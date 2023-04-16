Transhumanism: merging man and machine
Recorded discussion with Ben Bartee and Joe Jarvis
🤖If you prefer to avoid YouTube, the podcast is also on Odysee.
I took part in another discussion on transhumanism with two other pro-humans.
Ben Bartee - writer for The Daily Bell and Armageddon Prose on Substack, and Joe Jarvis - editor for The Daily Bell.
We explore the ethical and moral considerations surrounding the transhumanist agenda, including biodigital convergence, privacy concerns, legalities, and more.
See Ben’s work here.
Visit my Substack section on transhumanism and AI here.
Book: The Rise and Triumph of the Modern Self
Other sources mentioned:
Biological convergence (Policy Horizons document)
Biodigital Convergence: The Pandemic Started The Genetic Transformation Of Humanity
Intestinal pharmaceutical tracking system (brought to you by Pf**zer)
Charlie Chaplin - Final Speech from The Great Dictator
