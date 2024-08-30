October 2023:

POLIO VACCINE CAUSES POLIO

Via CorbettReport.com:

The MSM spent years ridiculing those backward Muslim conspiracy theorists with their outrageous theories about how the polio vaccine was not good for them…Until the conspiracists were proven right.

2002: Nigeria Muslims oppose polio vaccination

http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/2070634.stm

https://web.archive.org/web/20110521093616/http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/2070634.stm

2009: Polio surge in Nigeria after vaccine virus mutates

http://www.usatoday.com/news/world/2009-08-14-nigeria-polio_N.htm - ☝️LINK SCRUBBED ONLY NOW ON WAYBACKMACHINE:

https://web.archive.org/web/20090830110335/https://www.usatoday.com/news/world/2009-08-14-nigeria-polio_N.htm

Traditional rulers in northern Nigeria call for halt to polio vaccination

http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1140666/

https://web.archive.org/web/20110521093616/http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1140666/

Correlation between Non-Polio Acute Flaccid Paralysis Rates with Pulse Polio Frequency in India

https://web.archive.org/web/20200410100316/https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6121585/pdf/ijerph-15-01755.pdf

(Pathetic) Fact Check: Were 496,000 Children In India Paralyzed Between 2000 & 2017 From “Bill Gates Polio Vaccine”?

https://web.archive.org/web/20200529032858/https://thelogicalindian.com/fact-check/bill-gates-polio-vaccine-covid-19-gates-foundation-21270

👇

Bill and Melinda Gates have been targeted by anti-vaxxers for long time for his work on vaccination. Bill and Melinda Gates foundation has donated funds to GAVI foundation, an organisation in forefront of making vaccination available to countries who can't afford it for its population. In light of this, posts were shared on social media platforms with the claim that their foundation had tested a polio vaccine in India that left at least 490,000 children paralyzed. "Bill Gates foundation tested a polio vax in India between 2000 & 2017 and paralysed 496,000 children," reads one such post dated April 13, 2020.



https://thelogicalindian.com/fact-check/bill-gates-polio-vaccine-covid-19-gates-foundation-21270 The post was shared over 17,000 times. Similar posts which claimed that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation was asked to leave India also circulated in April and May on Facebook here, here and here. Claim: Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation had tested polio vaccine in India between 2000 & 2017 and had paralysed 496,000 children. Fact Check: The claim is misleading. According to a report by PolitiFact, the claim can be traced back to an Instagram post by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nephew of former US president John F. Kennedy and a leader of the World Mercury Project on April 7. World Mercury Project, a group headed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and a California-based organization has been vocal against vaccines. Further, they are one of the biggest sources of anti-vaccine advertisements on Facebook. "Indian doctors blame the Gates campaign for a devastating vaccine-strain polio epidemic that paralyzed 496,000 children between 2000 and 2017," Kennedy wrote.



https://thelogicalindian.com/fact-check/bill-gates-polio-vaccine-covid-19-gates-foundation-21270 In an email correspondence with Politifact, the Gates Foundation has debunked the claims. According to a report by WHO, India was officially declared polio-free in 2014. Further, no evidence could be found which proved that almost half a million Indian children were given polio or suffered from paralysis due to vaccine-derived polioviruses. "Over the past 10 years, more than 10 billion doses of Oral poliovirus vaccines (OPV) have been administered to over 2.5 billion children worldwide, preventing more than 10 million polio cases during that period," reads another report by WHO. However, the World Health Organization does mention that it is possible to contract polio from vaccines but it is extremely rare. According to the agency 1 in 2.7 million oral doses results in vaccine-associated paralytic polio. Although there have been reports of contaminated vaccine even after the eradication of polio in India. The data from the WHO show that there were 17 cases of vaccine-derived poliovirus cases recorded in India between 2000 and 2017. The data shows that cases were recorded in India only in 2009 and 2010, as seen in the screenshots below, in which cVDPV (circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus).



https://thelogicalindian.com/fact-check/bill-gates-polio-vaccine-covid-19-gates-foundation-21270 Therefore it can be ascertained that the claims made in the viral posts are false.

