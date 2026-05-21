Scamdemic Pandemonium and Digital Delights! While You Were Distracted

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In this episode we cover the all out assault of narrative bombardment in the news cycles, from “scary viruses” to digital shackles, and surveillance at every turn.

SHOW NOTES

Tedros war criminal - https://www.dailymail.com/news/article-9052247/WHO-chief-Tedros-Ghebreyseus-accused-aiding-genocide-Ethiopia-nobel-peace-prize-nominee.html

Geopolitics and empire - King Charles declares hunger games with digital ID:

China maxxing -

Hanta virus and climate change [2009 study] - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19604276/

Watch: Lockdown Architect Deborah Birx Smirks Over PCR Testing For Hantavirus - https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/watch-lockdown-architect-deborah-birx-smirks-over-pcr-testing-hantavirus

How Wet Weather in Argentina Helped Fuel the Cruise Ship Hantavirus Outbreak - https://www.wired.com/story/climate-change-next-hantavirus-outbreak/

Daily mail bird flu airborne -

World Health Assembly opens 18th May 2026 - https://www.who.int/news/item/18-05-2026-world-health-assembly-opens-in-geneva--switzerland

Avian flu spread sees 1.8 million farmed birds culled [2025] - https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c391mpmr81xo

Grab safe city initiative press release - https://www.grab.com/th/en/press/others/safecitywithgrab/

Utah anti-VPN laws - https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2026/04/utahs-new-law-regulating-vpns-goes-effect-next-week

Proton 1400% sign up in UK since age verification - https://mashable.com/article/proton-vpn-uk-age-verification-signups

Running VPN nodes as legal gray area -https://gizmodo.com/eu-calls-vpns-a-loophole-that-needs-closing-in-age-verification-laws-2000756429

Supermarket cameras to guess age of alcohol buyers - https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-60215258

Indonesia suspends Worldcoin, World ID operations over public concerns - https://en.antaranews.com/news/353861/indonesia-suspends-worldcoin-world-id-operations-over-public-concerns

Philippines orders Tools for Humanity to halt World App operations, data sharing - https://www.mlex.com/mlex/articles/2396658/philippines-orders-tools-for-humanity-to-halt-world-app-operations-data-sharing

Black Market for Worldcoin Credentials Pops Up in China -

https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2023/05/24/black-market-for-worldcoin-credentials-pops-up-in-china

Sam Altman Launches proof of personhood World ID - https://odysee.com/@WelcomeToTheDelusion:d/Sam-Altman-launches-proof-of-personhppd--?r=DmRPengUcVAeqp1WQdFY8FikCqkW3Tvx

Sam Altman discusses Universal basic income - https://youtube.com/shorts/osj4s_6dtlo?si=KPG4U4hkJS3E95n2

Sam Altman has signed up to procedure that is ‘100% lethal’ but will preserve his brain forever - https://www.uniladtech.com/science/news/sam-altman-lethal-procedure-preserve-brain-forever-550209-20260410

Billionaire pays $13K to have the contents of his brain digitally uploaded -

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/billionaire-pays-13k-to-have-the-contents-of-his-brain-digitally-uploaded/TJYRXBFFKQDPGIHJNRLW7IL5FU/

Sam Altman: Proof of Human in the Age of AI -

Ebola outbreak in the DR Congo: WHO says vaccine could take nine months -

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cwy2g197dp8o

Thailand cancels MOU, Probes WorldCoin -

https://www.thaienquirer.com/65717/thailand-cancels-mou-probes-worldcoin-iris-scan-scheme-amid-data-legal-and-money-laundering-concerns/

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