Meeting Benjamin Hart

I am delighted to have met Ben Hart, who kindly hosted me in his studio in Bangkok to record our conversation. Ben is an American Attorney based in Bangkok, with a following of 26,000 subscribers on YouTube. He has put out timely, valuable information, on everything from Immigration laws serving the expat community, to his views on the Thailand CBDC and the draconian policies enacted during the ‘covid era’.

We talked about a wide range of issues, for which I have produced detailed time-stamps below for your ease of navigation - I realise that 2 hours 48 mins is a long time to listen, so feel free to jump around or listen to this in chunks.

Ben had lots of interesting insights, giving me new areas to research further. I have endeavored to provide links, resources, (free digital library) books, and other relevant source material - on the back of everything we talked about - find at the bottom of this post after the time-stamp sections.

As the UN’s agenda 2030 rolls on, and with the looming latest ‘threat’ of WHO criminal Tedros’ proclamation that we have a "Public Health Emergency of International Concern” (PHEIC)- Ben and I plan to have another conversation in the not so distant future, as we see how Thailand fits into the layer cake of narratives and globalist agendas.

LISTEN ON ODYSEE

TIMESTAMPS

00:00 - 12:00: Introductions, Ben’s background, why he started his YouTube channel, Covid era in Thailand and Ben’s inflection point that led him to question things at professional risk to himself, and the need to speak out in tyrannical times.

12:00 - 34:00: Technocracy origins, apathy, bombardment of 24/7 news cycle, Trump attempted assassination, “reverse gaslighting”, mass media propaganda. Trump presidency 2016-2020, Trump’s role in Operation warp-speed, upcoming US presidential election, Quantitative Easing (money printing) since moving off the gold standard, struggle of having a litmus test for people who are opposing prevailing narratives. Alan Watt - cutting through the matrix.

35:00 - 51:00: James Lindsay thread on Kamala Harris’ Marxist, Luciferian incantation. The History of the Russian Revolution, the concept of the ‘perpetual revolution’ and bolshevism. Conspiracy theories versus conspiracy realities; rich people conspiring together. The prism of good faith in analysing governance. WEF, IMF, BIS - structural view and feeling depressed, versus the human element. Obama term affecting US outcomes during administration. Trump attempted assassination revisited - alternative viewpoints in ‘alt-media’, role of secret service.

52:00 - 58:00: Oliver stone series interviewing Putin - Putin referencing ‘accountability’. Russia in 1990s, communism, disavowing political parties, rigid top-down hierarchical structure. Cancel culture and character assassination. Politicians sticking their heads above the parapet, fear of being killed after leaving office. ‘Captured’ politicians, bribery on the world stage. Tucker Carlson - Vladimir Putin interview - tough questions that were not asked about CBDC, digital ID, Russia following Agenda 2030. Oligarchies and breakaway power structures vying for power economically or militarily, and endless ‘pandemics’.

58:00 - 1:06:00: The concert of Europe and the Napoleonic wars, Rothschilds taking over British economy as an extremely powerful family. The Wallenberg family in Sweden. The House of Thurn and Taxis. Powerful rich families building generational wealth, serving own financial interests. Jim Rickards: The four horsemen of the Apocalypse. ‘The war of all against all’ - meaning given from Thomas Hobbes - the concept of everyone looks after number one and taking care of their own. Power families and globalist institutions ‘guiding’ the sheep. The balance of power up until WW1 and afterwards, the balance of power from 2024 to 2030 - ‘a concert of Earth’. China’s digital yuan, Euro-dollar, Bank for international settlements, BRICS, weaponisation of SWIFT, role of the British pound. Future blocks or ‘zones’ under the different currency capitalist systems.

1:06:00 - 1:19:00: Russia having foreign reserve assets confiscated, FIAT system and how the landscape could change if cash is abolished. Central banks buying more gold, Basel III changed gold to Tier-one asset. CBDC ‘trial balloon’ to gauge public perception. CBDC programmatically, algorithmically controlling how, where, and when ‘money’ is spent. Replacing the way we move capital via debt financing as the sovereign level - replacing this with ‘a digital ledger technology’ via the IMF. From removing untraceable bearer bonds, to removing cash and anonymity in transacting. Analysing retail versus wholesome CBDC, The Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) replacing The London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR).

1:19:00 1:30:00- Capitalism as free enterprise, as per Caroll Quigley in his book Tragedy and Hope. America became a powerhouse through free enterprise, then became monopolistic and oligarchic through interlocking directorships and power consolidation - comparable to the commissar system of the Soviet Union. Future world map. Bitcoin PSYOP as a ruse. Halford Mackinder "The Geographical Axis of History" - concept of the ‘world island’, controlling the ‘heartland’ center of Asia land-mass; socio-economically and geo-politically. The US occupying Afghanistan. The industrialisation of Asia as a powerhouse.

1:30:00 - 1:40:00: Thailand Government manipulation of economic health to use a pretext to justify stimulus ahead of launching the digital wallet CBDC. The strength of the baht either supporting exports or tourism.

Questions sent to Nicholas Creed and put to Ben Hart:

Is there any legal basis in Thailand for a company to force someone to take an injection in order to keep a job? Can those companies be sued for sacking people on this basis? Can article 309 of the Thai criminal code be used as a defense against forced or mandated injections in Thailand? How can we protect ourselves in Thailand against lawfare, once the ‘pandemic treaty’ is implemented?

