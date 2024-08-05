Since the horrific reported attacks in Southport, UK, whereby a ‘17 year old male’ went on a stabbing spree at a “Taylor-swift dance class” - protests have erupted nationwide. The attack has provoked a strong emotional response from the British public, with tensions exceeding breaking point. We have the right to question everything. We can be damn sure that the fallout is being expertly stage-managed, with furies flamed and redirected at the police, as well as lighting the fuse to the powder keg exploding nationwide, pitting ‘far-right extremists’ against migrants.

This is assuredly exactly what the powers that shouldn’t be want and revel in. Mutually assured self-destruction of the populace.

Via Off-Guardian:

It was initially reported the boy was a Muslim immigrant. This story was, however, reversed within hours, the new story “revealing” that he was actually born in Cardiff, the son of Rwandan immigrants. He was named as “Axel Muganwa Rudakubana” late yesterday. […] And, of course, all of this is coming hot on the heels of the Manchester Airport incident, where police officers and Muslim youths allegedly clashed violently in as yet obscure circumstances.

Preceding the Southport attack at the dance class event was a protest in Leeds after children were reportedly removed from the care of their parents.

Via GBN News:

Protests continued for a second night in a row in Leeds as hundreds of people demanded the children who were taken by police are returned. Violence broke out in the Harehills area of Leeds on Thursday following a disturbance involving social services and children. It it believed that social services removed all four children from one family.

Clip of the protestors launching projectiles at police vans:

This clip circulated on anti-social media since the Southport attack:

This clip is perhaps unrelated, but nonetheless crazy to observe machete-wielding masked men fighting in the streets with the police casually watching on in Southend- whether or not one believes it is ‘real’, ‘staged’, or otherwise - the effect is terroristic:

Here is an interesting interaction between a police officer and a group of protesters:

SUPERCUT link of all these clips as a compilation on Odysee - should you wish to download / share the videos.

Here is an assessment of the escalating tensions from Winston Marshall:

The Big Brother Corporation have chimed in with a heart warming message for the British public to take comfort in [sarc]:

A Home Office minister has warned those planning far-right protests this weekend that police are watching them. Demonstrations are expected in cities across the country, from Glasgow to Dover, following violent unrest around the Southport stabbing attack. Hundreds of mosques are strengthening security amid concern Islamic places of worship could be targeted. Lord David Hanson said police are monitoring organisers and would be using facial recognition technology to identify people. […] Civil rights campaign Big Brother Watch has expressed concern about the use of facial recognition technology, which the group's director Silkie Carlo described as "alarming" for democracy. "Whilst common in Russia and China, live facial recognition is banned in Europe," she said. "This AI surveillance turns members of the public into walking ID cards, is dangerously inaccurate and has no explicit legal basis in the UK."

The United Kingdom’s recently installed WEF puppet Prime Minister Keir Starmer is doing an intricate, performative, Oscar-worthy spot of scripted, crackdown-deliverance-speech-giving; it’s a bit like watching a puppet dancing to the strings of the unseen puppet master(s):

This week – we are a nation in shock. A country coming to terms with an attack so inexplicably vile… That fear is an understandable reaction. Our first thoughts of course are with the families at the heart of this… Their pain is unimaginable. And so I call on everyone to give them and indeed the wider community at Southport… The space to grieve. And time for the authorities in Merseyside… To do their job. There will be a time for questions. And we will make sure that the victims and families in Southport… Are at the heart of that process… That’s the very least that we owe these families. But we also owe them justice. So while there’s a prosecution that must not be prejudiced… For them to receive the justice that they deserve… The time for answering those questions is not now. And I remind everyone that the price for a trial that is prejudiced… Is ultimately paid by the victims and their families. Who are deprived of the justice that they deserve. Let me turn now to the actions of a tiny, mindless minority in our society. Because in the aftermath of this attack The community of Southport had to suffer twice. A gang of thugs, got on trains and busses… Went to a community that is not their own… A community grieving the most horrific tragedy… And then proceeded to throw bricks at police officers. Police officers who just 24 hours earlier… Had been having to deal with an attack on children in their community. Their community. And make no mistake… Whether it’s in Southport, London – or Hartlepool… These people are showing our country exactly who they are. Mosques targeted because they are Mosques. Flares thrown at the statue of Winston Churchill. A Nazi salute at the Cenotaph. And so I’ve just held a meeting with senior police and law enforcement leaders… Where we’ve resolved to show who we are. A country – that will not allow understandable fear… To curdle into division and hate in our communities. And that will not permit, under any circumstances… A breakdown in law and order on our streets. Because let’s be very clear about this. It’s not protest. It’s not legitimate. It’s crime… Violent disorder. An assault on the rule of law and the execution of justice. And so on behalf of the British people… Who expect their values and their security to be upheld… We will put a stop to it. I want to thank all of the police officers, across the country… Who have already, as they so often do… Stood up to intimidation and violence in the past few days… And indeed, throughout the summer. And let me be clear – the meeting this afternoon was not about pointing the finger of blame… That is not how this Government of Service conducts its business… Because it doesn’t work. Rather – this was a meeting to pull together our response… A response both to the immediate challenge… Which is clearly driven by far-right hatred. But also - all violent disorder that flares up. Whatever the apparent cause or motivation – we make no distinction… Crime is crime. And so - to that end… I can announce today, that following this meeting… we will establish a national capability, across police forces… To tackle violent disorder. These thugs are mobile… They move from community to community… And we must have a policing response that can do the same. Shared intelligence… Wider deployment of facial recognition technology… And preventive action – criminal behaviour orders… To restrict their movements… Before they can even board a train… In just the same way we do with football hooligans. And let me also say to large social media companies and those who run them… Violent disorder clearly whipped up online… That is also a crime. It’s happening on your premises. And the law must be upheld everywhere. That is the single most important duty of Government… Service rests on security. And we will take all necessary action… To keep our streets safe.

