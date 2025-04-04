Britain is on a dark path. Everyone I speak to in the UK - friends and family, are miserable. I don’t just mean they’ve had a bad day, I mean they are really fed up and despairing with everything in their lives. Many of my friends are making plans to leave the country for good - some have already booked their flights and bought their long-term visas for elsewhere abroad.

Others cannot relocate because their businesses cannot operate remotely, and they are tied up with mortgages and other commitments. The cost of living is soaring with energy bills, property rent, and food becoming unaffordable, forcing people to choose between staying warm or being fed. Public services are breaking down, and crime rates are increasing as poverty worsens.

SOVIET BRITAIN

Starmer is openly hostile towards the British people. Who are his true masters? What is his true ideology? Perhaps we can speculate on that another time.

Today we will focus on news, legislative moves, the expansionism of the UK police state and inverting definitions to suit agendas.

Why did I choose a ‘soviet Britain’ sub-header you ponder? Lets harken back to 1924 when the term ‘counter-revolutionary’ was coined in the first criminal code of the Russian Socialist Federative Soviet Republic:

Chapter 1. State Crimes (I) Of Counter-revolutionary Crimes The term counter-revolutionary is applied to any act committed with the intention of overthrowing, undermining or weakening the authority of the Workers’ and Peasants’ Soviets, and of the Workers’ and Peasants’ Government founded on the constitution of the Russian Socialist Federative Soviet Republic […]

ENGLISH TRANSLATION PDF:

First Soviet Criminal Code – Seventeen Moments In Soviet History

Now compare how this is echoed with the UK government’s updated definition of ‘extremism’ in 2024, specifically ‘aim 2’:

Extremism is the promotion or advancement of an ideology based on violence, hatred or intolerance, that aims to undermine, overturn or replace the UK’s system of liberal parliamentary democracy and democratic rights.

PDF:

New Definition Of Extremism (2024) Gov

Quite the striking parallels there with emphasis highlighted in bold.

A lot of today’s slogans and dogmas are actually just copy-pasted from Stalin. His influence on the modern day is massive but it is well covered up.

Regarding socialism and communism, we can discover that 2+2=5 was actually a Stalanist slogan!

Via The Philosophy of Shaving, David Michael Newstead wrote in February 2017:

Made famous by George Orwell’s novel 1984, the slogan 2+2=5 is used to represent the absurdity of political falsehoods and lying propaganda. But it wasn’t a figment of Orwell’s imagination. In fact, the author was referencing an actual propaganda campaign from Stalin’s Russia, which Orwell was highly critical of. For Stalin, 2+2=5 was a rallying cry, boasting that the goals of the first five-year plan had been achieved ahead of schedule in only four years. Meant to rapidly modernize the Soviet economy between 1928 and 1932, the first five-plan had indeed collectivized farmland and created heavy industry throughout the country. But like most things Stalin related, there was a sizable body count. The collectivization of agriculture, for example, triggered a famine in which millions died, while industrial workers were harshly punished for failing to reach an ever-increasing set of quotas associated with the plan. Still, propaganda posters were churned out just the same, proclaiming success regardless of the numbers. Today, circumstances may have changed, but political falsehoods live on. Orwell’s work is being re-read like never before and Stalin is once again admired by the Russian state. As for 2+2=5, it feels like the slogan is only one press conference, one tweet, or TV interview away from resurfacing – from being proudly shouted at anyone within earshot. It’s something George Orwell understood very well and a phenomenon that we’ll have plenty of time to think about.

PDF:

2+2=5 – Philosophy Of Shaving

UK ONLINE SAFETY ACT & OFCOM

The UK’s Online Safety Act has slowly gained ground since its introduction in the classical guise of “Won’t somebody please think of the children?!”

The UK already had existing laws to protect children from online predators, but nevertheless this was the narrative to have the public rally behind the trojan horse legislation, which could and would then be twisted into a broader interpretation extending to all aspects of public discourse.

The Online Safety Act 2023 (the Act) is a new set of laws that protects children and adults online. It puts a range of new duties on social media companies and search services, making them more responsible for their users’ safety on their platforms. The Act will give providers new duties to implement systems and processes to reduce risks their services are used for illegal activity, and to take down illegal content when it does appear. The strongest protections in the Act have been designed for children. Platforms will be required to prevent children from accessing harmful and age-inappropriate content and provide parents and children with clear and accessible ways to report problems online when they do arise. The Act will also protect adult users, ensuring that major platforms will need to be more transparent about which kinds of potentially harmful content they allow, and give people more control over the types of content they want to see.

