This is a bizarre and dark topic. A topic I have shied away from. Yet now it is all becoming so overt. We need to talk about it. We need to examine the manifestations of the ethereal realms in this reality, as the now openly satanic agenda of our demonically compromised global misleaders becomes too apparent to ignore.

You might scoff at what I write in this post. You may ridicule the subject matter. That is alright. Each to their own.

BAPHOMET INTERPRETATIONS

Who or what is Baphomet?

According to Brittanica.com:

Baphomet is a mysterious figure associated with the occult and Satanism. It was first mentioned in a letter written during the First Crusade, and later embraced by various occult and mystical writers. Modern representations of Baphomet picture it as a goat-headed figure with both male and female traits, often sitting cross-legged.

The symbol has been linked to the Knights Templar and is seen as representing duality and non-conformist ideals. Baphomet can be found in various forms, including sculptures and paintings, and remains an enigmatic figure within occultism.

According to AlchemyEngland.com:

Baphomet is a mystery. A contradictory and enticing symbol depicting a goat headed god with both male and female anatomy often surrounded by symbols and markings. And currently Baphomet is more popular than ever; influencing subculture scenes, fashion and much more! But it is so often misunderstood and is frequently tarnished with the same ideology of being a symbol of darkness and evil. In fact, Baphomet is not so simple as that. And to say that Baphomet is meant to represent all things in the universe is only the tip of the iceberg. Since the first mention of the symbol in 1098, in a letter by Anselm of Ribemont, it has been seen as a sign of evil, and even adopted as a satanical insignia in the 1960s. It has been associated with all manner of heretical acts and a means to discredit other cultures and beliefs e.g. the Freemasons in the 19th century (falsely accused of worship). But why?! How could such an ancient and incredible figure be constantly black-listed? It could be due to the fact that for a long time any horned figure was associated with the devil as Christian figure heads wanted to discredit other religions that they felt worshipped false idols. This was definitely true in Christianity’s prejudice to Pagan beliefs and Baphomet is assuredly a pagan God. It could also be that similarly, people were afraid of change and coexistence – during the Crusades the members of the Knights Templar were charged with heresy for allegedly cohabiting with other religions. Not to mention the extreme “satanic panic” in America in the 80s where there was societal fear of all things associated with the occult – this did nothing to help the reputation of Baphomet.

The androgynist symbolic representation of Baphomet begets a connotation with transgenderism, which ultimately promotes human augmentation - Transhumanism and bio-digital convergence.

SACRIFICE

Baphomet has been associated with child sacrifice in some occult and satanic literature, particularly in the works of Aleister Crowley.

In Crowley’s writings, Baphomet is depicted as a symbol of sexual and spiritual transgression. The concept of child sacrifice has been interpreted by some as a metaphor for the transformational power of initiation into esoteric or mystical groups.

Following the heartbreaking acquiescence to lost bodily autonomy we have witnessed since 2020 - especially whereby parents had their offspring injected with the C19 bioweapon injection, it certainly gives pause for thought when considering a deeper, darker, satanic agenda. Ergo, parents willingly offering up children to the demonic deity - Baphomet.

Further still, the countless stories abound of parents declaring their children to be ‘trans’ at ages as little as 5 years old. Parents campaigning for the right to give their children puberty blockers, in jurisdictions where they have been banned - such as the UK, since the evil-incarnate '“gender identity” Tavistock clinic was shut down.

These ‘campaigners’ have sold their souls for a Faustian bargain we shall never know.

Mutilation. Sterilisation. Sacrifice.

KAMALA HARRIS

I present below a partial thread excerpt posted by James Lindsay via X:

Let's talk about @KamalaHarris saying "to see what can be, unburdened by what has been." This phrase, which she repeats all the time, is not mysterious. It's esoteric. That is, it's occult. It's a Marxist and Luciferian incantation, and that's easily seen.

**Whilst typing this out, this is the first time I have ever had a strange, intrusive, pop-up window within this post, presumably generated by Substack's AI:

Weird!

Let us continue the thread:

What "esoteric" means here is that it has a hidden meaning. It looks and sounds like goofy nonsense, but it isn't. People who know, know. That is, it's coded and Gnostic in its formulation and the principle she's articulating is ultimately Luciferian/Hermetic, a la Marx. We can set aside the hand gesture she typically makes while uttering this incantation, although we shouldn't. It's blatantly up on the right (what can be, a worldly utopia) and down on the left (unburdened by, or liberated/emancipated from the mundane status quo).

Let's have a look at Karl Marx issuing the same idea. Here he is at the punchline of the Communist Manifesto explaining that when the proletariat organizes itself and executes a revolution, it can move forward into what can be (Communism) unburdened by class antagonisms. Here's how Marx opens the Communist Manifesto, though: "The history of all hitherto existing society" [what has been] "is the history of class struggles." That's precisely what he says a Communist revolution would emancipate [unburden] Man from in the punchline, though.

In other words, Marxism itself, in its own manifest declaration, identifies it as being able to move into "what can be, unburdened by what has been," and socialist/Marxist consciousness is a Gnostic awakening to "see what can be, unburdened by what has been." Straight Communism. A few years earlier in his Economic and Philosophic Manuscripts (1844), Marx expresses the same idea, comparing "crude Communism" to true, transcendent Communism. It's [becoming unburdened by] private property "as human self-estrangement" through "positive transcendence." The general theory (theology) of Marxism is that Man is burdened by what has been, which is called his "historical conditions," but can awaken to his true (socio-spiritual) self, which is socialist, so that it can be transcended. "To see what can be, unburdened by what has been." Here, earlier in EPM, Marx is explaining that awakening to a social(ist) consciousness (that is, man's true nature) has a transformative capacity to unburden/emancipate the senses to "see what can be, unburdened by what has been," rather literally. This is what it's really about. Marx characterizes "what has been" as an "exoteric revelation of man's essential powers" to build a future for himself emancipated from his own historical conditions. That is, "to see what can be, unburdened by what has been" is an ESOTERIC incantation making this meaning visible Exactly the same mentality appears in Queer Theory (Queer Marxism, so no surprise). "Queerness is not yet here. Queerness is an ideality." It's a "horizon imbued with potentiality." Being "Queer" means being able "to see what can be, unburdened by what has been." How clearly does it have to be written to see it? "Queerness is a structuring and educated mode of desiring that allows us to see and feel beyond the quagmire of the present. The here and now is a prison house." The goal is to reach "what can be, unburdened by what has been."

Damn, the clip has been disabled within Lindsay's post!

It was a clip several minutes long, collating footage of multiple times when Harris had uttered the incantation.



I would just tag on my two cents to Lindsay’s observations. Baphomet is often depicted pointing upwards and downwards - as Kamala Harris does often when uttering the phrase “to see what can be, unburdened by what has been."

I interpret this as representing what has been (below / in the past) with what can be (above / in the future). Ultimately using the incantational phraseology to absolve oneself of all guilt and wrong-doing, by justifying the means to achieve the ends - a dystopian hellscape.

A lot of weird stuff is happening to my computer as I reluctantly finish up here, but this post became longer than I intended anyway. I guess I'll have to log out of everything, clear history, use a registry cleaner, change VPN location, and continue this post with a follow up another day - covering the Paris Satanic Olympics Productions closing ceremony.

FURTHER RECOMMENDED READING