1:40:00 - 2:16:00: Controlling your own threshold for future ‘pandemics’ - wherever you live, wherever you do business. Thailand Covid era lockdowns, directing money flow for consumption and timing the economy. The censorship industrial complex, the military industrial complex, and how money rotates so ‘they’ all get paid. The recent market crash, with Raytheon and Lockheed martin outperforming everything else. Universal basic income and central bank digital currency strings attached to be a good citizen, social credit scoring. Public perception of Thailand CBDC amongst Thais.

2:16:00 2:22:00 - Cashless economy risks versus reality of happening, people changing to alternative currency like gold and silver. Case study of Nigeria rejecting the e-naira CBDC. Cash PSYOP as “dirty as dangerous”. How to wake people up, asking questions, listening to what they are unsure of.

2:22:00 - 2:48:00 People today in their thirties and forties having to re-teach the boomer generation - their family members, how to think critically again. Mass media brainwashing older generations, and comfort in consensus. How and why so many otherwise intelligent people fall for the globalist agendas. Western world outsourcing manufacturing, becoming a financial casino of money printing and not producing anything of value. The benefit of alternative streaming platforms.

CONTACT DETAILS VIA BEN HART’S COMPANY: INTEGRITY LEGAL THAILAND

Contact us at info@legal.co.th or by phone in Thailand at +66 2-266-3698 or USA Toll Free 1-877-231-7533. Visit our websites at: http://www.integrity-legal.com/thai-v... or http://www.integrity-legal.com/compan... or http://www.integrity-legal.com/thai-v... or http://www.integrity-legal.com/thai-v... or https://legal.co.th/resources/visa-im... or https://legal.co.th/resources/visa-im...

LINKS AND RESOURCES

Ben Hart’s Integrity Legal Thailand YouTube Channel - Rumble channel coming soon.

[E-book] Technocracy Study Course Unabridged, Howard Scott, M. King Hubbert, TNAT, The North American, 2008

[E-book] Technocracy Study Course (1945) by Technocracy Inc.

[E-book] The Technological Society, by Ellul, Jacques, 1964.

[E-book] A brief history of the future : a brave and controversial look at the twenty-first century, Attali, Jacques, 2009

Alan Watt - https://cuttingthroughthematrix.com/

Trump takes credit for vaccine rollout: ‘One of the greatest miracles of the ages’

[E-book] The History of the Russian Revolution, Trotsky, Leon, 1932

George W. Bush crashing own plane in WW2.

"I F**king Told Them!": Enraged Butler Cop On Bodycam Says He Told Secret Service To Cover Warehouse Used By Shooter, And They Agreed

The Putin Interviews Parts 1 to 4, Oliver Stone (2017)

Interview Tucker Carlson-Putin

The concert of Europe

The Wallenberg Family: From Swedish Banking to Global Industrial Dominance

[Book] The House of Thurn und Taxis

[E-book] Jim Rickards: The four horsemen of the Apocalypse, 1983.

[E-book] Leviathan: Or the Matter, Form, and Power of a Commonwealth Ecclesiastical and Civil, Thomas Hobbs, 1651.

Justice Department Transfers Approximately $500,000 in Forfeited Russian Funds to Estonia for Benefit of Ukraine

Why 42 States Have Removed Taxes from the Purchase of Gold and Silver

Central Bank Gold Buying – Latest Trends and Developments

Distributed Ledger Technology Experiments in Payments and Settlements (IMF)

Liberty and Finance (w/ Bill Holter): Here’s How the CBDC Reset Goes Down

How A CBDC Created Chaos & Poverty In Nigeria

Agustin Carstens, General Manager for the Bank for International settlements saying the quiet part out loud about CBDC

CBDC definitions and Thailand’s collaboration with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority:

Goodbye LIBOR, hello SOFR

[E-book] Tragedy and Hope, Caroll Quigley.

https://cbdctracker.org/

Project mBridge reaches minimum viable product stage and invites further international participation (BIS)

Halford Mackinder "The Geographical Axis of History"

Exposed: WHO’s Gangster and Dictator Dr. “Tedros the Terrorist” Adhanom Gebreyesus

WHO Director General, Tedros Ghebreyesus announces the failure of the Pandemic Treaty

WHO Director-General declares mpox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern

Who Owns America? Oligarchs Have Bought Up the American Dream

Illegal Detention (Sections 309-311) Thai Criminal Code

New Zealand Police Given Power to Restrain Citizens For Forced Vaccinations Under New ‘Pandemic Plan’

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based writer. All content is free for all readers, with nothing locked in archive that requires a paid subscription. Any support is greatly appreciated. If you are in a position to donate a virtual coffee or crypto, it would mean the world of difference.

Bitcoin address:

bc1p0eujhumczzeh06t40fn9lz6n6z72c5zrcy0are25dhwk7kew8hwq2tmyqj

Solana address:

Ds6QpUxaWB6bJ8WF4KAazbuV25ZhPRdZh4q4BXutj4Ec

Ethereum address:

0x42A7FA91766a46D42b13d5a56dC5B01c153F1177

Monero address:

86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6