Creed Speech

Unite The Kingdom: The People Versus The State

Analysis of 'Unite The Kingdom' protest coverage.
Nicholas Creed's avatar
Nicholas Creed
Sep 24, 2025
I have broken down multiple short clips from Wesley Winter’s excellent coverage of the recent ‘Unite The Kingdom’ protest in the UK. Hundreds of thousands (at least) of people flooded the streets of London to protest against the UK’s open borders policy, rampant illegal immigration, two tier policing, and the numerous sexual assaults against children committed by migrants staying in taxpayer-funded hotels across the country.

SOURCES

Full YouTube Video from Wesley Winter: British Revolution: Unite The Kingdom Explodes 🇬🇧

Guardian article: Epping asylum hotel resident found guilty of sexual assault

BBC article: We will never surrender our flag, Sir Keir Starmer says

Instagram reel of protest size

UK Parliament: Asylum Hotels: Migrant Criminal Activity-Volume 771: debated on Monday 21 July 2025

UK Police State: Division and Provocation

Nicholas Creed
·
Jul 30
UK Police State: Division and Provocation

In this article, we shall examine the role of the UK’s police force in failing to protect the vulnerable, shielding and protecting the guilty along with their supporters, and intimidation tactics used against (actual) peaceful protesters.

Grooming Gangs: Britain's Shame

Nicholas Creed
·
Jan 18
Grooming Gangs: Britain's Shame

This post was initially about an investigative report by Charlie Peters with GB News: Grooming Gangs: Britain’s Shame. The documentary originally aired in February 2023 - original YouTube link here.

