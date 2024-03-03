Transcript

Andrew Bridgen

(North West Leicestershire) (Ind)

I have always opposed capital punishment on the principle that it is wrong to take a life, so it cannot be right for the state to take a life in revenge. Events have caused me to reconsider my position. May we have a debate on crimes against humanity and the appropriate punishment for those who perpetrate, collude in and cover up atrocities and crimes so severe that the ultimate punishment may be required?

Penny Mordaunt

I think the hon. Gentleman’s incredibly subtle question, and where he might be taking it, is not lost on anyone in this House. It is appropriate that the finale of this session, which has featured so heavily conspiracy theories, should fall to the hon. Gentleman. I would just caution him to reflect on his own behaviour and what he does on social media, and on the security measures that have had to be stepped up for hon. Members in the wake of some of his social media tweets and questions in this House. Whatever my disagreements with the hon. Gentleman, I will always stand ready to get answers from Departments and assist him in his work, but I am going to call out, on every occasion, when he does things that I think are a danger to our democracy, and to the safety and security of Members of this House.

A brief note from Nicholas Creed

I believe we will look back on this moment as the turning point for great change, complete overhaul of the deep rot, and widespread corruption of absolute power and unaccountable heinous crimes, committed en masse, by those who were supposed to protect us and serve our best interests; yet instead chose to facilitate mass murder via democide, iatrogenocide, and obfuscation of the truth.

Mr. Andrew Bridgen, keep going.

“We know that they are lying, they know that they are lying, they even know that we know they are lying, we also know that they know we know they are lying too, they of course know that we certainly know they know we know they are lying too as well, but they are still lying. In our country, the lie has become not just moral category, but the pillar industry of this country.” — Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, author of Live Not by Lies.

