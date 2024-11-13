I was thrilled to meet

in

. I have been following Amy’s Substack since I joined this platform in 2022. I admire how open Amy is about her ordeal; having painstakingly documented her struggle of the past five years, in attempting to obtain a visa for her husband Ka, so that he may travel to the United States. Amy hopes that her and Ka’s story can be heard by sympathetic ears, in that people might see this tale as an opportunity for necessitating systemic change - rather than a tale of persecution.

We recounted and compared the Covid hysteria timeline from Phuket - where Amy has been living - to Bangkok, where I reside. Another on/off Thailand-based writer, who I have also just recently met in real life for the first time -

, joined us about twenty minutes into our conversation. Amy’s husband -Ka, was also present, who can be heard greeting me in Thai at the start of the recording.

Amy lays it all out in her deeply personal story:

The PCR testing madness.

Government(s) “dropping the hammer” when the C19 injections rolled out and everything “flipped on a dime”.

Being stranded in Phuket.

Quarantine.

Families ripped apart.

People losing their jobs. The tourism-dependent-economy of Phuket, Thailand getting wrecked.

The early 2020s xenophobia of foreigners being perceived as a higher Covid risk in Thailand.

Jumping through hoops at hospitals for medical exams and certifications; bureaucracy and grifting.

Finding anti-mask-pro-face infidels in the most unlikely of places.

Resisting the c19 injections.

We recorded our conversation in a low-tech podcast studio provided by Mother Nature, on a set of stone slabbed table and chairs, in Lumpini park, Bangkok.

It ain’t no Joe Rogan studio, but we made it work.

The sun was shining, the birds were chirping, the crows were cawing, and it seemed like as good a day as any for your semi-pseudonymous writer to step out into the light. Here I am with the gang:

Left to right: Ka, Amy, Nicholas, Ben.

Our random photographer - a kindly elderly Thai lady, insisted on taking Amy and Ka’s picture separately, and rightly so:

It was a pleasure and a privilege to meet such a lovely couple.

SHOW NOTES

*The word ‘falang’ we use throughout the conversation is the Thai word for ‘foreigner’.

Amy Sukwan’s Substack:

Ben Bartee’s Substack:

The article I referenced on hospital protocols:

A frightful glimpse into quarantine camps:

Thailand flip-flopping on C19 injection requirements to enter the country 2022/2023:

Biderman’s Chart of Coercion

The 2000+ pages leaked from the German CDC - Robert Koch Institute - containing meeting minutes on covid from 2020-2023 - as covered by Sasha Latypova:

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based writer.

**EDIT**

Email: nicholas.creed@protonmail.com with information and newsworthy stories for open source intelligence gathering to support this Substack, thank you.

Share