USA: Zionism Political Capture

Clip 1
Mike Pompeo speaks at a briefing for the Mir Yam Institute, says:
“We need to make sure the story is told correctly, so that when historians write about this, they don’t write about the victims of Gaza...”
Clip 2
Ron DeSantis (46th Governor of Florida) tells the Israeli American Council that when “ignorant” US college students chant:
“From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”
- it amounts to:
“chanting in favor of a second Holocaust.”
Clip 3
Zionist donor Haim Saban, speaking at the Israeli American Council (IAC), describes buying US politicians’ influence:
“Those that give more have more access and those that give less have less access. It’s a simple math,” Saban said
Clip 4
Miriam Adelson, speaking at the IAC, when asked how she builds relationships with US politicians at the state level and federal level, replies:
“Can you allow me not to answer? … There are so many things that I don’t want to talk about.”
Clip 5
Miriam Adelson praises Pamela Bondi, the US Attorney General, for proritising fighting anti-Semitism for the Justice department’s agenda. Bondi then describes how she has successfully sued pro-Palestine protestors under the FACE (Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, 1994) act. Bondi also describes multiple anti-Semitism settlements reached with US Universities, worth millions of dollars.
Clip 6
CEO of Anti-Defamation League, Jonathan Greenblatt, describes how that ADL monitors anti-Israel sentiment 24/7.
“We monitor and disrupt online, on social media, messaging apps, video games, podcasts…
[…]
We share the intelligence with the FBI.”
