Having reached the halfway point for this year, we need to follow up on the themes outlined here in February 2025:

Continuing through the lens of the left-right political division being largely theatrical and non-existent; meaning that whenever the baton is passed on, the next administration can be seen to ‘fix’ the low hanging fruit caused by the previous propagandists. As I wrote in February:

The woke revolution is rescinding, DEI programs that once represented diversity, equity, and inclusion, now represent decaying era insanity. Is it within the realm of possibility, dear reader, that the Uniparty puppet masters ramped up all the schizophrenic, mind-bending, unrealities of the past four years intentionally? Then once the baton was passed to the totally separate and ideological polar opposite other other political party, they could sweep in as saviours?

You can judge for yourself if this has since come to pass.

I warned about the Technocrats infiltrating Trump’s team:

What is concerning, is that technocracy and transhumanism is being repackaged then remarketed to the MAGA / MAHA / DOGE enthusiasts. The announcement of project ‘Stargate’ - massive data centers harvesting information on US citizens, tracking, surveilling, and monitoring everything - for ‘efficiency’. Larry Ellisson ladled on his AI-generated mRNA goo fanaticism - personalised, bespoke, tailor-made vaxxeeens cooked up by AI in 48 hours to ‘cure’ the cancer caused by mRNA 1.0 (the c19 injections!). Unreal gaslighting. The people did not quite cheer. A reverberation of disbelief, confusion, and anger was obvious judging from the anti-social media reactions. Some said that “Trump is being duped” - again.

[Trump—Flanked By Larry Ellison, Sam Altman, & Masayoshi Son—Announces Project Stargate]

I reminded readers of the orange man’s unwavering praise for the C19 bioweapon injections:

Let’s start by revisiting the progress of the front-men ‘running’ the administration, in implementing a technocratic state.

Well, it should be all non-distracted eyes on Palantir, regarding the invasion of privacy concern, with monitoring, surveillance, and flagging of wrong-thinkers gathering steam.

Trump Taps Palantir To Compile Data On Americans The New York Times 645KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Quoting from the article:

In March, President Trump signed an executive order calling for the federal government to share data across agencies, raising questions over whether he might compile a master list of personal information on Americans that could give him untold surveillance power. […] The Trump administration has expanded Palantir’s work across the federal government in recent months. The company has received more than $113 million in federal government spending since Mr. Trump took office, according to public records, including additional funds from existing contracts as well as new contracts with the Department of Homeland Security and the Pentagon. (This does not include a $795 million contract that the Department of Defense awarded the company last week, which has not been spent.) […] Palantir also recently began helping Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s enforcement and removal operations team, according to two Palantir employees and two current and former D.H.S. officials. The work is part of a $30 million contract that ICE signed with Palantir in April to build a platform to track migrant movements in real time.

It should be crystal clear by now that this is the formation of an all-seeing, all-encompassing, panopticon control grid:

Live facial recognition (LFR) technology capturing the population on CCTV in real time.

LFR connected to interoperable data mined profiles of every individual, also interlinked with mobile phone location and metadata.

Profiles on each person detailing spending habits, social media posts, bank balances, ‘threat level’, and any medical conditions.

All of the above used to realise a control grid which portends to operate on a social credit scoring system (think the China model), to reward ‘good behaviour’ and punish ‘bad behaviour’.

With the end goal of abolishing cash and switching to a central bank digital currency, anyone can be locked out of the system, with no ability to buy or sell.

Add in ‘REAL ID’ as the precursor to full-on digital ID, and this would mean no digital ID, no food. Opinions countering the official, favoured government narratives, would mean your social credit score plummeting, or the technocrats bypassing the carrot system entirely, by freezing your ‘digital assets’.

I recommend reading investigative pieces on Peter Thiel from Whitney Webb and other journalists at Unlimited Hangout to understand just how entrenched Thiel is within the US Gov-Technate.

There was a weird piece featured on Zerohedge on 30th May 2025 (via Unherd) in which the author attempts to humanise Peter Thiel by giving his reported religious musings a platform:

Thiel believes that the Antichrist, whose identity is uncertain - is it a person, a system, a global tyranny? - is “not just a medieval fantasy”. […] How could an enormously successful, mathematically-gifted, philosophically-educated tech entrepreneur seriously entertain Bible-thumping myths from the Apocalypse of John?

