Examining the rich tapestry of warm, fuzzy language, replete with UN Agenda 2030 soundbites gorged upon insatiably by the latest implementation team running the show. Thailand, most pertinently Bangkok, is primed to become a Technocratic State, embracing Net Zero and the erosion of individual sovereignty, with open loving arms.

Let us begin by examining key takeaways from newly elected Prime Minister (and Minister for Finance) Sretta Thavisin, addressing the United Nations General Debate at its 78th session:

Today we meet at a time of multiple global challenges…At a time of declining human development, and the sustainability of our planet. These challenges require multilateralism, and the spirit of international cooperation. Thailand intents to work closely with all nations to meet this challenges head on… ..By striving for sustainable peace. Thailand’s vision for effective multilateralism is one that is inclusive, resilient, and result-oriented. In the world of increasing international conflicts, violence, and shifting global order, we reaffirm our commitment to maintaining peace and inclusivity. Sustainable peace and development are linked with respect for human rights, human dignity, and freedoms. To this end, the Thai government is working to advance equality and justice, especially for the most vulnerable and marginalised. …Access to high quality health services will continue to be a universal right for all. If the global pandemic has taught us anything, it is that access to healthcare is one of the most essential services a government can provide to its people. Dealing with contagious disease is not one country’s problem, but the world’s shared responsibility. The global health architecture should be reformed and strengthened. We hope that the pandemic treaty can be accomplished, so that we can have a more resilient, responsive, and future ready global public health infrastructures. Thailand welcomes the SDG summit which reaffirms that sustainability is the only way forward to protect our planet and the well-being of our people. Yet, achieving the sustainability development goals by most benchmarks proves elusive. Only 12% of the goals are on track. This is why we must accelerate the implementation of the 2030 for sustainable development agenda. To achieve the sustainable development we must first take care of our people. My government plans to enact policies to stimulate job creation and provide financial support for low-income families and other vulnerable groups. This will help level the playing field and aid in the creation of a more just society. Building on the SEP (sufficiency economy philosophy) is the bio-circular green economy model, which leverages science technology and innovation to advance economic growth while conserving the environment and eco-systems. These are not merely concepts, but they are being implemented in Thailand. July this year was the hottest month ever recorded in human history, this is in line with the secretary general statement that the era of global warming has arrived, and the era of global boiling point has arrived. The climate crisis is one of the most urgent threats that require our collective and immediate action. To this end, Thailand welcomes the climate summit to accelerate climate action that will mitigate the destructive impacts of the ongoing climate crisis. Together, we must devise the means to adapt and enhance climate resilience. As the global climate change crisis continues to worsen, so too will the issue of food insecurity and malnutrition. As a leading exporter of food and agricultural products, Thailand is suffering from the effects of global climate change and the effects of El-Nino. To ensure food security for the world, we are working hard to improve our water management systems and farming techniques. We are doing our part to make sure that food security can become a reality. To achieve a more sustainable future, we must invest in the planet. Thailand is implementing green finance mechanisms, including the issuance of sustainability-linked bonds, and the Thailand green taxonomy to boost goals and investments in environmental and social projects. Whilst contributing to the effort to address the challenge of climate change. To do our part, Thailand is determined to deliver on our place, 40% of greenhouse gas emission reduction by 2040. Carbon neutrality by 2050, and Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065, by mainstreaming climate actions in all economic activities. Our national energy plan has integrated our climate targets by enhancing energy efficiency, increasing the share of renewable energy, making a modern shift of transport to domestic electric vehicles production. Mr. President, the United Nations represents the common aspirations of the global community. We must redouble our efforts to ensure that the organisation continues to be the best representation of our collective humanity and solidarity. As such, Thailand has great expectations for the summit of the future to force a better future for all. Based on the spirit of multilateralism, with the UN at the helm in the global push for sustainable peace and sustainable development. Thailand believes that now is the time to pursue our common agenda for peace, prosperity, and sustainability, for all. We invite every nation to be more ambitious in our goals, accelerate our actions, and work harder together to address these challenges. Only together can we build our better future.

We can note prolific verbiage of the “magic words” such as inclusive, resilient, sustainability - ad nauseam. A strong commitment to getting the pandemic treaty over the line, and the mention of vulnerable groups, which on the face of it is hard to take issue with, until we understand how such groups are supposed to be helped. Also, we see the parroting of clown world’s very own UN Secretary General António Guterres: “The era of global warming has ended. The era of global boiling has arrived.”

Sidebar - comments under the above linked YouTube video of the climate boiling statement:

Thavisin’s UN address incorporates the Green economy / taxonomy / bio-circular economy, along with the obligatory nod to sustainable bonds (carbon credits), which I have written about here and here.

Before we jump into 2023 and beyond, we should go back a few decades to a report from the 1990s, in order to consider the 10,000ft view, and how such greater good aims and objectives were meticulously laid out, so that they could be brought into our modern-day purview.

About those vulnerable groups…

Habitat-II-NR-1996-THAILAND

This report authored in 1996 lays out some intriguing groundwork, that would later be capitalised upon for bringing sustainable development goals (SDGs) and Agenda 2030 advancements into fruition.

On housing demand, reference is made to demolishing houses in order to construct new ones, making way for government development projects. We will revisit this notion for more recent pronouncements made.

Low-cost-dwellings are highlighted as an important issue, which we can understand through the lens of Real Estate As A Service (REAAS) now being discussed in mainstream media.

