After a six week digital detox and no Substack public posts since January, it’s time for the re-tox. I’ve been out in the real world making some dirty fiat. The amount of messages I’ve received from readers and friends with links to articles, video clips, and ‘must-see’ podcasts is quite overwhelming. I will continue sifting through all your messages - thank you for the tips and resources, as ever!

The crypto bros thought Trump would send Bitcoin to the moon, but who could have anticipated a Trump crypto crash global trade war?! *After his pump and dump meme coin launch, oh dear.

In my absentia, the twenty-four-hour news cycle has metastasized into a living organism on performance enhancing drugs, cracked out on methamphetamine, aggressively lashing out at anyone who won’t become a cheerleader for a political party, ideology, or the reinvented, inverted, revisionist version of globalism - yet we’re told globalism is dead! There are endless puff pieces in ‘alt media’ about how we the people are giving the middle finger to the deep state. We are told the deep state creatures are all scrambling to find criminal defense lawyers from google search index results, and masses of federal employees are being laid off Stateside - the people cheered.

The woke revolution is rescinding, DEI programs that once represented diversity, equity, and inclusion, now represent decaying era insanity. Is it within the realm of possibility, dear reader, that the Uniparty puppet masters ramped up all the schizophrenic, mind-bending, unrealities of the past four years intentionally? Then once the baton was passed to the totally separate and ideological polar opposite other other political party, they could sweep in as saviours? Drag queen story hour gets rug-pulled and called out for the inappropriate grooming filth that it is.

The pity podium for victimisation Olympics no longer captivates the public zeitgeist; it is merely an irritant.

RFK Jr. drives the removal of gender-neutral language from government websites, vows to have government institutions preaching health advice and carrying out scientific studies, to describe only two biological sexes; male and female. The words Mother, Father, Pregnant Woman, no longer verboten vocabulary. The phrases ‘birthing person’ and ‘pregnant people’, suddenly relegated to the gender-fluid pages of deranged history books web-archived URLS.

DNC Derangement Supercut:

[WATCH / DOWNLOAD/ SHARE ON ODYSEE]

Once again, we have men and women being called by their proper lexicon without those ridiculous ‘cisgender’ prefixes. We are encouraged to celebrate the nuclear family, wholesomeness, and everything that should be taken for granted - the people cheered. And so they should. The overall public perception shift in the US, or rather the voices of the sane majority now being amplified over an unhinged minority, is a welcome change. What this represents is positive…

What is concerning, is that technocracy and transhumanism is being repackaged then remarketed to the MAGA / MAHA / DOGE enthusiasts.

The announcement of project ‘Stargate’ - massive data centers harvesting information on US citizens, tracking, surveilling, and monitoring everything - for ‘efficiency’. Larry Ellisson ladled on his AI-generated mRNA goo fanaticism - personalised, bespoke, tailor-made vaxxeeens cooked up by AI in 48 hours to ‘cure’ the cancer caused by mRNA 1.0 (the c19 injections!). Unreal gaslighting.

The people did not quite cheer. A reverberation of disbelief, confusion, and anger was obvious judging from the anti-social media reactions. Some said that “Trump is being duped” - again.

Trump—Flanked By Larry Ellison, Sam Altman, & Masayoshi Son—Announces Project Stargate:

Still nothing but praise for the C19 injections. Lest we forget:

As we hold our breath over the Donald’s intentions towards digital ID advancement, expanding biometric catchment of citizens, and general embracement of the 4IR paradigm, let us peruse these updates from biometricupdate.com:

Pivoting to education, John Klyczek has written an excellent investigative deep dive piece published on Unlimited Hangout, which is worthy of your attention and absorption in its implications:

Nothing is as it seems. Nothing is as it seems.

Most egregious of all, is the self-evidential compromising of the POTUS, in his not-even-trying-to-hide-it-anymore unwavering support of the Israeli government’s ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians in the Gaza strip.

Are there any politicians on the fake left-right paradigm who are not Zionists??

Except for Thomas Massie.

*Anyone not familiar with the site https://www.trackaipac.com/ should check it out:

There is a dark energy to Netanyahu, who emanates an aura that personifies evil, as he smirks beside Trump - who casually foretells of the textbook definition of ethnic cleansing in Gaza per his premeditated plans with Netanyahu:

Who is the real POTUS??

When you expect that events cannot turn any darker, or more outright blatant in genocidal intent, Trump releases a crass, AI generated video on the gentrification and reconstruction plans for Gaza.

