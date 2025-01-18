This post is about an investigative report by Charlie Peters with GB News: Grooming Gangs: Britain’s Shame. The documentary originally aired in February 2023 - original YouTube link here.

The YouTube re-release on GB News’ channel on 12th January 2025 has lengthy parts of the video completely cut. First I noticed the audio cut out. Then I noticed parts of the YT transcript missing. I checked the comments and saw others complaining of this:

Here are parts where the transcript is also missing:

Is this a new form of YouTube censorship - the editing of uploaded videos which contain malinformation? Malinformation is defined as information which is credible and accurate, yet damaging to the establishment.

In any case, GB News’ original YouTube upload of the investigative report (at 45 mins only) from February 2023, can be found here , with no missing audio / video / transcript.

I have included a written transcript for the omitted parts of the YT re-release version below. *I also found the full video on Odysee - unlike YT re-release version it contains no adverts or weather reports mixed in, so it is only 45 minutes long, same as original YT release.

I have uploaded it to my own Odysee channel, and also embedding it here:

TRANSCRIPT EXCERPTS (MISSING VIDEO / AUDIO IN YT RE-RELEASE)

From 11:54 in YT re-release this is entirely missing:

Jayne Senior (whistleblower): “...Elizabeth's abusers were all linked. One of them was the uncle of one of the town’s most prolific rapists.” Elizabeth (victim): “Um, I never left the building, yeah, very chaotic for a 14 year old. I can’t tell you, uh, how many rapes I’ve had.” Charlie Peters (narrator): “Despite the known links between rapists, South Yorkshire Police failed to act.” Jayne Senior: “Anytime anybody new came into a senior role, we thought, well kinda thought well this is it now, something’s going to happen, something’s going to change. So I’d sit in lots of meetings, and I would share all the information, as my staff would. And we had car registration numbers, names, addresses, properties of concern...So we collated a raft of that information which we kept in a database. And we got lots of reasons – and people still say to me today – why did they actually do nothing – and I can’t give you the absolute answer to that. All I can tell you is what they said at the time – Children were consenting. The children wouldn’t make good witnesses if they went to court.” Charlie Peters: “But Elizabeth’s suffering was not consensual. She was being exploited by a ruthless gang of rapists. Elizabeth took me back to the flat, where she was kept and abused for ten weeks. Eventually she was freed, but it wasn’t the police that rescued her – it was Risky Business.” Elizabeth: “I walked out of there (weighing) five and a half stone. Um, loads of marks. I was just a skeleton really. Well, my childhood had been stolen.” Charlie Peters: “The police had multiple opportunities to investigate the woman, who lured Elizabeth to the flat. They knew that she was a facilitator of child sexual exploitation, but they failed to act.” Elizabeth: “They keep saying it’s missed opportunities – but I don’t think so. They let her get away with murder.” Charlie Peters: “Elizabeth’s story didn’t end after she was rescued from the flat. She had been freed, but her nightmare continued.” Elizabeth: “In Clifton park, that was a central point to getting drunk. Men just being around all the time. There’d be all sorts going off in that park. It were one of the big hot-spots in Rotheram, for people committing this crime. Grooming is like a postcode lottery – once one’s got your number, everyone’s got your number. Men ringing all the time. The phone would be going off 30-50 times a day, from different areas.” Jayne Senior: “Some of these children – as adults – are still living, with the absolute emotional trauma, that nobody believed them, and nobody acted. A common thing that we were told, is these children were lying. Because there stories were so far-fetched, they had to be lies. These were children that, you know, might have had petrol poured on them, been trafficked, been gang-raped...How do children lie about that?” Charlie Peters: “So how have the gangs been able to get away with it, for so long? Some of the evidence pointed directly at Rotheram council.”

