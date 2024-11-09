What an interesting Selection cycle it has been. All of a sudden, the stance of passivity, or neutrality, in neither cheering red nor crying blue, is met with suspicion and hostility.

Dare to call out Trump - the self proclaimed father of the vaccine and his role in Operation Warpspeed - and you shall probably sour the mood.

People want to move on and forget about the shady Covid chicanery, or explain it away. A quick recap…

“Build the wall! Build the wall! How about a virtual wall? Yeah! Travel restrictions! Keep illegal immigrants out!”

Hang on, also keep Americans in? Biometrics rolled out, and continues to go full steam ahead…courtesy of…?

This clip is from 2016:

☝️Ivanka Trump sets the record straight on 16th November 2020, stating that Donald Trump partnered with Moderna on January 13th 2020 - think about that, how early that was, and ask yourself again - if you are in the Trump was deceived and he’s been playing 11D chess camp - was he really that oblivious??

April 2021, Trump calls himself the “Father of the vaccine”:

Via Metro news:

Former President Donald Trump called himself ‘the father of the vaccine’ and said his successor Joe Biden is ‘destroying our country’. Trump launched the vicious attack after Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress, claiming there ‘wouldn’t be a vaccine’ without him. Speaking to Fox Business on Thursday, Trump, 74, claimed full responsibility for America’s successful vaccine rollout that has seen healthcare officials administer more than 200million Covid jabs to date. […] In a phone interview with Maria Bartiromo, Trump said: ‘If I wasn’t president, we wouldn’t have a vaccine.’ He added that he is the ‘father of the vaccine’ and slammed Biden, 78, by saying that ‘China will take over this country if they don’t do something very quickly’.

Seeing as the internet archive wayback machine has been compromised / attacked of late, I will include a PDF of the article here also:

Donald Trump Claims Credit For Covid Vaccines And Slams Joe Biden Metro News 7.91MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

VIDEO TRANSCRIPT TRUMP SPEAKING:

“I would have put a warning on, or something, on just that particular vaccine. I certainly wouldn’t have paused it, and gotten front page news all over the world. Then people don’t want it and it probably even affects the others. There’s a big situation where a lot of people don’t want to take the vaccine - well this played right into their hands. And they want me to do public service messages and everything, about everybody taking the vaccine. And look, I guess in a certain way I’m the Father of the vaccine, because I was the one that pushed it…To get it done in less than nine months was a miracle. Fauci - he said it would take three to five years - which was something that just wouldn’t be that effective because it’s so long to get. I pushed the FDA like they have never been pushed before. I wouldn’t exactly say they are in love with me…They have never….This is a very bureaucratic organisation. I pushed them like they’ve never been pushed before - and that’s why we have it. When they did the pause on Johnson and Johnson (C19 injection), I thought that was a very stupid thing to do.”

April 2021:

Donald Trump no longer touts one of his key accomplishments he once flaunted as one of the "greatest miracles in the history of modern-day medicine." Trump has received bipartisan praise for his work on the COVID-19 vaccine, which was rolled out in less than one year after the virus first struck the United States, forcing widespread lockdowns and safety measures aimed at reducing its spread. After he left the White House in 2021, he frequently took credit for the vaccine rollout, known as "Operation Warp Speed." However, he has shied away from highlighting the vaccines while campaigning for president ahead of the November election.

PDF of article:

Donald Trump's Stopped Talking About His 'greatest' Accomplishment Newsweek 654KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

August 2021:

Link to article.

Former President Donald Trump was booed by his own supporters during a rally in Cullman, Alabama Saturday night after he encouraged the crowd to get vaccinated against COVID-19. "I believe totally in your freedoms, I do, you gotta do what you gotta do, but I recommend take the vaccines. I did it. It's good," he said, drawing boos from the crowd of supporters. "That's okay, that's alright," Trump continued, brushing off the disapproval. "But I happen to take the vaccine. If it doesn't work, you'll be the first to know. But it is working. You do have your freedoms, you have to maintain that."