Is this propaganda aimed at making Thiel more relatable to Trump’s Christian voter base? So that they see Thiel as a good guy and not a threat? As he quietly helps to build the control grid around Americans…

Thiel is as anti-human, pro-AI, and pro-technocracy as it gets!

Now let us take a look at the state of play in the lucrative mRNA frenzy.

In November 2024,

I wrote:

How does this new 2024 Make America Healthy Again slogan play out in terms of the vaxxeeeens?? Could it be a misdirection to blame bad health, ‘medical emergencies’ and C19 related harms on other stuff that people can rally behind and buy into - the poisoned food supply and BIG AG with the glyphosate harms et cetera - Which are valid and important issues to examine, but not at the expense of a full-tilt-100%-switcheroo from the C19 injection damage. Could RFK Jr be used to re-establish trust in vaxxeens with safety testing and rubber stamping?

What has RFK Jr done about the C19 bioweapon injection and other poisonous ‘vaccines’? What has he said? What is his stance?

Hhs Announces Plans To Pay Moderna $176 Million For Mrna Flu Vaccine + More • Children's Health Defense 910KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

[YT LINK]

☝️

“I’m not going to take away anybody’s vaccines. I’ve never been anti-vaccine.”

[YT LINK]

☝️

Reporter: “What’s your position on the polio vaccine? Do your support it?” RFK Jr: “I support it.”

Polio vaccine causes polio - see multiple citations here:

[ODYSEE LINK]

☝️

“I want to say it emphatically, I am pro-vaccine, I’ve always been fiercely pro-vaccine, I had all six of my children vaccinated.”

More recently (3rd June 2025):

[X LINK]

☝️

KASIE HUNT: Over the summer you said, “There’s no vaccine that’s safe and effective”. Do you still believe that? RFK JR: “I never said that.” KASIE HUNT: “Play the clip.” RFK JR (clip): “There’s no vaccine that is safe and effective.” (March 2024)

What does it all mean? Is he a good guy trying to do the right thing? Is the confusing flip-flopping between appearing to be anti-vax and pro-vax just part of the psychological warfare to keep people guessing and rooting for him?

I had high hopes for RFK Jr. I’ve long since accepted that he is one of them. I’ve had lots of conversations with friends who remained hopeful, as they went through the different stages of denial. They are almost at the acceptance stage now. We have reached a conciliatory middle-ground of sorts, in which they murmur “it looks like he is being blackmailed”.

Believe what you will, but is it within the realm of strong possibility that the sociopaths depopulating us would quietly co-opt the medical freedom movement along with your heroes, to help rebrand a family friendly democidal partnership between the government and big pharma? Could such a stratagem potentially hoodwink a whole lotta people?

I know it hurts. Let’s keep going. I am determined to break through the holdouts who are torturing themselves with tales of 4D chess and other mental gymnastics that probably make them feel a bit unwell…

☝️

“I want to address those of you who have anxieties about @US_FDA’s limited approval of a new mRNA COVID vaccine for high-risk populations. Moderna has agreed to a true placebo-controlled trial of the new vaccine, which is similar to the existing mRNA vaccine but uses a smaller protein. The FDA will monitor and collect data throughout the trial for every adverse outcome, not just a table list of expected outcomes. The FDA will scrutinize every aspect of the trial. We will deliver on our promise to use gold standard science and common sense.”

As Anthony Colpo wrote in November 2024:

Because the real issue - that you, I, and Trump and RFK Jr know full bloody well - is that the startling global increase in excess mortality that commenced shortly after the COVID ‘vaccine’ rollout was not caused by school lunches, soft drinks or fries soaked in shady seed oils. RFK Jr knows the real cause, and he’s avoiding it. Just like Trump, he’s part of the circus.

This is the part where some of you start to furiously type me an email linking to RFK Jr as the HHS, no longer recommending the C19 injections for pregnant women and healthy children. *Note the CDC’s definitions of what constitutes a ‘healthy child’ as laid out by Sasha Latypova here.

