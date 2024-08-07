Odysee upload link for video compilation.
I also recommend reading these two excellent, grounded, balanced article, on what is such an emotionally charged situation:
Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based writer. All content is free for all readers, with nothing locked in archive that requires a paid subscription. Any support is greatly appreciated. If you are in a position to donate a virtual coffee or crypto, it would mean the world of difference.
Bitcoin address:
bc1p0eujhumczzeh06t40fn9lz6n6z72c5zrcy0are25dhwk7kew8hwq2tmyqj
Solana address:
Ds6QpUxaWB6bJ8WF4KAazbuV25ZhPRdZh4q4BXutj4Ec
Ethereum address:
0x42A7FA91766a46D42b13d5a56dC5B01c153F1177
Monero address:
86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6
UK protests supercut - Pubs smashed, cars bricked, old man kicked unconscious, Keir Starmer announces “standing army of officers to tackle rioters”