Via Zerohedge:

President Trump shared a wild video showing his vision for the future of the Gaza Strip on Wednesday morning. The AI video, sure to be ultra-controversial, depicts a future "Riviera of the Middle East" after Palestinians are presumably expelled from the Strip. The clip on his Truth Social platform was not accompanied by specific comments but is titled "Gaza 2025, What's Next?" The clip was initially created and appeared on other social media in early February. It kicks off showing people wandering through a decimated Gaza Strip, but then the scene transforms into skyscrapers and a luxury beach resort complete with palm trees and tourists relaxing. The fast-moving images depict a party atmosphere, in stark contrast to years of grinding war between Hamas and Israel. Even more bizarre is a later scene with bearded belly dancers on the beach. Sporting green headbands, the dancers appear to be mocking Hamas fighters. Elon Musk also is shown enjoying some hummus, and "Trump" is dancing in a nightclub in a tower with the inscription "Trump Gaza". Netanyahu is at one point depicted as sipping beverages near a swimming pool with Trump. "Donald Trump will set you free, bringing the life for all to see, no more tunnels, no more fear, Trump's Gaza is finally here," a song rings out in the background. "Trump's Gaza is shining bright, golden future, a brand new life," the lyrics continue. "Feast and dance; the deed is done. Trump Gaza number one." Watch the crazy and highly incendiary AI-generated clip below:

[https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/114068387897265338]

Meanwhile, Glenn Greenwald explains criticism of Israel being prohibited in the US:

Narrative control is hard, expensive, and resource consuming. On occasion, dissenting voices are loud enough to be heard, and cannot be ignored:

On the other side of the pond in the United Kingdom, the criminalisation of criticism of Islam under the hyperbolic term Islamophobia, is becoming government policy:

Code of Conduct Introduction 1. The NEC will view any acts of discrimination, prejudice or hostility based on religion or race as prejudicial and grossly detrimental to the Labour Party and its interests. Chapter 2, clause I.8 of the Labour Party Rule book applies to all members of the Labour Party. It provides: 2. “No member of the Party shall engage in conduct which in the opinion of the NEC is prejudicial, or in any act which in the opinion of the NEC is grossly detrimental to the Party. The NEC and NCC shall take account of any codes of conduct currently in force and shall regard any incident which in their view might reasonably be seen to demonstrate hostility or prejudice based on age; disability; gender reassignment or identity; marriage and civil partnership; pregnancy and maternity; race; religion or belief; sex; or sexual orientation as conduct prejudicial to the Party: these shall include but not be limited to incidents involving racism, antisemitism, Islamophobia or otherwise racist language, sentiments, stereotypes or actions, sexual harassment, bullying or any form of intimidation towards another person on the basis of a protected characteristic as determined by the NEC, wherever it occurs, as conduct prejudicial to the Party. The disclosure of confidential information relating to the Party or to any other member, unless the disclosure is duly authorised or made pursuant to a legal obligation, shall also be considered conduct prejudicial to the Party.” 3. This Code of Conduct on Islamophobia supplements the “Code of Conduct: Antisemitism and other forms of racism,” reproduced in Appendix 9 to the Labour Party Rule Book. The NEC and NCC will take this Code of Conduct on Islamophobia into account when determining allegations of hostility or prejudice based on the protected characteristic of Islam or towards Muslims. 4. Complaints of Islamophobia will be investigated and processed in accordance with the Labour Party’s disciplinary policies, which can be found on the Labour Party’s website and in the Labour Party Complaint Handling Handbook. What is Islamophobia? 5. There is no single agreed definition of Islamophobia, albeit various civic, social, legal and political sources have attempted to define it. One definition is the All Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslim’s definition (APPG). The APPG defines Islamophobia as: “… rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness”. The Labour Party adopted the APPG definition and its examples in March 2019 as an important statement of principle and solidarity. The NEC reaffirms that position in this Code of Conduct. 6. The Runnymede Trust has defined Islamophobia as anti-Muslim racism and further said: “… any distinction, exclusion, or restriction towards, or preference against, Muslims (or those perceived to be Muslims) that has the purpose or effect of nullifying or impairing the recognition, enjoyment or exercise, on an equal footing, of human rights and fundamental freedoms in the political, economic, social, cultural or any other field of public life”. 7. Under equality law, Muslims are a religious group and they do not comprise a distinct ethnic or national group. Unlawful discrimination against a person because they are Muslim is, therefore, a type of religious discrimination and not a type of race discrimination. Nonetheless, adherence to Islam may often be used as a proxy for race discrimination against people who are Muslim and from extra-European ethnicities. People may also perceive others to be Muslim and treat them detrimentally because they share perceived cultural or physical traits common to various ethnic groups: that may constitute hostility or prejudice based on race. 8. One example of this sort of race discrimination arises especially against Sikhs, who may be perceived to be Muslims because of their skin colour, names, dress, religious practices and other personal attributes, and therefore subjected to prejudice. This is religious discrimination against Sikhs by perception (that they are Muslim) and also race discrimination (the perception arises from their skin colour and ethnic background). 9. Another example is where a person makes derogatory references to Muslims but the discriminator’s real target is people from South Asia or the Middle East. This ‘dog whistle’ is used particularly by far-right political groups against Muslim, and other South Asian, politicians. Further guidance and illustrative examples 10. In all cases, whether conduct is discriminatory must be assessed according to the particular context, facts and circumstances at hand. When considering allegations of Islamophobia, the Labour Party is advised to take into account the following sorts of treatment that are likely to amount to prejudice or hostility based on the protected characteristic of Islam or ethnic or national origins: a. Inciting by word or deed hatred or violence against Muslims, including calling for or justifying actual or threatened harm towards Muslims. b. Engaging in derogatory or dehumanising stereotypes about Muslims, for example, by suggesting that Muslims in general have a particular propensity to commit, or to support, acts of terrorism; or that individuals who are Muslim are necessarily socially or politically illiberal or regressive; or that Muslims have particular physical characteristics, names, dress or moral or ethical values; or that Muslims have a propensity for violence or are incapable of living peacefully in a democratic society; or that is not used to those of other backgrounds. c. Suggesting that Muslims, individually or as a group in British society, pose a threat to British or European society, civilisation or values, for example, by claiming that Muslims are a demographic threat to British people, by claiming that Muslims are taking over British society or civic or political institutions through their presence in the same, or by catastrophising immigration from Muslim majority countries. d. Requiring Muslims to act in a way not expected or demanded of any other group. e. Requiring Muslims to criticise terrorist acts more vociferously than other people, or requiring Muslims to apologise for terrorism committed by extremists in the name of Islam, or holding Muslims collectively responsible for the acts of Muslim majority countries, paramilitary groups or terrorists. f. Using slurs or grossly offensive imagery about Muslims, portraying Muslims as sexually untrustworthy or dangerous, or that Muslims or their contemporary religious practices are cruel or violent. g. Mocking or belittling people’s personal characteristics that are associated with their national or ethnic identities or origins, for example, by mocking Muslim names, the Arabic language, or national, religious or ethnic clothing, facial hair, or other physical attributes. h. Objecting to the presence of Mosques or Koranic scripture because of their association with Islam or Muslims is very likely to be considered prejudicial. However, an objection to the presence of religious symbols, places of worship or religious scripture on the basis of secularism or atheism is very likely to be protected by the rights to freedom of conscience and freedom of expression and should not, by itself, be considered Islamophobic. i. Making irrelevant references to the protected characteristic of being Muslim. This practice is often a form of discrimination and stereotyping. It is perpetuated in media reports of alleged crime, routinely referring to the perpetrators as “Muslim”, when no other equivalent reference would be made to any other faith. j. Accusing Muslims of being a “fifth column” or of lying or acting in ‘stealth’, and/or implying a Muslim, or Muslims in general, are inherently antisemitic, homophobic and/or misogynist. k. Minimising or justifying the persecution, oppression or denial of the human rights of Muslims on the basis of concerns about ‘Islamic’ terrorism, or national security. This may manifest itself by using stereotypes in an international context (for example, in respect of the position of Palestinians or Kashmiris, to deny the right to self-determination) or in a domestic context. l. Denying, or minimising the significance of, discrimination against Muslims may demonstrate hostility or prejudice because of religion. 11. The Labour Party must remain a forum for discussion about important social and political issues that involve Islam or Muslim people. However, these discussions about important social and political issues that involve Islam or Muslim people must always be undertaken sensitively and respectfully. All Labour Party members are required to act with and to promote tolerance and respect. Personal abuse has no place in political discussion and such abuse is, for the purposes of the Labour Party, always unacceptable.

