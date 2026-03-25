Creed Speech

Creed Speech

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Criticise I$r@el at Your Peril: "We will shine a light on you that, thanks to Google and SEO, will follow you for the rest of your life."

"When you look for a job, when you look for a spouse, when you look for a nanny, when you look for anything, our work will always be documented, again, thanks to Google and SEO."
Nicholas Creed's avatar
Nicholas Creed
Mar 25, 2026

TRANSCRIPT

If you target Jewish students, your actions will not disappear into the darkness.

We will shine a light on you that, thanks to Google and SEO, will follow you for the rest of your life.

When you look for a job, when you look for a spouse, when you look for a nanny, when you look for anything, our work will always be documented, again, thanks to Google and SEO.

In corporations where DEI leaders smeared Israel, excused Hamas, we pressured CEOs, some resigned, many were terminated, but policies were changed, thankfully, from governmental to art institutions.

Online where anonymous accounts spread violent threats, we trace patterns, elevated evidence, and worked with authorities leading to arrests from Florida, South Carolina, New York, California, and Texas.

And we’re not slowing down sadly.

Today, Stop Antisemitism, I’m proud to say, runs one of the most robust antisemitic enforcement operations in the United States.

Monitoring campuses, digital networks, activist groups, and public officials, documenting incidents in real time, and mobilizing millions of people, of allies, that are quietly by our side.

But the fight is bigger than the exposure, and it’s about securing a future.

A future where Jewish students can walk across a quad without being screamed at.

A future where employers understand that anti-Semitism is not activism. It’s bigotry, and it will cause you to lose your job.

CREED SPEECH SUBSCRIBER COUNT TIMELINE OF POSTS ON I$R@EL IN 2025

CREED SPEECH SUBSCRIBER COUNT TIMELINE OF POSTS ON I$R@EL IN 2026

ALL POSTS ON I$R@EL

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ODYSEE UPLOAD LINK

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Unfortunately my newly launched website creedspeech.com is currently down with a 404 error. I think this is a technical problem and hope to resolve it as soon as possible.

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Email: nicholas.creed@protonmail.com with information and newsworthy stories for opensource intelligence gathering.

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