Thailand’s National Vaccine Institute (NVI) has come out to refute the claims made earlier this month by Thailand Universities Rangsit and Chulalongkorn - those Universities had cited Covid-19 ‘vaccines’ (and ‘long-Covid’) causing disease and death, which also eluded to severe adverse reactions being covered up.

Here is today’s damage control article, as reported by The Bangkok Post:

Key paragraphs from the article included below for brevity (emphasis added in bold by your correspondent):

National Vaccine Institute (NVI) and medical experts address inaccurate understanding about Long COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccine adverse effects, emphasizing the need for accurate information dissemination by scientific evidence. In response to widespread misinformation about Long COVID-19 and the effects of COVID-19 vaccines, National Vaccine Institute (NVI), along with Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health, medical specialists, national immunology experts, and the World Health Organization in Thailand, have jointly addressed these issues. Long COVID-19, or Post COVID-19 condition, a condition that can occur after recovering from COVID-19, but it is not linked to COVID-19 vaccination. According to the World Health Organization, the causes of Long COVID-19 and why individuals are affected differently are still unclear necessitating ongoing monitoring and data collection to gain a comprehensive understanding of the condition…. Importantly, several studies suggest that COVID-19 vaccination reduces the risk of Long Covid. NVI also dispels claims of concealing information about vaccine-related adverse events. Information about people affected by COVID-19 vaccines in Thailand is systematically collected, assessed, diagnosed, and publicly disclosed….A national expert committee evaluates whether vaccine-related effects are plausible and considers other factors contributing to these conditions. The data is made available on the Epidemiology Division's website. Lastly, NVI clarifies a misunderstanding related to T-cell immunity exhaustion after a third vaccine dose. The information was misinterpreted, and researchers emphasized the importance of appropriate timing for booster shots. The World Health Organization recommends booster doses for specific populations, which aligns with Thailand's vaccination strategy. NVI and its partners remain committed to collecting and sharing current academic information to address questions and concerns from the public accurately.

Additionally, NVI addresses the issue of excess deaths among the Thai population in 2022-2023, clarifying that these deaths result from various causes such as cancer and chronic diseases that lacked appropriate treatment. The relaxation of disease control measures led to an increase in traffic-related deaths unrelated to COVID-19. Analyzing excess death rate data does not provide evidence of a link to COVID-19 vaccination. The Ministry of Public Health continuously collects and reports death rate data, and further details regarding excess deaths will be published by the ministry.

Now ‘vaccination’ is being promoted to reduce ‘long-Covid’.

The democide campaign continues.

We are in very dark times.

The damage control article is presumably intended to address an earlier article from the Bangkok Post from 14th January 2024, which this Substack reported on:

The above screenshot was taken from a Bangkok Post article published on 14th January 2024, which reported the following:

Long Covid-19 infections and multiple Covid-19 vaccinations might let hidden diseases surface, weaken immunity and lead to cancer and brain disorders, according to authorities from Chulalongkorn and Rangsit universities… They stated on Sunday that symptoms that remained longer than three months after Covid-19 infection were called "long Covid" and included symptoms concerning the heart, lungs and nerves as well as the heart, lungs and nerves as well as the inflammation of skin, tendons, fibrous tissue, muscles and joints.



They could also lead to cancer and might spark outbreaks of illnesses that lay dormant…there were efforts to conceal data about he people affected and killed by vaccinations, and the official number of people affected by vaccinations was thus unrealistically low. …the mortality rate of Thais rose from its levels before and during the Covid-19 pandemic. They urged for investigation to find out if it was related to vaccinations. They did not give relevant numbers.



Studies in other countries showed that Covid-19 vaccination killed some people who suffered damage to their systems including their heart, blood and respiratory systems, they claimed.

Cumulative Thailand Excess deaths 2015 - 2023

The Covid-19 ‘vaccines’ (correctly should be referred to as EUA countermeasures) are still #SafeandEffective - in the sense that they are safe for those pushing and administering the injections to continue doing so without being held accountable. They are effective at continuing to maim, sterilise, and murder the population.

