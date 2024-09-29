BBC Reports on Israeli Soldiers Pushing Dead Bodies off The Roof of a Building

TRANSCRIPT
Footage has emerged from the occupied west-bank town of Qabatiya, showing Israeli soldiers pushing dead bodies off a roof, following a raid on Thursday, in which at least five Palestinians were killed. We have to warn you that the footage we are about to show you contains distressing images you might find upsetting. In this footage - that we haven’t managed to independently verify - so it does carry that warning - Israeli soldiers are seen dragging several dead bodies and throwing them from the roof of this building.
In the same incident, soldiers were also seen using their feet to push the remaining bodies off the roof.
And in a statement, the IDF called it a: “serious incident that does not coincide with IDF values and expectations”.
The IDF says it is now reviewing that incident.
It's just another example, in Jerusalem, of the tensions, and the many fronts on which we see Israel fighting at the moment.
[Ripped from X account: https://x.com/SaulStaniforth/status/1837046026856739269]
I wonder how much longer many hugely popular Substack writers - that nail everything else globalist and terrible in the world - will continue to have a blind spot for Israel’s war crimes, genocide, and ethnic cleansing.
Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based writer. Any support is greatly appreciated. If you are in a position to donate a virtual coffee or crypto, it would mean the world of difference. Paid subscribers can comment on articles, videos, and podcasts, and also receive a monthly subscriber newsletter. Email: nicholas.creed@protonmail.com to enquire about a crypto-paid discounted annual subscription.
Bitcoin address:
bc1p0eujhumczzeh06t40fn9lz6n6z72c5zrcy0are25dhwk7kew8hwq2tmyqj
Solana address:
Ds6QpUxaWB6bJ8WF4KAazbuV25ZhPRdZh4q4BXutj4Ec
Ethereum address:
0x42A7FA91766a46D42b13d5a56dC5B01c153F1177
Monero address:
86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6
BBC Reports on Israeli Soldiers Pushing Dead Bodies off The Roof of a Building