Citing agricultural growth, migration to urban areas, specifically to Bangkok Metropolis, is mentioned:

Various advantages and disadvantages of different (re)housing solutions for the poverty-stricken are evaluated, with the cons of attempting to herd people into high-rise buildings being illuminated:

The issue of demand for condominiums in prime locations, near transport links, desired by the middle class, is acknowledged, whilst also recognising the rights of dwellers, who are described as being able to transfer their rights in return for money and a return to the slums:

Further reference is made to the ‘problem’ of dwellers and that there is no guarantee they will not be evacuated (evicted) in the future. We shall look at examples of this that have since come to pass, amidst great controversy, as well as new laws passed enabling the poor to sell land parcels that previously did not have the correct title deed documentation (were previously non-saleable / non-transferable):

Colder language is used to elaborate on the proposed “alternative housing solution for the next 5 years.” Self-help, minimum subsidy, encourage, eradicate.

The aforementioned comment on title deeds for land parcels being upgraded for resale in 2023, could have originally been yielded by the “slum dwellers” from the “land-sharing” initiative. Although this cannot be confirmed based on this report’s proposals, and what is now being proposed in 2023.

The rest of the report discusses credit lines being offered to the poor, although still insufficient to support housing solutions. The issue of people from rural areas outside of major cities relocating to urban areas, such as Bangkok, with the intention of finding more lucrative employment opportunities, is weighed against the unaffordability of adequate accommodation. Further government subsidies and “self-help” programs are mulled, along with credit lines and loan agreements being made available.

Dweller evictions, land deed upgrades, and debt-swaps-for-nature

Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Capt Thamanat Prompow on Monday told reporters that he has instructed the ALR secretary-general to meet with the legal affairs sub-committee to switch Sor Por Kor 4-01 papers into title deeds. Once the upgrade is completed, the land can then be sold, something that cannot currently be done with land with Sor Por Kor status. Capt Thamanat said the sub-committee agreed with the plan, and it will be implemented by the end of the year as a New Year gift for Thai farmers. He also insisted the farmland, once converted, will not fall into the hands of businesses.

Is this really a ‘gift’? Or is it a way to transfer more land from the indebted poor to the wealthy, whilst helping with government land-grabs to bolster plans to carve out the mega (SMART) city Bangkok project? Public private partnerships (PPP)?

We need look no further than the WEF for breadcrumbs on what “debt swaps for nature” are all about.

At the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris this week, global decision-makers were focused on innovative financial instruments that will benefit people and the planet.

In May, Ecuador signed a landmark debt-for-nature swap agreement to raise funds to protect the Galapagos Islands.

The financial instrument has been around since the 1980s, with 140 such deals made to date.

But what exactly are debt-for-nature and debt-for-climate swaps, and do they go far enough to help countries reduce their debt and take climate action?

Debt-for-nature swaps have been around for decades – as this 1990 paper from the World Bank shows. They were first envisioned by the WWF’s Thomas Lovejoy in a New York Times article back in 1982 that advocated conservation groups use debt-equity swaps to raise money locally. In essence, they are a financial instrument that allows countries to free up fiscal resources to build resilience against the climate crisis, and take action to protect nature while still being able to focus on other development priorities without triggering a fiscal crisis.

Debt-for-nature swaps are viewed by many as a win-win where the country reduces its external debt while benefiting nature and environmental groups involved in the deal, and banks profit from selling on the debt.

Always with the warm language, to benefit people and the planet. In reality, it is land appropriation by governments, taken from individuals, local communities, and farmers. Under the umbrella directive of the UN / WEF, whilst hiding behind the concept of conservation projects.

Incidentally, after successfully herding independent farmers from rural areas into Bangkok, per the HABITAT II aims from 1996, with promises of agricultural enterprise and opportunities, those farmers are now being targeted and taxed. Even when the land owners are not technically farmers, they are now forced to be by decree, to enjoy a lower tax rate on their vacant land.

The criteria of the land and building tax regarding farm land must be applied to all farm land on an equal and indiscriminate basis, according to a Finance Ministry source. Since the new law was enforced in 2019, owners of such plots planted trees so that they would qualify as farm land under the new law, thereby entitling the owners to a lower tax threshold for agricultural land. Vacant land valued at between 50 million baht and 200 million baht has a tax rate of 0.4%.

Landlords in the hotel sector have raised concerns about the government's policy to confiscate vacant land which has not been utilised for 10 years as there are no proper schemes or environment-related laws from state authorities to help develop the land for public benefit. "Not every landlord has the financial ability to develop their vacant land. If the government really wants to maximise land utilisation, it should come up with a proper solution to entice landlords who also want to rent out their land for meaningful purposes," said Mrs Marisa. She said one of the solutions that landlords previously explored was to join the carbon credit market, which is a scheme to help offset greenhouse emissions.

Mrs. Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi is president of the Thai Hotels Association, and was perhaps viewed as a suitable promoter of the carbon credit scheme here, as an authority figure amongst landlords, able to resonate with their plight and offer up the golden ticket.

Problem - Pass a new law to confiscate vacant land owned by private individuals. Appeal to the public sentiment, by citing how the land could be used to benefit the public. Seed the idea that owning vacant land is selfish and a waste of resources. Reaction - Feign sympathy with the expected response of nervous landlords, and those unable to develop said vacant land. Solution - Offer financial incentives via carbon credits, garner public support by trotting out the greenhouse emissions card.

Voila. Either the land is appropriated or entered into the green economy with worthless carbon credits.

Buy me a coffee

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based dissident blogger. All content is free for all readers, nothing is locked in archive requiring a paid subscription. Any support is greatly appreciated.

Share

Bitcoin address:

39CbWqWXYzqXshzNbosbtBDf1YoJfhsr45

Monero address:

86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6Pt