Digress and digest. Apparently there are questions to be asked around the attack in Southport, but never mind all that right now, as Starmer says the real issue is the far right...

Crank up the surveillance. Roll out the facial recognition panopticon surveillance grid. Have ourselves a national crisis. Unleash the tools on an unsuspecting public, for their safety, for the sake of the nation. What a hero Starmer is held up to be on the podium of Ten Downing Street [sarc].

“A society becomes totalitarian when its structure becomes flagrantly artificial: that is, when its ruling class has lost its function but succeeds in clinging to power by force or fraud.” ~ George Orwell, Nineteen Eighty-Four [internet archive free digital library book link]

George Orwell Nineteen Eighty Four 2.72MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Yup. I had best not believe my lying eyes and ears, lest I wrongthink that we are firmly in the power by force or fraud stage of the controlled demolition - of not only the UK’s once great economy, but now the very social fabric holding society together by a thread, which is woven and rewoven into a memory-hole-fluid tapestry of totalitarianism, a militarised police force, and a zero-sum game - whereby anyone and everyone can be added to a list, designated to be an enemy of the state.

There will be an emergency response meeting in Downing Street on Monday after more than 150 people were arrested following violent disorder in UK towns and cities over the weekend. It comes after Sir Keir Starmer condemned an attack on a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham and promised those involved in unrest would face "the full force of the law". Police responded to violent scenes in Tamworth, Middlesbrough, Bolton, Hull and Weymouth, among other parts of the UK. The prime minister vowed to do "whatever it takes to bring these thugs to justice" as he addressed the nation on Sunday.

Whilst we are all busy ‘condemning far-right thuggery’, a veil of fury slides over us, as we lash out with apoplectic rage…Feeding the powers-that-should-not-be with unlimited ammunition to crackdown on us harder.

Surveil us more sophisticatedly.

Track us more benevolently malevolently.

🥁

Martial law inbound?

👇**Edit**👇

Who are the real overlords? Who are the controllers? Where does it end? Does it ever end or does it simply escalate beyond anything we could have ever conceived or comprehended?

Whichever god you might pray to, or whatever sense of inner peace you pursue, let us hope beyond hope that the light can shine brightly enough to expunge the darkness. Cooler heads must prevail.

Yes, we are being programmed what to think, how to think, when to be outraged, where to direct our anger, when we should applaud, when we should riot, who we should hold in high regard, and who we should detest.

We can choose. We still have free will.

Think for yourselves.

Only global expanded consciousness can save humanity.



Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based writer. All content is free for all readers, with nothing locked in archive that requires a paid subscription. Any support is greatly appreciated. If you are in a position to donate a virtual coffee or crypto, it would mean the world of difference.

Buy me a coffee

Share

Bitcoin address:

bc1p0eujhumczzeh06t40fn9lz6n6z72c5zrcy0are25dhwk7kew8hwq2tmyqj

Solana address:

Ds6QpUxaWB6bJ8WF4KAazbuV25ZhPRdZh4q4BXutj4Ec

Ethereum address:

0x42A7FA91766a46D42b13d5a56dC5B01c153F1177

Monero address:

86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6

