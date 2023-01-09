There may exist a parallel universe in which another version of myself gleefully messaged my ‘anti-vax’ friends upon news of the Thai Government’s announcement for new normal round 2, ding ding ding.

That version of me, let’s call him Creed2, might have told his ‘anti-vax’ friends that they’d finally have to ‘get vaccinated’, or else stay in the UK indefinitely. Whilst waiting in the check-in queue at the airport, ready to depart for Thailand, Mr & Mrs. Creed2 could have been double masked, and spraying hand sanitiser on each other’s palms in an obsessive compulsive disorder like fashion, every five minutes.

They would probably have excitedly discussed Richard Barrow’s latest tweet, advising Thailand’s expatriate community on the exact locations and dates and times where they can go to get yet another dose of the magic elixir.

Richard Barrow, Thailand’s new normal high priest darling, is undoubtedly a tyranny cheerleader and collaborator throughout the multiverse. He has a high karmic debt to pay for his role since the scamdemic landed. I believe that he believes that he is a hero, saving countless lives via relentless promotion of the magic potion, posing for and posting selfies of each booster on Twitter, and repeatedly warning any ‘anti-vaxxers’ that they will be blocked.

We digress.

Back in the check-in queue of our alternate reality, Mr & Mrs. Creed2 would’ve produced their proof of two stabs documentation before the check-in counter employee opened his mouth. Then they would have likely bragged about getting the bivalent booster as soon as they land in Bangkok, at a VIP ‘vaccine’ clinic in Suvarnhambhumi airport.

Also highly probable, would be both the Creeds taking a small white bag of powder into the toilets of the aircraft, and snorting lines of crushed up Paxlovid (just in case).

Alas, it’s time for us to shun this hypothetical fantasy reality, and examine the events that transpired for your dissident traveler and correspondent in the here and now.

Prior to arriving at the (UK) airport, I had ‘prepared’ both a COVID recovery certificate and a negative PCR test certificate. The check-in counter employee cheerily and presumptively said to me:

“Okie dokie, I just need to see your proof of two COVID jabs because the Thai government has just changed the entry requirements.”

“I haven’t had any of the injections”, I replied.

“Right. I see. But how many COVID vaccinations have you had before? I see you live in Thailand”, enquired the employee.

“I haven’t had any of the COVID injections”, I repeated once again.

“Right, well, um, I do need to see proof of two vaccinations before I can let you through”, he nervously stated.

I smiled and told him that it was up to him as a human being, in what he decided to do in that moment. I told him that my life was in his hands. He hesitated, struggled to make eye contact with me, and looked very uncomfortable. I actually felt sorry for him.

This was my first encounter of this kind, and I desperately wanted him to do the right thing and to not follow an immoral order. Once again, it became apparent that the Thai government’s new, new-normal policy, had to be enforced by airlines, by airport staff, by private corporations, but ultimately by a human being tasked with making a decision.

To my great dismay, my check-in chappie, let’s call him ‘Simon’, chose poorly. He would not have let me on the plane in that moment. I made sure that he saw the disappointment in my eyes, before telling him that I have a COVID recovery certificate, which is an exemption from having to show him proof of two injections.

I told him how I was acutely aware of how Thailand’s entry requirements had changed. Most importantly, I looked him in the eye, and I called him by his given name, and I said to him:

“I just wanted to see what you would do, Simon, and I wanted to see what your approach would be.”

My heart sank along with Simon’s, as he looked so ashamed. He mumbled about checking with his Supervisor, and another gentleman appeared almost instantaneously. They both inspected my COVID recovery certificate, then the plot thickened (or thinned?) as Mr. Supervisor told Simon & I that the rules had changed again just 45 minutes ago.

I love Thai government policy makers and their flip-flopping, the naughty little rascals! I said to Mr. Sup:

“Well blow me down with a feather son, that’s great news!”

Oh, by the way, Mr. (23 year old) Sup had explained to Simon and I that the Thai government had just instructed all airlines to let any and all ‘unvaccinated’ global killing forces, board planes bound for Thailand. This was predicated on the understanding that officials would be checking 5% of passengers upon arrival, for proof of the two stabs, exemption, or else the great unwashed get nasally raped with the ‘PCR gold standard’.

Why did I refer to the ‘unvaccinated’ as a global killing force, you ask? Well where have you been?! It’s the latest WHO campaign don’t you know…

I told Mr. Sup that I had been ready for medical apartheid round two, to which his little new normal noggin switched on the catatonic blinking eyeballs. Then he muttered something incoherent about 2021 new normal Thailand being about stopping the spread, and that they must be worried about COVID cases again, especially from China.

