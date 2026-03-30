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Creed Speech
Amy Sukwan: Digital Slavery, Opting Out, and Prepping
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Amy Sukwan: Digital Slavery, Opting Out, and Prepping

Episode #06 recorded 29th March 2026.
Nicholas Creed's avatar
Amy Sukwan's avatar
Nicholas Creed and Amy Sukwan
Mar 30, 2026

In this conversation recorded on 29th March 2026, I am once again joined by Amy Sukwan. We sat down with a street view of Sukhumvit soi 4 outside of Amy’s hotel to discuss the state of the world, exploring the creeping digital enslavement in Thailand compared with the US, and other parts of the world. We talk about solutions, becoming more self-sufficient, parallel and barter economies, and much more…

[ODYSEE LINK]

SHOW NOTES

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Thailand: Fuel Rationing & Food Prices Spiking

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Stricter checks for 5-million-baht withdrawals from April 1

Fertiliser prices rise amid Middle East tensions

Amy’s Newsletter
How to Survive a Grid Collapse
How to keep your chicken fresh without refrigeration…
Read more
4 years ago · 21 likes · 8 comments · Amy Sukwan
Amy’s Newsletter
What to do when the Power Goes Out
Phuket, Thailand…
Read more
3 years ago · 30 likes · 20 comments · Amy Sukwan

Gov. Newsom signs order to divert floodwater to groundwater basins

Data centers are putting new strain on California’s grid. A new report estimates the impacts

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