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Launching this as a fortnightly podcast with my co-host Billie of Dialup.life. We bring you the stories that the legacy media laser pointer distracts you from...

In this opening episode we discuss the exponential acceleration of our shared totalitarian dystopia across biometric surveillance, device level verification, central bank digital currencies, social credit scoring, and much more!

Visit https://creedspeech.com/while-you-were-distracted/ for full show notes including links to sources.

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