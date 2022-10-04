Creed Speech
Spirituality, Serfdom, & Psychedelics
Spirituality, Serfdom, & Psychedelics

#Episode 2 recorded 29th September 2022
Nicholas Creed
Oct 04, 2022
Mike and I discuss the long-term goals of the intersecting globalist agendas, the new normal ideology, and how parallel economies will spring up out of necessity.

We explore the themes of spirituality, religion, and psychedelics. Looking back throughout history, noting when such practices have been demonised as verboten; as totalitarian regimes stamp out dissent and force universal compliance to any given ideology.

From crises to awakenings, take a journey with us…

Show notes

Historical reference to the word ‘heretic’

The UK setting up the common narrative ‘rapid response mechanism’ amongst EU members

The concept of ‘fake binaries’, fake crises, fabricated reality through media

Bob Moran documentary: Brilliantly Difficult Film

The Fourth Turning authored by William Strauss & Neil Howe (downloadable book)

Chrystia Freeland (Canada government) freezing bank accounts of truckers during protest (video)

CBDCS: A Country-By-Country Guide

Crypto regulation attempts from USA

Chinese City Uses COVID-19 App to Prevent Bank Protestors From Gathering, Depositors Say

Social credit score system in China (video)

Sweden’s ‘carbon footprint tracking’ credit card

Thailand: Carbon credit plan meets flak

Thailand: Finance ministry details tax on city farm land

Climate finance scam

Covid Vaccines: The ‘LEAKED’ Pfizer Contract

‘Held to ransom’: Pfizer plays hardball in Covid-19 vaccine negotiations with Latin American countries

BlackRock Predicted It 3 YEARS AGO!! Here's What They Said...(video from Coin Bureau YouTube channel)

Terence Mckenna - The Mushroom Speaks (audio)

I’m transhuman. I’m going to become digital - BBC (video)

Alexa will soon be able to read stories as your dead grandma

Biden Uses Executive Order To Institutionalize Eugenics, Transhumanism

Lost Civilizations Story Unlocked By Graham Hancock 2020 (video)

Study Determines Psychedelic Mushroom Microdoses Can Improve Mood and Mental Health

DMT: The Spirit Molecule (2010)

Faith, Certainty and the Presidency of George W. Bush

Psilocybin: Transcendence vs. Transhumanism
Living in the tropical climes of Thailand, South East Asia, one can bear witness to some of the most beautiful flora and fauna on the planet. Ingesting psilocybin aka ‘magic mushrooms’, whilst observing nature and consciousness in the densest jungle topography, one can reap bountiful rewards from the master plant teachers…
Sharing ideas with people on local issues in Thailand, as well as larger globalist agendas playing into South East Asia's role.
Appears in episode
