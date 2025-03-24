Ben Bartee: Traversing The Globe & Armageddon Prose

is back in town, so we opted to meet up in the greener parts of Bangkok’s concrete jungle, sitting down for a conversation on the exact same

bench where Ben put in a cameo appearance for the

We discussed hustles and scams in Thailand versus ‘low trust societies’ elsewhere, favourite South East Asia destinations, the weird social dynamics of tourism-dependent economies, Thailand’s seediness image against the efforts to rebrand as more family friendly and wholesome, and anecdotes of misadventure.

We wrapped up musing over transgenderism-transhumanism ideology and bio-digital convergence trajectory, along with Bird Flu Terror Rising propaganda…The rebranding of ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ with criticism of the orange man / MAGA / MAHA / Project Stargate irking the true believers, whilst incurring the wrath of some angry readers and subscribers!

Here are some photos of the outdoor low-tech podcast studio, and the hordes of people jogging in the park suddenly frozen in their tracks when the Thailand national anthem interrupted our podcast parkcast in the first few minutes, blasting out of loudspeakers throughout the park:

SHOW NOTES

Thailand national anthem in Bangkok railway station [Video] “Every day at 08:00 am. & 6:00 pm, everyone must stop.”

Actress ‘Due’ faces B62m embezzlement accusation [example of latest celebrity scam in Thailand]

Twitter thread on hustles and scams in India: “HOW SOCIAL TRUST IS ERODED - A VISIT TO INDIA”

Trump announces Stargate AI infrastructure project [Video]

Stargate, mRNA, and the Internet of Bio-Nano Things [Independent Media Alliance podcast via Off-guardian.org]

Matt Walsh’s What is a Woman Documentary [Video]

