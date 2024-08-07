Playback speed
UK protests supercut - Pubs smashed, cars bricked, old man kicked unconscious, Keir Starmer announces “standing army of officers to tackle rioters”

'Good Morning Britain' speaker calls for social media ban, BBC's Phil Mackie describes the situation as a "largely peaceful demonstration", Sky News crew forced off air- van's tires stabbed by man..
Nicholas Creed
Aug 07, 2024
Transcript

Odysee upload link for video compilation.

I also recommend reading these two excellent, grounded, balanced article, on what is such an emotionally charged situation:

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter
UK Prime Minister To Create A "Standing Army" To Deal With The "Far-Right"
Over the past week, parts of Britain have rapidly been fragmenting with violent protests erupting in numerous towns and cities. As with most things, the media can exaggerate what is really going on, so you could visit most of the UK and not notice a thing. However, there is no denying that, for people in the towns affected, the protests and accompanyin…
Read more
a day ago · 153 likes · 58 comments · NE - nakedemperor.substack.com
The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter
UK Citizens Warned That They Could Be Arrested For Retweets
Yesterday, I wrote about the protests occurring in the UK and how new Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, was creating a “Standing Army” to deal with individuals involved. In the article I discussed how people were getting arrested for posting on Facebook, when, in my opinion, the police’s focus should be on stopping physical violence and hooligans walking a…
Read more
6 hours ago · 104 likes · 40 comments · NE - nakedemperor.substack.com

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based writer. All content is free for all readers, with nothing locked in archive that requires a paid subscription. Any support is greatly appreciated. If you are in a position to donate a virtual coffee or crypto, it would mean the world of difference.

Bitcoin address:

bc1p0eujhumczzeh06t40fn9lz6n6z72c5zrcy0are25dhwk7kew8hwq2tmyqj

Solana address:

Ds6QpUxaWB6bJ8WF4KAazbuV25ZhPRdZh4q4BXutj4Ec

Ethereum address:

0x42A7FA91766a46D42b13d5a56dC5B01c153F1177

Monero address:

86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6

