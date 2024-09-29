BBC Reports on Israeli Soldiers Pushing Dead Bodies off The Roof of a Building

Footage has emerged from the occupied west-bank town of Qabatiya, showing Israeli soldiers pushing dead bodies off a roof, following a raid on Thursday, in which at least five Palestinians were killed. We have to warn you that the footage we are about to show you contains distressing images you might find upsetting. In this footage - that we haven’t managed to independently verify - so it does carry that warning - Israeli soldiers are seen dragging several dead bodies and throwing them from the roof of this building.

In the same incident, soldiers were also seen using their feet to push the remaining bodies off the roof.

And in a statement, the IDF called it a: “serious incident that does not coincide with IDF values and expectations”.

The IDF says it is now reviewing that incident.

It's just another example, in Jerusalem, of the tensions, and the many fronts on which we see Israel fighting at the moment.