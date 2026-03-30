Amy Sukwan: Digital Slavery, Opting Out, and Prepping

In this conversation recorded on 29th March 2026, I am once again joined by Amy Sukwan. We sat down with a street view of Sukhumvit soi 4 outside of Amy’s hotel to discuss the state of the world, exploring the creeping digital enslavement in Thailand compared with the US, and other parts of the world. We talk about solutions, becoming more self-sufficient, parallel and barter economies, and much more…
SHOW NOTES
Roblox’s selfie verification is a preview of an annoying internet future
European Commission confirms data breach after Europa.eu hack
Problem-Reaction-Solution (The Hegelian Dialect)
Alternative phone operating system: Lineage OS
Alternative phone operating system: Graphene OS
Digital ID: What It Is and How It Works
How to remove metadata from your photos
4 Tech Tools for Sleuthing Image Metadata in Social Media Posts
Agustin Carstens (head of Bank for International Settlements) – Cross border payments: a vision for the future
Jeremy Bentham’s Panopticon prison system
Harvesting Serfdom: The Controlled Demolition of Food Independence
Crude Harvest: Food Security Beyond Oil and Nano-Tech Quick Fixes
It’s Not a Broken System: From Food to Development, It’s a Masterpiece of Control
Stricter checks for 5-million-baht withdrawals from April 1
Fertiliser prices rise amid Middle East tensions
Gov. Newsom signs order to divert floodwater to groundwater basins
Data centers are putting new strain on California’s grid. A new report estimates the impacts
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