From 32:44 in YT re-release this is entirely missing:

Victim: “I was raped over a thousand times and I don't even know how many men assaulted me it's impossible to recall, it was just so constant”. Charlie Peters: To understand why they failed so badly, where like Rochdale, a similar scandal took place. I’m meeting with the only whistle-blower to resign from the police over the grooming gang’s cover up. Maggie Oliver (police whistleblower): “In 2004, I was approached, and asked to join, to go on board with a job that became known as Operation Augusta. We had a young - a little girl who had died in Rochdale – who had been groomed, sexually abused. I was asked to go on an investigation, to look at whether we had a problem in Greater Manchester, with young white children being groomed and sexually abused by gangs of Pakistani men.” Charlie Peters: Greater Manchester did have a problem with grooming gangs. The little girl who died – Victoria Agoglia, was fifteen years old, when in 2003 she was groomed by a rape gang, then killed by a heroin overdose given to her by an abuser. Maggie Oliver: “We had dozens of young, very vulnerable children, who were mainly – well, they were all living in care, who were being systematically groomed by gangs of Pakistani men.” Peters: Over eighteen months, Maggie and her team compiled a compelling case against the gangs they knew were operating in Rochdale.

From 34:45 in YT re-release this is entirely missing:

Maggie Oliver: “We had um, 100 pedophiles um on a database that we knew were raping children we had about three dozen children that we had identified as being abused. So that job was a full singing and dancing major investigation. You know, my job was done, and I went off work, content and happy, to know, that those men were going to be prosecuted.” Charlie Peters: “But when Maggie returned from compassionate leave, after the death of her husband, she found that Operation Augusta had been closed down. None of the abusers were convicted.” Maggie Oliver: “I couldn’t get any answers, all I was told that there was insufficient evidence to prosecute. And I knew, because I had been working on that job from day one. I knew we had the evidence.” Charlie Peters: “The last information placed on the police database for the operation was on the 6th of July, 2005, one day before the “seven seven” terror attacks in London.” Maggie Oliver: “There was a gold level meeting within GMP (Greater Manchester police) and that means the most senior officers in GMP – that they had a meeting, and the decision was made at that meeting, that they were not prepared to put resources into that investigation.” Peters: “Was it shut down, because revealing the grooming gangs just after an Islamist attack, was considered too incendiary? We’ll never know, because those (meeting) minutes were conveniently lost. Years later, Maggie was brought back in for a new operation, to tackle the gangs.” Maggie Oliver: “I was re-approached in 2010 and asked to go on board a case in Rochdale, which was known as Operation Span.” Peters: “Maggie was asked to join the team, to gain the trust of a young girl called ‘Ruby’, who aged just twelve, had been raped by known paedophile - Adil Khan…”

SCREENSHOTS FROM THE MISSING VIDEO OF THESE PARTS IN YT RE-RELEASE

Adil Khan, 51 (right), and Qari Abdul Rauf, 53 (left), were convicted in 2012 of a series of sexual offences against young girls and jailed later the same year .

The documentary highlights how official inquiries launched by the authorities have whitewashed the reality of the Pakistani grooming gangs, by using the umbrella term ‘Asian’ to describe the gangs. Statistics have been manipulated for official inquiries also. According to the whistleblowers in the documentary as well as the victims, the grooming gangs were made up of British Pakistani Muslim Males. This is also reflected in statistics presented by Charlie Peters, narrating.

The victims, their families, and police officers were discouraged and threatened from reporting the abuse, by being told they would be labelled as racist.

One victim’s plight is described as she went to the police station to report her abuser, only to receive a phone call from him whilst she was in the police station. He told her that the gang had her 11 year old sister, and that the gang had already broken her brother’s legs. How the abuser knew that the girl was in the police station was never revealed. The girl dropped the complaint, telling the police “you can’t protect me”.

Many of the abusers were not convicted or were let out of prison early. The victims see their abusers in the town, in the supermarket, still working at kebab houses - their lives unchanged. Whereas the victims’ lives have been ruined.

This is not a historical issue. It is ongoing. Peters says he is told it is getting worse. The police whistleblower Maggie Oliver says that (at the time of filming in 2022) sixty new victims had come forward in the past three days.

