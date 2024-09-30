The Odysee of Deception

WATCH / DOWNLOAD / SHARE VIA ODYSEE LINK

We live through an age of information war deception,

Our families and friends reprogrammed via propagandised ‘best intentions’,

From the moment of each narrative’s conception, dissenters decry false protections.

Problems borne out of social engineering, reactive masses collectively fearing,

‘Solutions’ curators stealthily leering, the puppet masters sneering and steering.

The black pill consumed with wanton abandon, apathy reigns supreme with each setting of our sun,

Dusk falls through the twilight, the nightscape’s veil of terror,

Hopelessness spreads as sickness, loved ones fall to insurmountable pressure.

Weathering the storms, brewed by HAARP and NEXRAD new-norms,

Modern warfare takes on many forms, the serfs cry out for saviours to perform.

Neo-feudalism ensnares, we feel weary yet barely aware, as we enter the Marxist’s lair, in love and war, the truth is laid bare.

In every state and every nation, education is weaponised,

Destroying the nuclear family, known agendas identified.

If to ‘govern’ is to control, and the ‘ment’ represents the mind,

For those trusting implicitly in government, only perpetual lies they shall find.

With eyes to see and ears to hear, but a handful of souls rise above the fear,

It is a sense, it is a feeling, only the self can reject mass kneeling,

It takes not only hope, but everyday action, for enough to start truly believing.

The master found his disciple weeping, and asked him why he shed his tears,

The disciple quietly cried, yet he could not break free from his crippling fears.

The disciple spoke of a beautiful dream he had dreamt, the master asked why would sadness ensue?

Alas, the disciple wept, he had dreamt of a future, yet his heart could not know if it were true.

“Master, are the branches moving or is it the wind?” The disciple sought the answer, as he was blind,

“That which moves is neither the branches nor the wind”, the master said,

“It is your heart, it is your soul, and your mind.”

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based writer.