Is it coincidental that such policies are being crafted in the wake of the public outcry following the Pakistani Grooming Gang scandal? First the marks were calmed as suppressive media coverage cracked open to allow rays of truthful light to shine through the Overton window panes of public discourse. Now, are the marks making too much noise, needing to be intimidated back into silence?

London Major Sadhiq Khan pretended he does not know what the grooming gangs are when questioned recently by Councilor Susan Hall!!!!!

[WATCH / DOWNLOAD / SHARE ON ODYSEE]

The police have demonstrated their two-tier approach to policing once again, in doxxing an individual by tweeting name and location.

For context, Andrew Doyle summarised events as follows:

We already have de facto blasphemy laws in this country. This week a man was arrested and charged by Greater Manchester Police for burning the Koran. This wasn’t an instance of vandalism or theft; the book was his to dispose of as he pleased. The burning was a protest against the murder last week of Salwan Momika, an Iraqi man who had been living in Sweden and who had also destroyed copies of the Koran. He was on trial for ‘agitation against an ethnic or national group’, which is just a long-winded way of saying ‘blasphemy’. It would be bad enough if the police in Manchester were simply arresting a UK citizen for the desecration of book that some consider holy. Even more disturbingly, the police posted a notice of the charge on X that can only be described as gloating. They doxxed their victim, naming him and providing his date of birth, thereby placing a target squarely on his back for any psychopathic Islamists who might wish to take vengeance for their hurt feelings. There was also a gratuitous image of a pair of handcuffed wrists with the word ‘CHARGED’ splashed across it, like the cover of some tasteless tabloid. They may as well have written: ‘We got ’im, lads! Death to the kaffir!’

We live in strange times. Of all the conspiracy theories I’ve heard over the years, the one about Britain being turned into a caliphate always sounded like the most far-fetched and extreme...

Now that Sharia law is being debated in the house of commons, this speaks volumes.

Reform MP demands URGENT debate on use of Islamic ‘Sharia Law’ in UK:

Welcome to the 2025 delusion.

