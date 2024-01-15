It has been a strange few days waiting for the pressure release valve knock-on effect from the western free totalitarian world to present itself in Thailand; regarding the latest feigned outrage narrative that the c19 “vaccine” might not be #safeandeffective.

👀

Well, it is a bioweapon, so for all intensive purposes it has been working exactly as designed - to maim, sterilise, and kill.

Quietly released into the ether via our ‘favourite’ local fake-stream media source of ‘truth’ at 5:47pm yesterday, on a Sunday evening, here it is:

In true Bangkok Post style, there are no links to any source data or studies, and I haven’t been able to find them either (please post in comments if you have links to this in Thai or English).

Thank you

for providing links to Thai language articles on this topic

and

- readers may use a translation plug-in to get the gist of the content.

Excerpts from the Bangkok Post article:

Long Covid-19 infections and multiple Covid-19 vaccinations might let hidden diseases surface, weaken immunity and lead to cancer and brain disorders, according to authorities from Chulalongkorn and Rangsit universities… They stated on Sunday that symptoms that remained longer than three months after Covid-19 infection were called "long Covid" and included symptoms concerning the heart, lungs and nerves as well as the heart, lungs and nerves as well as the inflammation of skin, tendons, fibrous tissue, muscles and joints.



They could also lead to cancer and might spark outbreaks of illnesses that lay dormant…there were efforts to conceal data about he people affected and killed by vaccinations, and the official number of people affected by vaccinations was thus unrealistically low. …the mortality rate of Thais rose from its levels before and during the Covid-19 pandemic. They urged for investigation to find out if it was related to vaccinations. They did not give relevant numbers.



Studies in other countries showed that Covid-19 vaccination killed some people who suffered damage to their systems including their heart, blood and respiratory systems, they claimed.

We can see their spin. Borrowing from the western playbook, by lumping in the (imaginary?) ‘long covid’ with ‘vaccination’ as a cause of the gazillion ‘side effects’ we are now all too familiar with at this point in the information-war-backed depopulation agenda.

*Your correspondent believes that ‘long covid’ = c19 bioweapon injection injury; use your own discernment*.

We may also note the non-descript finger pointing, perhaps to set the stage for the “Pfizer / Moderna / Astrazeneca / Sinovac = bad” sequel narrative?

“Efforts to conceal the data…” By who? Certainly in part by the moderators at the Bangkok Post for purging all the comments about this for the past three years.

👋Perhaps there are some Creed Speech Substack readers amongst the BP team, and as such they may have stumbled upon a short piece on mortality watch with Thailand charts documenting all the excess death.

The (not-yet-purged-but-saved-to-PDF) comments section of the article is very telling, considering the site was mostly populated by NPC Covidians until very recently. I have circled in red the hardliners - paid agents?

**Update**

The Bangkok Post have now purged over 100 ‘problematic’ comments, as expected. There were over 180 comments last I checked yesterday evening (15th January 2024). Note the number of comments in my original screenshot taken earlier in the day on 15th January versus today (16th January):

Altogether now:

Who controls the past, controls the future: who controls the present, controls the past.

George Orwell, 1984.

Regardless of the comment purging in real-time, and the attempted spin to blame ‘long covid’ for injection injury and death, the article’s existence is still progress. We are likely quite a way off before seeing legacy media headlines about real culpability, evidence-based accusations, and long-overdue comeuppances like this:

Whilst we’re talking about culpability, it is rather ‘ironic’ (or is it premeditated?) that the authorities ‘discovering’ vax-bad, at the academically prestigious, beyond reproach, Chulalongkorn university, were also the ones telling the serfs this, back in 2021, before I went grey from the plandemic stress…

Who’s that handsome little badger, mid-candid-gesticulation, you ask? Why of course, it’s our friendly neighbourhood ChulaCov19 designer, Kiat Ruxrungtham, the cheeky little rascal! What did he have to say back in the c19 vaxxeeeen mania days eh?

[Please sir, could we have some mRNA vaxxeeens to prevent the cancer and myocarditis that was caused ‘by accident’ by the ‘life saving’ Covid-19 vaxxeeens?]

Who else is culpable and on the naughty list? I’m sure there are some other bad eggs that I’ve written about, it’s just so hard to keep track of all the murdering, maiming, and sterilising that has taken place over the past few years. Ah, now I remember.

Let’s acknowledge health minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s directive to inject toddlers with Pfizer jabs.

Let us remember Thailand's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) urging pregnant women to get ‘vaccinated’.

WHO upset that people are hesitant to further poison themselves

It is quite perplexing that this piece popped up just two days before the aforementioned big reveal. It must be some mad 5D chess game, right? Who knows how the minds of the organ’s tentacles function. Bamboozlement.

LONDON/CHICAGO - Low vaccination rates against the latest versions of coronavirus 2019 (Covid-19) and influenza are putting pressure on healthcare systems this winter, leading public health officials told Reuters. In the United States, several European countries, and other parts of the world, there have been reports of rising hospitalisations linked to respiratory infections in recent weeks. Death rates have also ticked up among older adults in some regions, but far below the Covid pandemic peak. Spain's government has reinstated mask-wearing requirements at healthcare facilities, as have some US hospital networks.

The ‘putting pressure on healthcare systems’ narrative is such an old chestnut now that it has gained vintage status. So much ‘pressure’ was put on those systems back in 2020-2021 when flu was rebranded as ‘Covid’, that complex choreographed dance routines were uploaded to TikTok by nurses in empty hospitals.

😷The last mention of Spain masking up again does raise the spectral possibility of Covid cult fetishus-maximus [Thailand] getting aroused and juiced up at the prospect of mask mandates and universal worship of the new normal ideology. Again.

"Too many people are in need of serious medical care for flu, for Covid, when we can prevent it," said Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization's (WHO) interim director of epidemic and pandemic preparedness.

Aw, bless her little cotton socks. Maria does care about us. Hang on, does preventing ‘covid’ entail getting brain disorders and turbo-cancer as a trade off? Do antivirals like remdesivir destroy organs? Have ‘novel respiratory viruses’ always been treated using ventilators? These are the democidal conundrums that keep me awake at night…

She cited "incredibly low" vaccination rates against flu and Covid in many countries this season, as the world tries to move past the pandemic and its restrictions. Governments have struggled to communicate the risks still posed by Covid and the benefits of vaccination since a global public health emergency was declared over in May 2023, infectious disease experts and health officials said.

Okay. Cheers Maria. Benefits. of. ‘vaccination’. Got it.

"We don't think enough people have gotten the updated Covid vaccine," CDC director Mandy Cohen said in an interview. "Folks still aren't understanding that Covid is still a more severe disease than flu."

Trust the science™.

I know you want to stick your head in the comments section of the article, so go on then...

Disband the World Homicide Organisation. Here here.

We are living through iatrogenocide, democide, genocide, tyranny, totalitarianism, authoritarianism, and technocracy.

We can choose between freedom and slavery.

We can embrace liberty or authoritarianism.

We can be pro-humanity or anti-human.

Thank you for reading Creed Speech Substack.

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based dissident blogger. All content is free for all readers, with nothing locked in archive that requires a paid subscription. Any support is greatly appreciated.

Buy me a coffee

Bitcoin address:

39CbWqWXYzqXshzNbosbtBDf1YoJfhsr45

Monero address:

86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6Pt