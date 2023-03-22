Creed Speech
Ayahuasca: The Ultimate Journey (parts 1 and 2 full audio narration)
Ayahuasca: The Ultimate Journey (parts 1 and 2 full audio narration)

Nicholas Creed
Mar 22, 2023
1
These excerpts document firsthand experiences with Ayahuasca, with a focus on the benefits to mental health, physiological health, overcoming anxiety, trauma, depression, and addictions.

Describing how the mind is rewired after taking the plant medicine.

Most importantly, deepening spirituality - the only currency accepted in order to progress to the next level in the game of life…

If you prefer to read:

Ayahuasca: The Ultimate Journey
Listen…
a year ago · Nicholas Creed
Ayahuasca: The Ultimate Journey
Following on from part one…
a year ago · Nicholas Creed

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok-based journalistic dissident. If you liked this content and wish to support the work, buy him a coffee or consider a crypto donation:

BTC: 39CbWqWXYzqXshzNbosbtBDf1YoJfhsr45

XMR:86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6Pt

1 Comment
Nicholas Creed
