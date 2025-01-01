Creed Speech
Creed Speech
Monk in The Mountain
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -4:31
-4:31

Monk in The Mountain

Second reading: pages 32-37.
Nicholas Creed
Jan 01, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

I have referenced the book before, most recently when I went searching for the American turned Buddhist Monk - Ajarn Sumano Bhikku - who had lived in a cave in Khao Yai, Thailand, for many years.

First reading:

Monk in the Mountain

Nicholas Creed
·
December 19, 2024
Monk in the Mountain

I have recently had this book returned to me after lending it out to a friend. I have referenced the book before, most recently when I went searching for the American turned Buddhist Monk - Ajarn Sumano Bhikku - who had lived in a cave in Khao Yai, Thailand, for many years.

Read full story

Share

Discussion about this podcast

Creed Speech
Creed Speech
Sharing ideas with people on local issues in Thailand, as well as larger globalist agendas playing into South East Asia's role.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Nicholas Creed
Recent Episodes
Monk in the Mountain
  Nicholas Creed
Amy Sukwan's Story: Vaccines and Visas for Entering The USA
  Nicholas CreedAmy Sukwan, and Ben Bartee
The Five Pillars of The Great Enslavement
  Nicholas Creed
The Odysee of Deception
  Nicholas Creed
BBC Reports on Israeli Soldiers Pushing Dead Bodies off The Roof of a Building
  Nicholas Creed
Meeting Benjamin Hart
  Nicholas Creed
Andrew Bridgen Calls For Debate On Bringing Back Capital Punishment in the UK For Crimes Against Humanity
  Nicholas Creed