This is disgusting. All those ‘conspiracies’ now validated and printed in black and white. Those sick bastards. If any global threat to humanity and the social fabric of society was going to get a response from the willfully blind, surely this is it.

WHO / UNESCO report

Acknowledging this for exactly what it is - the push to legalise paedophilia. There is no excuse for the WHO or UN to wriggle out of this being a misunderstanding, or ‘out of context’.

Quoting from Zerohedge:



The 68-page report titled Standards For Sexuality Education in Europe, also calls for supplying information to toddlers about “enjoyment and pleasure when touching one’s own body, early childhood masturbation.” The policy paper also states that kids between four and six years should “talk about sexual matters” and “consolidate their gender identity.” The document also asserts that sexuality is present from birth, claiming “From birth, babies learn the value and pleasure of bodily contact, warmth and intimacy. Soon after that, they learn what is ‘clean’ and what is ‘dirty’,” adding “In other words, they are engaging in sexuality education.” The WHO told reporters that “Our guidelines reflect established psychological facts based on decades of research.” Covering the issue, GB News reporter Mark Dolan called the development “sick” and urged that the WHO can “go to hell.”

*Note the original link to the report didn’t work. I tried several tabs on the UNESCO site but it looks like it has since been scrubbed. I found a preserved link using the way back machine linking to the PDF download - that is the link address I replaced above in the ZH quote.*

The 68 page report (published in 2010) makes for difficult reading:

On page 13, under a section entitled ‘Sexuality education in schools – as a response of societies to these social changes’:

In addition, sexual abuse scandals gave sexuality education a strong boost in the public sphere and led to calls for sexuality education for younger children. This call has been supported by a change in the perception of the child in general – now perceived as a subject.

What did I just read? Sexual abuse scandals gave a ‘boost’ to sex education for younger children - at first sounds as if there is a need to protect the child by raising awareness of abuse - then bizarrely refers to a child as a ‘subject’. They give the definition of the subject below:

The child is thus understood to be an independent person with specific competencies and needs, inter alia in respect of his/her forms of expression of closeness, sensuality and (bodily) curiosity. The potential of the child needs to be adequately fostered.

The choice of words referring to a child as an ‘independent person’ strike me as sinister. More so with the last sentence on ‘fostering potential’.

On page 16:

This should raise alarm bells and drive more parents to consider home schooling, or at least demand to see the curricula for themselves before exposing their children to these ‘mandatory classes’.

Page 21:

Does this sound like turning children against their parents?

I know this is difficult to read, but we need to understand what we are up against here. Hopefully this will also better equip you to explain to others that this is real, this is happening.

All children around the world are in danger.

There are a series of tables that the report refers to as the ‘sexuality education matrix’. The tables depict children at different age brackets. I will include the lowest age bracket table here (0-4 years old):

UN / International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) report

Quoting from Summit news reporting on this:

In tandem with another globalist organisation, two UN bodies have published a report that outlines an agenda to decriminalise all ‘consensual’ sexual activity, even between adults and minors. While it is couched in ‘human rights’ and ‘trans rights’, the report outlines a strategy that would effectively make Pedophilia legal. Fox News reports that “international legal experts” working for the Geneva-based International Commission of Jurists (ICJ), along with UNAIDS and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), made the suggestions in a recent report titled “The 8 March Principles for a Human Rights-Based Approach to Criminal Law Proscribing Conduct Associated with Sex, Reproduction, Drug Use, HIV, Homelessness and Poverty.” The report calls for offenses pertaining to “sex, drug use, HIV, sexual and reproductive health, homelessness and poverty” to be decriminalized. The document does not offer a suggested age of sexual consent, but states that “Sexual conduct involving persons below the domestically prescribed minimum age of consent to sex may be consensual in fact, if not in law.”

Source link to report. Way back machine link in case original is scrubbed.

Page 29-30:

I don’t know what else to say at this point. I’m physically shaking after reading through these documents.

Let’s close with a quote from Albert Einstein:

The world is a dangerous place to live; not because of the people who are evil, but because of the people who don't do anything about it.

Virtual coffees and cryptocurrency donations are hugely appreciated.

Bitcoin address:

39CbWqWXYzqXshzNbosbtBDf1YoJfhsr45

Monero address:

86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6Pt