-Guardian about the WEF’s Global Risks Report 2024:

From a list of 34 risks, the WEF report identifies mis- and disinformation as the top threats to global stability over the next two years and the fifth most dangerous threats over the next 10 years. Of particular concern is false information that could affect elections, democratic processes, and social cohesion in various countries worldwide, as well as sentiment contradicting the “consensus” narrative about climate change.

Echoing these same concerns, the United Nations (UN), its strategic partner in advancing the climate-focused 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, has previously stated much of the same. In Information Integrity on Digital Platforms, a June 2023 UN policy brief recommending a code of conduct for digital platforms […]

Ergo, compulsory climate alarmism subplots in every film henceforth!

US CDC ZOMBIE PANDEMIC PREPAREDNESS HANDBOOK

Remember when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from the United States published a Zombie Survival handbook?

Perhaps this obsession with Zombies as a vehicle for pandemic propaganda serves a few purposes. It reinforces the idea that if someone is infected with a ‘deadly virus’ then they are dehumanised and killing them is justified, to protect the greater good. It subconsciously turns people into germaphobes, thinking that infected people are walking biohazards. Hence the ongoing die-hard face-maskers. It gets people so riled up and fearful that they support government measures to isolate, forcibly quarantine, and perhaps forcibly ‘vaccinate’ people in a future scamdemic.

Do I think that a zombie apocalypse will actually happen? No, that is ridiculously far fetched. I think the propaganda aims of these movies suffice to drive the fearmongering message home on infected people and everything that must be done in the eyes of the state, where any amount of force or sacrifice within a population is justified.

HOW TO FAKE PANDEMICS

I do think the next scamdemic will need to be more convincing in order to get people to comply.

Sasha Latypova, wrote in her piece How to Fake Pandemics in 4 Easy Steps:

Here is a DOD showman James Giordano. He is not a real scientist, his business is spinning clickbait science propaganda. In this lecture he is explaining how to fake pandemics in four easy steps in a video from 2017 “Neurotechnology in National Defense”:

[ODYSEE LINK: James Giordano explaining how to fake pandemics in four easy steps in a video from 2017 “Neurotechnology in National Defense”]

[Full YouTube Video Link: 2017 “Neurotechnology in National Defense”]

Step 1: Poison a few people in a few geographic locations (“sentinel cases”) with a drug (chemical toxin or bio-toxin) that causes “highly morbid” central nervous system (CNS) effects . [I told you “covid” was a synthetic toxin, didn’t I?] Step 2: Pretend it was “a bug, a virus modified with CRISPR Cas9” (what James means here is - “oops, forget what I just told you 45 seconds ago about A DRUG. I really-really mean a bioengineered GOF virus!!”) Step 3: Use the “REAL BUG” - the Internet! Broadcast on social media that everyone is infected with a “highly lethal agent” that has “asymptomatic, prodromal effects” - anxiety, sleeplessness and worry. When you worry - those are the signs that you have a “lethal asymptomatic infection”. M-kay. That means the undergraduate students in a garage someplace released the bioweapon. Or it “leaked” from BSL4 facility in Wuhan (that sounds scarier, doesn’t it?), and it got to you all the way in Iowa. Believe!!! Step 4: All hypochondriacs and “worried-well” run to their doctors and flood the hospital ERs, yay! Now we can get them with the fake PCR-remdesivir-ventilator protocol! and call it “covid”!

FURTHER RECOMMENDED READING ON PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based writer.

If you would like to donate a virtual coffee or crypto to support this work, it would help the writer to avoid Ze bugs and afford to eat real food.

Email: nicholas.creed@protonmail.com with information and newsworthy stories for open source intelligence gathering to support this Substack, thank you.