Duties about illegal content – the illegal content duties are now in effect, and as of 17 March Ofcom can now enforce against the regime. In-scope service providers must have now completed their assessments of the risk of illegal content appearing on their service; the deadline to do so was 16 March. The illegal harms codes of practice were approved by Parliament after being laid on 16 December 2024. On the same day in December, Ofcom published its illegal content risk assessment guidance and its policy statement about protecting people from illegal harms online

The criminal offences introduced by the Act came into effect on 31 January 2024. These offences cover: encouraging or assisting serious self-harm

cyberflashing

sending false information intended to cause non-trivial harm

threatening communications

intimate image abuse

epilepsy trolling These new offences apply directly to the individuals sending them, and convictions have already been made under the cyberflashing and threatening communications offences.

Note the language used per the broadly interpretable theme I eluded to earlier. The ramifications are such that independent media platforms and / or social media platforms could be held liable for comments made that could be deemed to be ‘sending false information’ or inciting X,Y,Z. It also extends to the material world, whereby a pub chosen by a group to host an event (organised online or via chat app messenger) discussing a ‘peaceful protest’ could see the pub owners held liable for the spoken comments and actions of those patrons.

This will have a chilling effect on freedom of speech and peaceful assembly.

PDF:

Online Safety Act Explainer Gov

The online safety act, enforced by the regulatory body OfCom, may work in tandem with older legislation - The Interpretation Act (1978):

Specifically, this passage:

" Person " includes a body of persons corporate or unincorporate. [1889]

Interpretation Act 1978 (c

Ergo, the responsibility of exposure to ‘harm’ is shifted from the individual to the broadcaster entity or platform hosting the comments of members.

The way Ofcom is funded also means the organisation is incentivised to crackdown on dissidents, making it particularly lucrative for the body to act as censor-in-chief:

Examples of recent fines we’ve issued include: a £10.5m fine for O2 for over-charging its customers; a £5.6m fine for Royal Mail for missing delivery targets; and a £1.5m fine for Sepura for a breach of competition law. The biggest fine we’ve levied was in 2018, when we issued Royal Mail with a £50m financial penalty for breaking competition law. Any income received through issuing fines is passed directly to HM Treasury and does not contribute to Ofcom’s running costs.

TWO TIER SENTENCING

Let us close with this unbelievable legislation that almost passed until it was emergency blocked last minute after fierce backlash from the public:

The Sentencing Council of England And Wales, a non-departmental public body (faceless bureaucracy) which determines the guidelines for court punishments of convicted offenders, has recently made controversial changes and ignited a firestorm among the native British populace. The council has announced that special exceptions in sentencing will be made for ethnic minority offenders (the majority of violent crime in Britain) and religious minority offenders, as well as female offenders. In other words, everyone except white males will enjoy reduced sentencing, creating a two tier justice system that targets white men for harsher treatment. […] Conservative shadow justice minister Robert Jenrick has called the guidance "two-tier justice" and "blatant bias" against Christians and straight white men, as he said it would make "a custodial sentence less likely for those from an ethnic minority, cultural minority, and/or faith minority community". Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood claim they oppose the policy change and will take action to pass legislation against it. However, such a process could take many months and both Starmer and Mahmood have expressed favoritism for migrants and Muslim groups in the past. Their "opposition" could be purely theatrical and few Brits believe that they will actually make an effort to block the Sentencing Council's two-tier system.

I see all these moves by Starmer and the regime as intended to goad and provoke a kinetic reaction on the streets, to incite protests (or maybe just cause them with agent provocateurs?) - which would feed the agenda further by justifying - in the eyes of the statists - more authoritarianism and crackdowns on whomever they persuade the populace they need ‘protecting’ from for ‘their own safety’.

Dark Times.

May the Brits see through the propaganda, not be divided and set against each other by race - which is exactly what the powers that should not be desire.

If the United Kingdom is to be truly united, the people need to stand together like they did against the government response and interventionism to the fake Covid ‘pandemic’.

UK Column News - 2nd April 2025 [Video]