Via Zerohedge:

Andrew Norfolk 2012: The Times Investigates Although there were prosecutions the patterns didn’t come to light until a journalist joined the dots further. Andrew Norfolk, a The Times of London journalist, was instrumental in breaking the Rotherham grooming scandal. At least 1,400 children, girls as young as 11, had been raped by multiple attackers and sexually exploited in the South Yorkshire market town. Norfolk’s series of investigations on grooming gangs resulted in many articles from 2011 onwards. One investigation revealed a confidential 2010 police report that warned thousands of such crimes were being committed in South Yorkshire each year by networks of Pakistani-heritage men. Offenders were identified to police but not prosecuted. One of the alleged crimes—for which no one was prosecuted—included a 13-year-old girl who was found at 3 a.m. with disrupted clothing in a house with a large group of Asian men who had fed her vodka. A teenage girl, who claims to be a victim of sexual abuse and alleged grooming, poses in Rotherham in Rotherham, England, on Sept. 3, 2014. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Despite a neighbor reporting the girl’s screams to police, authorities arrested the child for being drunk and disorderly and did not question the men. Norfolk’s reporting won him prestigious journalistic accolades, including such as the Paul Foot Award in 2012, the Orwell Prize in 2013, and the Journalist of the Year at the British Journalism Awards in 2014. Speaking to the BBC in 2024, Norfolk said that even he “massively underestimated” the scale of the abuse. “They were treated like sub-human species for the pleasure of these men,” he said. Norfolk said he came up against a “conspiracy of silence” when he tried to elicit responses from police forces and councils. A 2012 Office of Children’s Commissioner study under a Conservative government was the first to set out the scale of the sexual exploitation of children and young people in Britain. It identified 16,500 children who were at “high risk of sexual exploitation” between 2010 and 2011. However, Norfolk criticized the report on the BBC at the time as a “missed opportunity,” saying it generalized the issue to all men and failed to address the racial and cultural factors central to the crimes. “In a country which has a 7 percent Asian population, 35 percent of the identified abusers were Asian. And if you break that down further, less than 2 percent of the population of this country is Pakistani, and overwhelmingly, the men doing this are of Pakistani origin,” he said.

DEFLECTION AND DIGGING DEEPER

Cursory searches on this subject matter will yield lots of MSM articles from the likes of the BBC and the Guardian - directing outrage towards the convicted abusers. It is very difficult to find original sources that implicate the Police, Council members, and social workers.

I could only find the ‘independent inquiry Jay report’ mentioned in the GB News documentary, by using ‘Yandex’ search engine.

Here is the full PDF Jay Report:

Independent Inquiry Cse In Rotherham 2.05MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Title Page.

Table of contents.

I have skim-read the report. I was most interested in the section I have highlighted above:

