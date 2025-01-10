Bird flu, bird foo(l), read all about it!

MSM predicts, therefore it shall be curated into reality.

The Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) plans to produce 200,000 doses of bird flu vaccine starting in March to prepare for a potential outbreak in June. GPO director Mingkwan Suphanpong said the organisation is setting up a production line for bird flu vaccines using the H5N2 strain. The first batch, based on egg-based vaccine technology, is expected to be ready by May. The vaccine will have a shelf life of six months to two years. "Initially, 200,000 doses will be produced, but we have the capacity to manufacture up to 500,000 doses," Dr Mingkwan said. The GPO's initiative responds to growing global concerns over the spread of bird flu, which has been reported in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and neighbouring nations. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has expressed its concern about the rising number of cases and has urged member countries to closely monitor and report outbreaks. Dr Mingkwan said the vaccine can be administered to individuals aged 18 years and older. However, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) will establish criteria to prioritise groups for vaccination, such as poultry farmers and residents in high-risk areas.

A comment on the article made me laugh for the adults, yet sad for their helpless coerced children when the next jabby-jab rolls out:

I'm so happy for the dummies.. finally they're getting a purpose again.. lol..

The new abnormal Bangkokian ideologues will be rejoicing that they’ll soon be further unified in their unwavering mask compliance. Bird foo combined with Bangkok’s pollution season will have the pro-facers like little old me ostracised from society all over again - perhaps.

Call me a crazy conspiracy theorist, but if and when you ‘present’ with symptoms from whatever chemical is sprayed about to simulate sickness and an ‘outbreak’ followed by the PCR frenzy - here’s a radical idea…Don’t go to the hospital and you won’t be put on the ventilator and killed off.

Don’t take the injections, and you won’t be maimed or killed off.

IQ test 2.0 coming to a world stage cinematic NPC-verse near you soon!

FURTHER RECOMMENDED READING

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based writer. Any support is greatly appreciated. If you are in a position to donate a virtual coffee or crypto, it would mean the world of difference. Paid subscribers can comment on articles, videos, and podcasts, and also receive a monthly subscriber newsletter .

Email: nicholas.creed@protonmail.com with information and newsworthy stories for open source intelligence gathering to support this Substack, thank you.

Share

Bitcoin address:

bc1p0eujhumczzeh06t40fn9lz6n6z72c5zrcy0are25dhwk7kew8hwq2tmyqj

USDC / Solana address:

Ds6QpUxaWB6bJ8WF4KAazbuV25ZhPRdZh4q4BXutj4Ec

Ethereum address:

0x42A7FA91766a46D42b13d5a56dC5B01c153F1177

Monero address:

86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6

