The notion of Orwell’s book: 1984, being written as a warning, yet harvested by our modern day tyrants as an instruction manual, is now consistently reinforced to promote a state of fear and paranoia amidst the public.

The latest crackdown on wrong-think comes from New Zealand’s intelligence services, no doubt wholeheartedly endorsed by the deranged WEF drone Jacinda Ardern.

Now then readers, take a deep breath and choose to expose your eyes and ears to this 2 minute 17 second hate speech:

“Your country needs you, to keep an eye on those you know, and if necessary, to dob them in.”

The news reporter voiceover tells us to the backdrop of militarised faceless police officers holding machine guns. He segues between prior radicalisation centering around white identity and faith, yet now it is apparently based on political beliefs.

The final segment of the clip gives us a talking head named Paul Spoonley, a sociologist of Massey University, practically frothing at the mouth to take things further than this initial step:

“There are people in our community that are much closer to people who might be potentially radicalised, and get them to understand what it is they are seeing. That’s our challenge.”

Know the signs

We had best take a peek at the handy dandy guide book: Know The Signs, that the New Zealand intelligence menticide services have kindly put together for us. Remember, it’s to help us, the moronically gullible and docile, propagandised proletariats that we are, to know how to spot radicalised behaviour amongst those close to us. If in doubt, just call the hotline and the swat team will swoop in and whisk your family member off to room 101.

Perhaps such an arrest scene is coming to a suburbia near you soon…

As everything the WEF puppeteers, salivating for humanity’s subjugation, choose to convey through language, is inverted in its meaning, it is a good exercise to reverse engineer their statements for an alternative perspective.

*I am not discounting the actual reality of violent extremism, yet alluding to the exacerbation and embellishment of the twisting of words, especially aimed at those dissenting against the narrative(s).

Alternative foreword buzzwords

Violent extremism = peaceful normalcy.

Work together = create division and turn people against each other.

Protect = harm.

Detect violent extremists = Seek out those most threatening to the establishment, then demonise, smear, incarcerate, or murder them and make it look like suicide.

Casual violent rhetoric = conspiracy realities that constitute mal-information, thus damaging the reputational perception of governments and institutions amongst the public.

Security-aware = awareness of the truth, being able to see through the propaganda smokescreens.

For example, writing pseudonymously on substack, and using encrypted chat apps such as signal and telegram.

Someone should probably report any individuals matching this profile, so that they can be further investigated.

We should be mindful of how the definition of ‘violence’ is being warped by the sociopaths at the helm, infiltrating all domains public and private, and altering definitions of vocabulary to ultimately manipulate thought, speech, and behaviour. A quick search (using brave browser) for “definition of violence” yielded this nugget:

Call me old-fashioned, but I do trust my own memory, and not the memory-holing and re-writing of history and the meaning of words. Growing up as a kid, I thought that “powerful emotion or expression” would fall under the umbrella of words such as ‘passionate’ or ‘angry’. Not violence.

A bunch of hands resting atop of a tree branch, imagery evoking peace, tranquility, teamwork, and righteousness. Right?

Let us loop back to Eric Arthur Blair aka George Orwell, and a highly relevant passage from the book: 1984, whereby the protagonist character Winston, finds out that his neighbour, Mr. Parsons, has been captured by the thought police, because his own daughter reported him to the authorities for being radicalised…

‘“Down with Big Brother!” Yes, I said that! Said it over and over again, it seems. Between you and me, old man, I’m glad they got me before it went any further. Do you know what I’m going to say to them when I go up before the tribunal? “Thank you,” I’m going to say, “thank you for saving me before it was too late.”‘ ‘Who denounced you?’ said Winston. ‘It was my little daughter,’ said Parsons with a sort of doleful pride. ‘She listened at the keyhole. Heard what I was saying, and nipped off to the patrols the very next day. Pretty smart for a nipper of seven, eh? I don’t bear her any grudge for it. In fact I’m proud of her. It shows I brought her up in the right spirit, anyway.’

Bless Mr. Parson’s daughter’s little cotton socks, she was raised the right way and made her old man proud after all, didn’t she?

A word to the wise, we should be trying to spot the signs of our nearest and dearest trying to know the signs of our ‘radicalisation’, lest we get turned in to the thought police FEMA camp meat grinder. It’s never too late to deprogram those who have lost their way, and lead them back into the light.

Maybe we should set up New Normal / NPC detox clinics to help get the indoctrinated ones back to the old normal and thinking for themselves, what do you think?

Indulge Creed Speech with a closing poll, and please do stay radicalised (= centered, balanced, using own discernment and deductive reasoning)…

