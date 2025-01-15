Here we go again. Bangkok’s Pollution Season starts earlier and earlier each year. Basically as soon as the monsoon season ends, farmers opt for the slash and burn approach to clear their fields, with the rice stubble burning giving off horrendously toxic black plumes of smoke, resulting in hazardous levels of particle matter at 2.5 microns (PM 2.5) throughout the country.

Look at the pollution levels for today and the forecast for the rest of this week:



The PM 2.5 levels are usually well over one hundred when the forecasted days arrive, from December to May, every year.

I understand that the farmers burning their fields are doing so out of convenience, as well as out of not being able to afford machinery and fuel to clear their fields before planting the next crop. I understand this is, in part, due to many small farm holders being proxies of the larger Thai corporations, which squeeze their profit margins. I recognise that this occurrence in of itself, could be weaponised by the government to demonise farmers. I have written about the war on the food supply all over the world, and I know that no farmers means no food. This is a complex, intricate web of agendas. Further recommended reading on the articles I have written on these topics will be at the end of this piece.

At least the Thai MSM is no longer pinning the PM 2.5 solely on vehicle emissions. Many mainstream articles are acknowledging the reality of the farmers’ field-burning, resulting in the toxic air quality.

Right now, I am observing a soft return of what I see as seed sowing within the public consciousness for potential Climate Lockdowns for Bangkok:

The governor also mentioned plans to simplify work-from-home measures to encourage voluntary participation, which will also reduce traffic congestion, one factor driving up PM2.5 levels. Details of the guidelines will be introduced on Monday. "The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is preparing to use three measures to solve the PM2.5 dust problem. If the PM2.5 level reaches a critical level that threatens public health, we will seek cooperation from the private and public sectors to work from home," he said.

Voluntary for now. Could it become mandatory?

Schools can conduct online classes if fine dust pollution reaches critical levels, the Education Ministry says. […] Deputy Democrat Party leader, Suchatchavee Suwansawas, suggested the BMA designate a low emission zone (LEZ) to be piloted in 16 inner-city districts to curb air pollution. He proposed the measure spanning 130 square kilometers should cover Phra Nakhon, Pomprap Sattruphai, Pathumwan, Samphanthawong, Dusit, Ratchathewi, Phaya Thai, Sathon, Bang Rak, and Yannawa districts. He said in a Facebook post that doing so would result in cleaner air. The policy involves charging drivers of fossil-fuel vehicles to enter the zone, while electronic vehicle drivers would be exempt.

In a 2023 post, I quoted from a Bangkok Post article:

Tackling climate change isn't easy because the of transboundary nature of the problem, so unless there is a commitment from all stakeholders to work together to solve the issue, the only thing an individual government can do is to treat the "symptoms". But how long can the government force the closure of schools, issue a work-from-home order, or restrict outdoor activities? Unfortunately, as campaigning for the election enters the home stretch, no candidate has made inter-governmental cooperation to tackle the causes of global warming at its roots a priority.

In another article, I wrote:

Beware the trojan horse being snuck in through the city’s smog-covered gates…The ability for the authorities to declare an emergency, should the Clean Air Bill be passed. Could that be a climate emergency declared? Would climate crises be made synonymous with public health crises? Is Thailand sneakily following the 200 “health journals” calling on the WHO / UN to recognise ‘climate change’ as a ‘global health issue,’ and thus encompassing the criteria to cite a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by March 2024? Do climate lockdowns await Bangkokians?

There is an excuse for mask lovers to muzzle up all year round in this city. It’s either COVID / FLU fear-mongering or some other boogeyman virus hitting the media reels, or it’s the bad air quality. I don’t believe that N95 masks do anything to protect from dangerous PM 2.5 levels, and besides, I’m not putting a mask on ever again; it’s too synonymous with the fake Covid era - although the tyranny was very real. No doubt I will see people in full on gas mask respirator get-ups out and about over the next few months.

Do I choose to stay trapped in my little clean air cocooned apartment for six months? No.

Will I check the PM 2.5 levels like I check the news each morning, before deciding whether or not to venture outside? Probably.

Will my eyes itch, and my breathing become raspy and irritable if I do go outside? Certainly.

Will I sacrifice my health in order to go the park at sunrise and sunset, to exercise outdoors, and to play sports? Likely.

Do I want to move out of Bangkok? Absolutely. Alas, my life is here, the work is here, my wife’s family is here, we are building a house here.

We can escape to my wife’s Grandma’s house in Chantaburi often, which is a beautiful area, with better air quality than Bangkok. The best air quality is usually in the South - Phuket, Surat Thani, Koh Phangnan.

I’m so fed up with pollution season.

Let’s see how far this voluntary work from home policy is pushed, along with ESG nonsense - still favoured here by the government and corporations jumping on the green transition bandwagon.

Carbon credit scoring awaits. Personal carbon footprint tracking apps are already rampant and encouraged by the government here.

FURTHER RECOMMENDED READING

Part 3 of my 2023 series on Thailand’s ‘Climate crisis’ has some useful tips on how to make your own DIY air purifier much more cheaply than buying an air purifier tower, and much more on the government-media team-up to craft the narrative of the “climate crisis” being synonymous with a “health emergency”:

This piece covers the founding of Thailand’s department of climate change. Yes, really:

A historical analysis of UN affiliated directives to facilitate government and corporation land-grabbing, as well as the tricks used to hoodwink the farmers:

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based writer. Any support is greatly appreciated. If you are in a position to donate a virtual coffee or crypto, it would mean the world of difference. Paid subscribers can comment on articles, videos, and podcasts, and also receive a monthly subscriber newsletter .

Email: nicholas.creed@protonmail.com with information and newsworthy stories for open source intelligence gathering to support this Substack, thank you.

Share

Bitcoin address:

bc1p0eujhumczzeh06t40fn9lz6n6z72c5zrcy0are25dhwk7kew8hwq2tmyqj

USDC / Solana address:

Ds6QpUxaWB6bJ8WF4KAazbuV25ZhPRdZh4q4BXutj4Ec

Ethereum address:

0x42A7FA91766a46D42b13d5a56dC5B01c153F1177

Monero address:

86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6