The Role of Elected Members 13.44 In 2004-2005, a series of presentations on CSE were first made to councillors and then other relevant groups and agencies, led by the external manager of Risky Business, from Youth Services. The presentations were unambiguous about the nature and extent of the problem. They included the following information: a) a description of CSE in Rotherham and its impact on children as young as 12; b) the scale of the problem; c) the exercise of control through drugs, rape and physical force. In Rotherham, 55% of such children had used heroin at least once per week; 40% had been raped; 73% had sexual health problems; 33% had attempted suicide. Most had self harmed; and d) the section on perpetrators mentioned an Asian family involved with taxi firms, and identified 50 people, 45 of whom were Asian, 4 were white, and 1 African-Caribbean. 13.45 Attendees were provided with background information listing the known addresses of alleged activity, including hotels and takeaways in Rotherham. It also included taxi companies alleged to be involved, and case studies of three girls. In total, Risky Business supported 319 girls on either a one to one or group work basis over an 18-month period from April 2004 until October 2005. The presentation was made at the end of 2004 to the Rotherham Children and Young People's Board, with six councillors present, including the Leader. The following April, a further presentation was made to 30 councillors. The explicit content meant that by 2005 few members or senior officers could say 'we didn't know'. Similar material had been passed to the Police in 2001 by Risky Business on behalf of the local agencies. 13.46 In response to these growing concerns about sexual exploitation in Rotherham, a Task and Finish group was set up in December 2004, chaired by the Leader of the Council. Only one minute of its meetings (March 2005) was available, though other minutes contained references to this group's work. The March minute listed a number of actions including multi agency training, a local publicity campaign and appointing a Co-ordinator on the issue, though this did not seem to happen until 2007. In November 2005, the Chair of the Children and Young People’s Voluntary Sector Consortium wrote to the Chief Executive, expressing concern at the problem of child sexual exploitation in Rotherham and recalling that members of the Consortium gave evidence to the Task and Finish Group on March 2. The Consortium had not been represented at any meetings after that. She requested a progress report on the Group's work. The Chief Executive's reply has not been found. In late 2005, the Group agreed that more awareness training around CSE needed to be provided within the child protection training programme. There is no further record of this group's meetings or its outputs or how it ceased to exist. 13.47 At several points from the early 2000s onwards, members increased the funding to Risky Business, in recognition of its valuable work. Members also responded to the funding pressures experienced by children's social care over many years by affording protection to the service when significant savings were required, in particular from 2008 onwards. Nevertheless, it should be noted that Rotherham started at a low base of funding for children’s social care, compared to its neighbours, and whatever protection afforded did not fully compensate for the underlying lack of investment and rising demand. 13.48 The Lead Member for CYP (2005 - 2010), who later became the South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, was aware of CSE from the outset of his tenure, and believed that reports on the subject which he regularly received as Lead Member were taken seriously and acted upon by the Council in conjunction with the Police. This was stated in his written evidence to the Home Affairs Select Committee in 2013, where he also stated that race was never presented to him by staff or agencies as an obstacle to investigating offences. 13.49 In 2006, a Conservative councillor requested a meeting with the Council Leader at which he expressed his concerns about CSE. This had come to his attention via constituents. He told the Inquiry that the Council Leader advised him the matters were being dealt with by the Police and requested that he did not raise them publicly. 13.50 Latterly, in 2012/13 further CSE training sessions for councillors were organised with the attendance being 60 out of 63 councillors. 13.51 Interviews with senior members revealed that none could recall the issue ever being discussed in the Labour Group until 2012. Given the seriousness of the subject, the evidence available, and the reputational damage to the Council, it is extraordinary that the Labour Group, which dominated the Council, failed to discuss CSE until then. Some senior members acknowledged that that was a mistake. Asked if they should have done things differently, they thought that as an administration they should have tackled the issues 'head on', including any concerns about ethnic issues. 13.52 The terms used by many people we spoke to about how those in authority (members and some officers) dealt with CSE were ‘sweeping it under the carpet’, ‘turning a blind eye’ and ‘keeping a lid on it’. One person said of the past ‘the people above just didn’t want to know’. 13.53 In September 2013, the Council Leader apologised 'unreservedly' to those young people who had been let down by the safeguarding services, which prior to 2009 'simply weren't good enough'. He reiterated that the safeguarding of young people was the Council 's highest priority and announced that an independent inquiry would be held.

This still does not go deep enough.

So much has been scrubbed from the internet or obfuscated.

I have been made aware of additional suppressed points for the UK grooming gang scandal, which I would like to verify with multiple sources, before sharing here. I appeal to all readers using open source intelligence to submit any sources that demonstrate a deeper level of complicity by the authorities, as opposed to the watered down versions of police and social workers knew, but they failed to act…

Email: nicholas.creed@protonmail.com - thanks.

WHERE WE STAND IN 2025

Spare a thought for all those children who were told they were lying when they tried to report their abusers to the police.

There is corruption in the institutions which were supposed to safeguard the children.

There are a few brave whistleblowers.

There is further deflection, with Starmer labelling everyone who talks about the UK’s Pakistani grooming gangs ‘far-right’, whilst politicising the scandal with the false two-party-paradigm blame game:

It is difficult researching and writing about this. I know this makes for difficult reading and viewing material.

We live in such a dark world.

If we bury our heads in the sand and refuse to see the true face of evil, the evil remains unseen, it proliferates, and those committing evil acts become emboldened…in time, it becomes normalised.

A society that cannot protect its children is finished.

We need change.

We need severe punishment for the culpable, including those complicit in positions of power.

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based writer.

Email: nicholas.creed@protonmail.com with information and newsworthy stories for open source intelligence gathering to support this Substack, thank you.

Bitcoin address:

bc1p0eujhumczzeh06t40fn9lz6n6z72c5zrcy0are25dhwk7kew8hwq2tmyqj

USDC / Solana address:

Ds6QpUxaWB6bJ8WF4KAazbuV25ZhPRdZh4q4BXutj4Ec

Ethereum address:

0x42A7FA91766a46D42b13d5a56dC5B01c153F1177

Monero address:

86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6