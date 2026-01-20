USA: Zionism Political Capture

ODYSEE UPLOAD LINK

Clip 1

Mike Pompeo speaks at a briefing for the Mir Yam Institute, says:

“We need to make sure the story is told correctly, so that when historians write about this, they don’t write about the victims of Gaza...”

Clip 2

Ron DeSantis (46th Governor of Florida) tells the Israeli American Council that when “ignorant” US college students chant:

“From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

- it amounts to:

“chanting in favor of a second Holocaust.”

Clip 3

Zionist donor Haim Saban, speaking at the Israeli American Council (IAC), describes buying US politicians’ influence:

“Those that give more have more access and those that give less have less access. It’s a simple math,” Saban said

Clip 4

Miriam Adelson, speaking at the IAC, when asked how she builds relationships with US politicians at the state level and federal level, replies:

“Can you allow me not to answer? … There are so many things that I don’t want to talk about.”

Clip 5

Miriam Adelson praises Pamela Bondi, the US Attorney General, for proritising fighting anti-Semitism for the Justice department’s agenda. Bondi then describes how she has successfully sued pro-Palestine protestors under the FACE (Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, 1994) act. Bondi also describes multiple anti-Semitism settlements reached with US Universities, worth millions of dollars.

Clip 6

CEO of Anti-Defamation League, Jonathan Greenblatt, describes how that ADL monitors anti-Israel sentiment 24/7.

“We monitor and disrupt online, on social media, messaging apps, video games, podcasts…

[…] We share the intelligence with the FBI.”