We always believe what the Wipe-Humanity-Out (WHO) says, don’t we? Do we not?!

UN Admits Bill Gates-Funded Vaccine Causing Polio In Africa:

https://principia-scientific.com/un-admits-bill-gates-funded-vaccine-causing-polio-in-africa/

https://web.archive.org/web/20200907120458/https://principia-scientific.com/un-admits-bill-gates-funded-vaccine-causing-polio-in-africa/

👇

This really should be one of the biggest scandals in public health, but it’s given little attention – mainly because of the high-profile nature of the people and organisations involved. The United Nations has been forced to admit that a major international vaccine initiative is actually causing the outbreak of the very disease it was supposed to wipe-out. While international organisations like the World Health Organization (WHO) will regular boast about supposedly ‘eradicating polio’ with vaccines, the opposite seems to be the case. Their decades-long campaign to eradicate polio is now killing scores of innocent young people living in poor countries. Now it seems that health officials are beginning to admit that their plan to stop ‘wild’ polio is backfiring, as scores of children are being paralyzed a deadly strain of the pathogen derived from a live vaccine – causing a virulent of polio to spread.

Via CorbettReport.com

The 2017 confirmation that the Gates-supported oral polio vaccine was actually responsible for the majority of new polio cases and the 2018 follow-up study showing that 80% of polio cases are now vaccine-derived.

The 2018 paper in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, which concluded that over 490,000 people in India developed paralysis as a result of being given the oral polio vaccine between 2000 and 2017.

Israel Agrees To Phased Pauses In Gaza Fighting To Allow Polio Vaccination

Via Zerohedge.Com:

It appears Israel has given into US and international pressure, including from global health organizations, to allow for a phased 'pause' it its military campaign in Gaza, in order to allow health workers to begin efforts to vaccinate over 600,000 of the Gaza Strip's children. Israel's IDF military said it will start with a three-day pause in fighting only in central Gaza "as part of the routine humanitarian pauses that will allow the population to reach the medical centers where the vaccinations will be administered." But then the pause will move to southern Gaza, and after that the north, according to published statements. Depending on its initial success it will move from zone to zone, but practical implementation in an intense war zone remains to be seen. The UN and World Health Organization (WHO) have over 2,000 health workers ready to conduct a mass vaccination campaign, and the WHO has especially stepped up the pressure of late for this to happen. The initiative is expected to go into full swing by Sunday: An Israeli official confirmed to CNN that polio vaccinations will begin in Gaza on September 1. Each phase of the vaccination campaign is expected to take around seven hours, and during those hours, the vaccines will be able enter the area on “pause” and be distributed. Presumably this will be aided by local Gazan health workers as well, given the huge numbers of children who will have to get vaccinated. Earlier this week, the Gaza Health Ministry said that an 10-month-old infant in the central city of Deir al-Balah "who has not received any polio vaccine dose" tested positive for the virus. The baby has since reportedly been paralyzed by the type 2 polio virus, which can be fatal. The ministry has since indicated that "a number of children" have presented with symptoms consistent with polio. But given that an active war is on, and many families have already been displaced, the UN and WHO fears that many Palestinians who need it won't get the vaccine. "If you listen to the Palestinians on the ground, … they’re saying they’re terrified of being displaced because time and time again – it’s been documented – Israel orders the Palestinians to go to a particular location. They declare it a safe zone, and then they bomb it," an Al Jazeera correspondent explained. "My guess is Palestinians will be scared to even go [to] vaccinate their children," he added. There are reports that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken appealed directly to the Netanyahu government to allow for the polio pause in fighting. However, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is already pushing an expanse in the IDF's operations in Gaza.

I wonder what the explanation will be when scores of Gazan children are polio-vax injured, maimed, sterilised, or dead. Polio epidemic inbound?

ETHNIC CLEANSING VS GENOCIDE

Via DifferenceBetween.Net:

Can there be both ethnic cleansing and genocide taking place in the Gaza strip?

