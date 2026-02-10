Australia's 'Ring of Steel' to Protect Israeli President Isaac Herzog

[ODYSEE LINK - DOWNLOAD EASILY]
TRANSCRIPTIONS:
Clip 1 - “Ring of Steel”
News Anchor: “Good evening. Urgent Supreme Court action has just been launched to challenge extraordinary police powers granted for tomorrow’s visit of the Israeli president. But a mass rally will still go ahead at town hall tomorrow afternoon as authorities again warn locals to get out of the city.”
Andrew Denny (reporting): “A ring of steel and concrete pulled into the heart of Sydney. Streets locked down today as authorities began closing roads, diverting buses and towing carts. A high security cordon going up hours before the Israeli president touches down.”
Paul Dunstan - Act. Asst Commisioner: “You will see motorcades. Obviously with the tensions associated with this visit, you will see additional numbers.”
Andrew Denny: “Isaac Herzog will be in Sydney this week, invited by Anthony Albanese in the wake of the Bondi terror attack to meet with leaders and grieve with victims and their families.”
John Graham - Transport Minister: “The President’s come here to mourn and that’s very understandable. I don’t want to see trouble on our streets as a result.”
Andrew Denny: “That trouble, authorities say anti-Israeli protests planned for town hall tomorrow night.
Paul Dunstan: “The possibility of overflow into public areas, which could lead to conflict between police and protesters. “We would love the group to relocate to Hyde Park.”
Andrew Denny: “Outside the declared zone, banning protest marches, but the Palestine Action Group is doubling down, taking the Premier to the Supreme Court to challenge protest restrictions.”
Josh Lees - Palestine Action Group: “Absolutely extraordinary and draconian powers to basically shut down our entire city. And for what? In the interest of parading out a war criminal to this country.”
Andrew Denny: “The group’s last major court win saw more than 100,000 people march across the harbour bridge.”
Josh Lees - Palestine Action Group: “We should have the right to protest. These streets of Sydney belong to the people of Sydney. They do not belong to the Israeli President or the Premier, Chris Minns.”
Andrew Denny: “These tight security arrangements will remain in place for the duration of the Israeli President’s visit, not just here at Circular Quay, but expect to see rolling road closures and random inspection points throughout the inner city and eastern suburbs all this week. Phillips Street shut down until Thursday with surrounding tollway zones. Tomorrow at Bondi, Campbell Parade will close for two hours. Near Darling Harbour, there’ll be a road closure between 5pm and 10.
Josh Murray - Transport Dept. Secretary: “So our overall message to commuters and to people who work in the city is if you can stay away tomorrow afternoon, it is best to do so.”
News Anchor (Studio): “Andrew Denny is at the Supreme Court. Andrew, there’s been last minute legal action over tomorrow’s protest.”
Andrew Denny: “Well, that’s right. This legal challenge by the Palestine Action Group has now been lodged here in the Supreme Court. Some 260 pages of legal argument against the state government’s restrictions were dumped on the court late this afternoon in the hope of preventing these powers before they came into effect at midnight tonight.”
Andrew Denny: “The judge said that was simply... Not enough time for this case to be heard this evening. But given this looming deadline, she is now considering whether or not the legality of these restrictions on protests can be determined by an urgent meeting of the Supreme Court tomorrow.”
News Anchor (Studio): “Andrew Denny in the city. Thank you.”
Clip 3 - NSW premier defends police after anti-Herzog rally turns violent
Taylor Aiken, Reporter: “Police Commissioner and the New South Wales Premier staunchly defending the actions of New South Wales Police last night saying that officers were faced with an impossible decision.
The rally held at Sydney’s Town Hall last night attracted over 1,000 people protesting against the Israeli President’s visit to Australia but it quickly descended into chaos as protesters attempted to breach the police line and march through the street.
That is what forced officers to take action. Videos posted and shared widely to social media are confronting as both sides faced off. In one video, police can be seen repeatedly punching a man on the ground, picking each protester off one by one.
Police at one point moving in on a group of Muslim men who had begun to pray in the middle of this protest. The police commissioner vowing to review body cam footage, but joining the Premier to say that officers had no choice.”
Chris Minns, NSW Premier: “We were hopeful for some kind of calm and responsibility. The truth of the matter is we didn’t get that from many of the protesters last night. We’re going to have to settle for security.
Mal Lanyon - NSW Police Commissioner: “I’m committed to making sure that we review the actions of police. But can I say I am proud of what they did last night in holding the line.”
Taylor Aiken: “Police say they feared that protesters would march to the International Convention Centre down at Darling Harbour, where the Israeli president was hosting a memorial event for the Jewish Australians in the wake of the Bondi terror attack. But protest organisers say that’s false, slamming police actions as an unprovoked attack against a legitimate process demanding a review of police brutality, saying that officers physically assaulted protesters.”
Josh Lees - TVU Palestine action group: “Sickening state violence in support of the sickening state violence that has been carried out in Gaza. That’s what happened last night. This was a violent attack on protesters in order to roll the red carpet out for someone who has incited a genocide in Gaza.”
Taylor Aiken: “27 people were arrested last night, including 10 people for assaulting police. They are all in the process of being charged where their bail status will be reviewed. Protesters are also planning another rally here at the Sydney Police Centre against last night’s protest actions, saying that police were unnecessarily brutal.”
Clip 4 - Israel’s President Herzog is asked about the death toll in Gaza by a reporter
Farid Y. Farid, reporter: “President Herzog, standing here at this solemn site where 15 people were killed indiscriminately, there are protests planned today in Sydney for people who are mourning 70,000 killed in Gaza, including 20,000 children. Can you reflect on what is the message to protesters, if you have one?”
Isaac Herzog - Israeli President: “Sure. First of all, it is important for me to say that I’ve come here in goodwill and in a message to the people of Australia. Australia and Israel are close friends and allies since the days of old. It was Australian soldiers who liberated the Holy Land as one of the greatest steps towards the creation of the homeland of the Jewish people.
And it was Australia was the first nation to declare and recognize Israel as the United Nations. And Australia is a close ally for years. And Israel was always a bipartisan issue in Australia. These demonstrations, in most cases, what you hear and see, comes to undermine and delegitimize our right, my nation’s right, the nation which I am the head of state of, of its mere existence, and is contradictory to whatever ever was said and done by Australia.
And we did not seek that war. On October 7th, our nation was attacked. terribly and people were butchered, murdered, raped and burned and abducted. We have here bereaved Israeli families who came from the kibbutz, kibbutz near Oz, and came from the war in order to express their condolences here at Bondi, but also to make a clear statement and a message.
We should all fight terror together. Terror is what undermines the whole availability of peace and the notion of peace in our region. As always, it was always the case and is always the case. And therefore, terror is unacceptable by any means.”
