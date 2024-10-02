WATCH / SHARE / DOWNLOAD VIA ODYSEE

The hour draws late, divided but not yet conquered, many succumb to hate,

The false binaries and illusions of choice, need not govern nor determine our fate.

The five pillars of the great enslavement converge on the nexus of power,

Allow me to explain the synergy of these pillars, lest we be blinded in the eleventh hour,

Big tech builds the cloud and the telecommunications,

The military runs operation warp-speed, and satellites covering all nations.

Big pharma makes the injections, full of mystery ingredients,

An era of fake pandemics makes this agenda particularly expedient.

The media pours out propaganda, promoting delusions of grandeur,

Central bankers digitise banking, criminalising criticism or slander.

The media desperately tries to separate each pillar from the other,

The aim is to keep you from connecting the pillars, so there is nowhere to run for cover.

If you do your own research, looking closely, what might you find?

An all encompassing panopticon, for total control of your body and your mind.

What is the purpose of the pillars and the panopticon grid, you wonder how you could be victim?

Deep down I believe that you know the answer, it is to institute the slavery system.

If the SMART grid is to run through your neighbourhood, then it must pass through your body on the map,

The question, is how will the grid be built all around you without you noticing the trap?

This poem was inspired by Catherine Austin Fitts’ introduction to the Independent Media Alliance’s second live-stream:

Digital ID – The Foundation for Technocracy

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based writer.

