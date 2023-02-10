Tedros Fearmongers H5N1 Human Bird Flu Pandemic
Here we go again.
WHO is engaging manufacturers "to make sure that if needed supplies of vaccines and antivirals will be available for global use," Tedros later added in his remarks.
Of course they are. They are relentless.
I shall prepare... by refilling the birdballs for the tits and nuthatches, throwing some feed out for the doves and pigeons, cleaning out the chicken coop and finding a newspaper picture of Tedros to layer at the bottom for them to shit on... Might even print one out.
Sigh… Shock, horror, looks like we will have to kill off all the animals and birds - probably fish, too, for good measure - and urgently expand on the production of factory farming of insects to feed the world.
Makes me wonder if animal / livestock feed has already been ‘knobbled’, sorry, ‘enriched’ to adversely affect their health but that would be crazy, wouldn’t it?