Are you placated by this? A slight pullback on the global democidal holocaust by injection, a small bone thrown, and we all rejoice? You must be joking. Of course, by placating the masses in this way, the sick children, immunocompromised, and the elderly, can continue to kick the bucket (unnoticed?) at the tip of a C19 needle.

Perhaps this timely open letter to the HHS could help to reframe your worldview, oh dear misguided reader:

Now let’s circle back to another facet of rolling out USA Technocracy Inc: rallying patriots around the flag to empower ICE in carrying out mass deportations, setting the stage for a digital wall built, enshrined by the biometric-entry-exit-system…

This clip is from 2016:

Again, subscribing to the organised chaos theory of left-right political paradigm working hand-in-glove, we potentially have groups of leftist-billionaire controllers funding the latest riots in California, with the ensuing high visibility appeasing the deranged ‘left’.

Then we get a highly visible militarised force (martial law lite?) with overwhelming support from the public in the form of the ‘patriotic right’.

Basically, the same scenes we witnessed during Convid worldwide, of militarised police tear-gassing people for rejecting the C19 injection mandates, are repeating with a different group under different circumstances - and people are cheering it on. Rioters who want to watch the world burn need to be dealt with, and the policing of the situation in CA is clearly needed.

It is the precedent that this sets that concerns me. The agenda it feeds into, perhaps by design, to enable similar responses to other types of protests and demonstrations in the future.

Via Zerohedge:

White House spox Karoline Leavitt echoed Trump's comments, saying in a post on X: "President Trump will uphold law and order and continue to remove all dangerous illegal alien invaders from our country," adding "The mob violence will be quelled, the criminals responsible will be brought to justice, and operations to arrest illegal aliens will continue unabated."

Los Angeles Warzone Insurrectionist Mobs Attack Cops, Set Fires, Block 101 Freeway Zerohedge 5.81MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Next time the national guard could be mobilised against people protesting a future mandatory bird flu injection rollout for the humans, or to quell those protesting the US government’s role in the Gaza genocide carried out by the Israeli government - by labelling any protestors / Israel boycott as ‘anti-Semitic’.

My point is, this is a slippery slope towards normalising martial law.

☝️

Be careful what you wish for.

UK: Western Cultural Concerns Are Signs Of "Right-Wing Terrorist Ideology"

If your attention span has made it this far, I applaud your patience. Let’s wrap up with a flying visit to the UK, whereby the government is weaponising the opposite end of the immigration agenda spectrum against the ‘right’, by changing the definitions of extremism. The Free Speech Union (FSU) reports as follows:

☝️

BREAKING: We’re on The Telegraph’s homepage tonight—and we’re front-page news in tomorrow’s print edition! FSU General Secretary Lord Young has written to the Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, raising serious concerns about how the Prevent programme is now treating mainstream conservative views as signs of potential extremism. Yes, you read that correctly. In training materials completed by thousands of public sector workers, the Home Office lists “cultural nationalism” as a form of terrorist ideology. That label now applies to anyone who believes mass immigration is threatening British values or social cohesion. Once flagged, individuals—often just teenagers—can have their names and political views logged in police and safeguarding databases for decades, with devastating consequences for jobs, university places, and future prospects. In his letter, Lord Young calls on Ms Cooper to suspend the use of “cultural nationalism” in Prevent guidance, conduct an urgent audit of the programme, and establish a way for wrongly flagged individuals to discover and delete their data. If you’ve got “very Brexity” Douglas Murray books in your house, a strong interest in national policy, and believe immigration is changing this country, the Home Office now says you’re an extremist. This has got to stop. If you’re worried about being flagged and left with a record you can’t erase, join the FSU—our expert casework and legal teams are here to protect your rights. Click the link. Join the resistance. https://freespeechunion.org/join/

Concern Over Mass Migration Is ‘terrorist Ideology’, Prevent Says 5.99MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

It’s all so utterly exhausting, isn’t it? Keep going, keep striving, keep climbing. It’s all about the journey, not just the destination.

