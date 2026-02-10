Australia's 'Ring of Steel' to Protect Israeli President Isaac Herzog

[ODYSEE LINK - DOWNLOAD EASILY]

News Anchor: “Good evening. Urgent Supreme Court action has just been launched to challenge extraordinary police powers granted for tomorrow’s visit of the Israeli president. But a mass rally will still go ahead at town hall tomorrow afternoon as authorities again warn locals to get out of the city.”

Andrew Denny (reporting): “A ring of steel and concrete pulled into the heart of Sydney. Streets locked down today as authorities began closing roads, diverting buses and towing carts. A high security cordon going up hours before the Israeli president touches down.”

Paul Dunstan - Act. Asst Commisioner: “You will see motorcades. Obviously with the tensions associated with this visit, you will see additional numbers.”

Andrew Denny: “Isaac Herzog will be in Sydney this week, invited by Anthony Albanese in the wake of the Bondi terror attack to meet with leaders and grieve with victims and their families.”

John Graham - Transport Minister: “The President’s come here to mourn and that’s very understandable. I don’t want to see trouble on our streets as a result.”

Andrew Denny: “That trouble, authorities say anti-Israeli protests planned for town hall tomorrow night.

Paul Dunstan: “The possibility of overflow into public areas, which could lead to conflict between police and protesters. “We would love the group to relocate to Hyde Park.”

Andrew Denny: “Outside the declared zone, banning protest marches, but the Palestine Action Group is doubling down, taking the Premier to the Supreme Court to challenge protest restrictions.”

Josh Lees - Palestine Action Group: “Absolutely extraordinary and draconian powers to basically shut down our entire city. And for what? In the interest of parading out a war criminal to this country.”

Andrew Denny: “The group’s last major court win saw more than 100,000 people march across the harbour bridge.”

Josh Lees - Palestine Action Group: “We should have the right to protest. These streets of Sydney belong to the people of Sydney. They do not belong to the Israeli President or the Premier, Chris Minns.”

Andrew Denny: “These tight security arrangements will remain in place for the duration of the Israeli President’s visit, not just here at Circular Quay, but expect to see rolling road closures and random inspection points throughout the inner city and eastern suburbs all this week. Phillips Street shut down until Thursday with surrounding tollway zones. Tomorrow at Bondi, Campbell Parade will close for two hours. Near Darling Harbour, there’ll be a road closure between 5pm and 10.

Josh Murray - Transport Dept. Secretary: “So our overall message to commuters and to people who work in the city is if you can stay away tomorrow afternoon, it is best to do so.”

News Anchor (Studio): “Andrew Denny is at the Supreme Court. Andrew, there’s been last minute legal action over tomorrow’s protest.”

Andrew Denny: “Well, that’s right. This legal challenge by the Palestine Action Group has now been lodged here in the Supreme Court. Some 260 pages of legal argument against the state government’s restrictions were dumped on the court late this afternoon in the hope of preventing these powers before they came into effect at midnight tonight.”

Andrew Denny: “The judge said that was simply... Not enough time for this case to be heard this evening. But given this looming deadline, she is now considering whether or not the legality of these restrictions on protests can be determined by an urgent meeting of the Supreme Court tomorrow.”

News Anchor (Studio): “Andrew Denny in the city. Thank you.”