I just stared back at him in silence and then he walked off.

Simon could no longer look at me and only then spoke to Mrs. Creed, whilst looking at his monitor, and telling my wife how pre-COVID, Thailand was the easiest destination in the world to process for passengers. Yet post-COVID, it had become the most difficult, most confusing, and most time consuming destination for them to handle.

When I finally arrived in Bangkok, the signs were up in Suvarnhambhumi airport saying two injections were needed, however the government joke-shop had changed the rules yet again whilst Mrs. Creed & I had been in the air…

"Showing proof of vaccination would be cumbersome and inconvenient, and so the group's decision is that it is unnecessary," Anutin told reporters.

Lucky me. Is it conspiratorial to wonder if this charade was put on just to catch me out? Just kidding, I’m not that paranoid.

Processing the carnage

Since the medical apartheid directly affected my ability to travel internationally, around mid 2021, I had been reluctant to “risk it for a biscuit”, in case I got trapped somewhere in between rules changing by the day.

I watched on somberly as the dominoes fell one by one; friends and family visited the euthanasia clinics for their initial two doses of poison. Some believed the potion was a life-saving vaccine. Others chose to be injected with the untested experimental gene therapy so that they could travel.

There were others who knew a bloke from the local pub, who could sort you out with a vaxxeen passport for a few hundred quid. Then there was the highest perceived caliber of purchasable vax-pass; the golden holy grail of getting issued the paper card and / or digital QR code, as well as being officially added to an official database…by a dissident doctor or nurse (without actually getting injected).

Finally, there were the ones that rolled the dice even more brazenly, and simply used their parents’ vax-pass to travel, because airport & immigration staff never once scanned the Mark of the Beast, nor did they photograph it.

I empathised with people who took the injection under extreme duress, whether that was in order to keep their job (with no viable alternative to seek employment elsewhere), or because of family threatening disownment, or perhaps out of necessity to visit their dying relative in another country.

Personally, the only way I would ever be injected, would be forcibly (held down), as numerous tribes-people in Australia were reported to have been:

If I ever met that fate, I would systematically form and organise multiple resistance cells worldwide, and together, we would dismantle all of the ‘vaccine’ factories, along with the government stockpiles.

Then, we would proceed to arrest the perpetrators guilty of crimes against humanity, and force them to stand trial. Hypothetically speaking, of course.

Only when a man loses everything, is he free to do anything.

Besides, what hope is there at present going through the courts, when judges are being removed from their posts of 20+ years impeccable service, after submitting a crimes against humanity case to the ICC.

If there is one lesson we should have learned from our oppressors, the parasite class, it is that power must be taken.

True power has always resided with the people. Once that power is realised by the people, both individually and collectively as one humanity, the power can be taken back, by the people, for the people. Institutions and governments will crumble. Parallel economies will emerge dominant. Decentralisation will take root.

I know that I am getting ahead of myself. For this triumphant vision to come to pass, a larger percentage of us will need to make changes to our lives through our behaviour, our actions, and our courage.

Every single time a person dons a facemask, has a booster, or complies with or follows an immoral order as an employer, employee, customer, neighbour, or citizen - they enable the technocracy to proliferate.

The same goes for those casually and conveniently using vax pass forgeries (as well as the real Mark of the Beast).

Exploiting exemptions is not preferable nor ideal, yet I will not lose sleep over it, and such loopholes will always be a last resort for myself. When tyranny becomes law, we all have a moral obligation to resist it, and to disregard such laws as unjust and immoral; even if taking that stance is not inconsequential.

We just mistake (mis-take) our situation and maintain a constant state of distraction until it’s time to die. We overlook the fact that the Happiness we crave can be attained through utilising our life energy in the service of awakening. When the energy becomes sufficiently refined, the obstacles are cleared away, the big prize, the accompanying Happiness that comes from a Peaceful mind arises naturally and automatically. Putting it all into words is rather easy, what is demanded, however, is not beyond our ability. - Ajahn Sumano Bhikku (Book: Monk in the mountain “Questions from the city, answers from the forest.”)

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok-based journalistic infidel impervious to propaganda. If you liked this content and wish to support the work, buy him a coffee or consider a crypto donation:

BTC: 39CbWqWXYzqXshzNbosbtBDf1YoJfhsr45

XMR:86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6Pt