PDF of article:

Donald Trump Booed At Alabama Rally After Encouraging Crowd To Get Covid 19 Vaccine Newsweek 4.08MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The video clip in question:

ThemTube link to the video clip of Trump getting booed at the rally for shilling the ‘vax’.

Fast forward to March 2024, four years after the scamdemic launched. With alllll the reports of C19 injection injuries, deaths, ‘medical emergencies’, VAERS, the endless reports of died suddenly….could Trump still, then, reeeeallly have been duped and oblivious??!

Considering how many people have been affected by the C19 injection bioweapon - was it really so necessary and ‘strategic’ to not mention it at all during campaigning or acknowledge the harms, but continue to praise it??? Not only praise the C19 bioweapon again but pivot-praise to the next batch of mRNA potions rolling out to ‘cure’ the ‘side effects’ of the first batch!!!!!!!!!!!

Musk agrees and loves the potential for mRNA too…

JD Vance wanted to fire the filthy unvaccinated nurses:

An interesting ‘fact-check’ was rushed out in July 2024 by Snopes about this JD Vance tweet, back-pedaling to claim it was meant to be taken as sarcasm. What do you think?

RFK Jr wants to forget about the toxic quagmire of retribution…

Does than mean throwing a sacrificial scapegoated lamb or two under the bus to appease the public pressure release valve system? I.e. Fauci and Pfizer? Not the department of defense or the father of the vax or Biden or a host of other senior governmental figures across the United States Department of Health and Human Services?

I wrote in this piece in June 2023:

However, more evidence points to the U.S Department of Defense ordering the specifications for the mRNA covid-19 injections, with military terminology such as ‘countermeasures’ referred to in the contracts themselves, all indicative of war being waged against their own citizens. Here you can view and download all the Covid-19 contracts (injections & test kits): https://www.keionline.org/covid-contracts Try downloading the Pfizer and Moderna contracts and using ctrl+F to search for words like ‘countermeasures’ and ‘manufacture’… Latypova warns that all vaccines are transitioning to mRNA technology, and recommends not to vaccinate for anything unless absolutely necessary. I see this evidenced in local Thai media and elsewhere, as the flu ‘vaccine’ is being combined with the covid ‘vaccine’. New mRNA injections for cancer, heart problems, and a host of other diseases are being touted as miracles by the fake stream media. This overwhelmingly suggests the pharma industries - and the government health bodies behind them / embedded within them acting as enablers instead of regulators - are cashing in on the side effects of the “safe and effective” covid injections.

How does this new 2024 Make America Healthy Again slogan play out in terms of the vaxxeeeens?? Could it be a misdirection to blame bad health, ‘medical emergencies’ and C19 related harms on other stuff that people can rally behind and buy into - the poisoned food supply and BIG AG with the glyphosate harms et cetera - Which are valid and important issues to examine, but not at the expense of a full-tilt-100%-switcheroo from the C19 injection damage.

Could RFK Jr be used to re-establish trust in vaxxeens with safety testing and rubber stamping?

Sorry to piss on anyone’s parade here, I am merely presenting receipts and asking questions.

I am glad that Trump is anti-CBDC. Let us hope that’s for real. I am glad that the gender transitioning of the youth, drag queen story hour, all the other wokeness, and DEI obsession may be receding - along with the Marxism. Let’s hope that’s for real.

I shall close by quoting Off-Guardian’s Kit Knightly:

Will the Democrats certify the results or contest them?

Will the transfer of power be peaceful?

Will Trump really “drain the swamp” this time?

Will RFK really de-fluoridate the water?

What about Ukraine and Israel?

What does a Trump presidency mean for the rollout of the Great Reset?

What’s the next chapter in this story?

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based writer. Any support is greatly appreciated. If you are in a position to donate a virtual coffee or crypto, it would mean the world of difference. Paid subscribers can comment on articles, videos, and podcasts, and also receive a monthly subscriber newsletter .

Email: nicholas.creed@protonmail.com with information and newsworthy stories for open source intelligence gathering to support this Substack, thank you.

