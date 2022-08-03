What has society done to the youth?

Since the ‘mask mandate’ was dropped by the Thai government in late June, I have noticed a significant uptake in voluntary masking in Bangkok.

More disturbingly and upsetting to people with a working brain, is to see the almost unilateral masking of babies and infants.

This is child abuse.

I am conflicted about whether or not to call the parents out. Am I complicit by staying quiet? Is it not my place to say anything? If nobody says or does anything to counter this, then this evil practice will be increasingly normalised and socially acceptable.

I endeavour to create ripples wherever is opportune. For example, in a local trampoline park, the staff speaker announcement blares out every hour:

Remember, keep social distancing and wearing your mask.

This is a suggestion. It is not enforceable.

I told the staff they should not be suggesting this. I said that it is inappropriate for the children to be wearing masks, it is torturous for the children, and it is dangerous to do so during such a high intensity exercise, risking hypoxia.

I noticed an old lady eavesdropping on the conversation and then approaching the staff members after I walked away. She gestured towards me inquiring about what I had to say. A few minutes later she called her grandchildren over, and they all took their masks off.

A small victory.

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok-based journalistic infidel impervious to propaganda. If you liked this content and wish to support the work, buy him a coffee or consider a crypto donation:

BTC: 39CbWqWXYzqXshzNbosbtBDf1YoJfhsr45

XMR:86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6Pt