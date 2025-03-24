Creed Speech
Creed Speech
Ben Bartee: Traversing The Globe & Armageddon Prose
Ben Bartee: Traversing The Globe & Armageddon Prose

Episode #5 recorded 23rd March 2025.
Nicholas Creed
and
Ben Bartee
Mar 24, 2025
Transcript

Ben Bartee
is back in town, so we opted to meet up in the greener parts of Bangkok’s concrete jungle, sitting down for a conversation on the exact same Lumpini park bench where Ben put in a cameo appearance for the last podcast episode in November 2024 with Amy Sukwan.

We discussed hustles and scams in Thailand versus ‘low trust societies’ elsewhere, favourite South East Asia destinations, the weird social dynamics of tourism-dependent economies, Thailand’s seediness image against the efforts to rebrand as more family friendly and wholesome, and anecdotes of misadventure.

We wrapped up musing over transgenderism-transhumanism ideology and bio-digital convergence trajectory, along with Bird Flu Terror Rising propaganda…The rebranding of ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ with criticism of the orange man / MAGA / MAHA / Project Stargate irking the true believers, whilst incurring the wrath of some angry readers and subscribers!

Here are some photos of the outdoor low-tech podcast studio, and the hordes of people jogging in the park suddenly frozen in their tracks when the Thailand national anthem interrupted our podcast parkcast in the first few minutes, blasting out of loudspeakers throughout the park:

SHOW NOTES

Thailand national anthem in Bangkok railway station [Video] “Every day at 08:00 am. & 6:00 pm, everyone must stop.”

Actress ‘Due’ faces B62m embezzlement accusation [example of latest celebrity scam in Thailand]

Twitter thread on hustles and scams in India: “HOW SOCIAL TRUST IS ERODED - A VISIT TO INDIA”

Armageddon Prose
Bird Flu Terror: Egg Rationing Hits U.S. Grocery Stores
An accurate accounting of just how many chickens have been slaughtered in the name of The Science™ — in the name of combatting a virus that has never been shown to transmit from human to human and is vanishingly rare even with the occasional fraudulent PCR positive they can gin up — would be difficult to ascertain…
Read more
a month ago · 36 likes · 23 comments · Ben Bartee
Scamdemics and Psychology

Thai MSM 'Predicts' Bird Flu Outbreak in June: Sets Up Vax Production

Nicholas Creed
·
Jan 10
Thai MSM 'Predicts' Bird Flu Outbreak in June: Sets Up Vax Production

Bird flu, bird foo(l), read all about it!

Read full story

Trump announces Stargate AI infrastructure project [Video]

Stargate, mRNA, and the Internet of Bio-Nano Things [Independent Media Alliance podcast via Off-guardian.org]

Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter
The Top 142 ‘Covid Contrarian/Freedom’ Newsletters on Substack
Note: Reader feedback is greatly appreciated. To me, this project is an excellent example of the utility of “crowd-sourcing.” I’ve added several newsletters since I originally published this list on January 10th and need to add at least 10 other newsletters with at leas…
Read more
2 months ago · 283 likes · 225 comments · Bill Rice, Jr.

Taxi Roulette

Nicholas Creed
·
July 7, 2024
Taxi Roulette

I studied the face of the grab app driver behind the wheel of his SUV, via his rear view mirror, noticing how bloodshot, glazed, and half closed his eyes were. He was twitching and scratching his face, double-masked, fidgeting around in his seat, playing with his phone; trying to follow the map to our destination. As he veered in and out of lanes around…

Read full story
Transhumanism and A.I

Transhumanism: merging man and machine

Nicholas Creed
·
April 16, 2023
Transhumanism: merging man and machine

🤖If you prefer to avoid YouTube, the podcast is also on Odysee.

Read full story
The Corbett Report
Algocracy: Government for the New World Order
SHOW NOTES / MP3 AUDIO / COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/algocracy…
Listen now
2 days ago · 166 likes · The Corbett Report

Matt Walsh’s What is a Woman Documentary [Video]

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based writer.

Email: nicholas.creed@protonmail.com with information and newsworthy stories for open source intelligence gathering to support this Substack, thank you.

Creed Speech
Creed Speech
Sharing ideas with people on local issues in Thailand, as well as larger globalist agendas playing into South East Asia's role.
Nicholas Creed
Ben Bartee
