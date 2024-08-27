This article has been delayed multiple times as I’ve been pulled into other topics. I’ve been collecting sources for a while, so I hope this provides a plethora of information on the subject.

Mrs. Creed and I just watched the new 2024 film Twisters. It was entertaining with a likeable cast and impressive special effects.

Towards the end of the film, I initially exclaimed to my wife that this whole film serves as propaganda for geo-engineering; in this case ‘harnessing the power of the storm’ to save a whole town from destruction. I had a quick poke around before hitting ‘publish’ on this post searching “Twisters Geo-engineering” and got some interesting results. This article Via YaleClimateConnections.com has the author triggered that the film did not emphasise climate change:

FILM CLIP

Here was the part when the penny dropped for me:

Director Lee Isaac Chung could’ve been leaned on to weave the geo-engineered saviour plot into the storyline here. It figures. We have seen plenty of headlines lately with the MSM openly acknowledging various types of geo-engineering, whilst trying to convince us it is great.

It follows the usual smorgasbord of:

“You raging conspiracy theorist, of course weather manipulation doesn’t exist, nut job!” ⬇️ “Send this guy to the looney bin, he thinks that the government can manipulate the weather! Chemtrails (contrails) are just a normal byproduct of plane exhaust fumes.” ⬇️ “Well obviously cloud seeding helps countries in dry season to force precipitation - it is good for farmers.” ⬇️ “The studies that show silver iodide to be toxic were only proven in a laboratory setting - it is harmless when released into the atmosphere.” ⬇️ “Geo-engineering is real, and is used for the greater good. New Light-Reflecting Particles in The Stratosphere Could Cool Earth And Fix The Ozone Layer.”

CLOUD SEEDING

Via ZeroEngineering.Com:

In the time where climate is unpredictable, several patterns of season are messed up. While in the past rain and dry season are usually periodic in constant cycle, especially in equator line, nowadays, either of the two can stay longer than its usual period. This causes several abnormalities, for example, longer period dry season or el nino can cause critical source of water. During abnormal dry season, the amount of evaporation is bigger than precipitation. As a result, the frequency of rain decreases as well as the water supply. When there is a lack of water, problems like dehydration, sanitation, to industry supply will surface. As technology is advanced, now people can create artificial rain by adding some chemicals to seed the cloud. What are those chemicals? Here is the list of chemicals used in artificial rain. Silver Iodide The main compound of cloud seeding for artificial rain is silver iodide. Silver iodides are examples of inorganic compounds with chemical formula Agl. Silver iodide is a highly photosensitive as a reaction of iodide solution with silver ions. The chemical has yellowish color and the solid form of it can precipitate quickly. Silver iodide acts as trigger or hook for the seeded cloud to precipitate. The chemical blends with the cloud and induce the freezing cloud to release it in the form of water. With such function, silver iodide is a chemical used in artificial rain. Potassium Iodide Another chemical needed in cloud seeding to create artificial rain is potassium iodide. Potassium iodide is similar to silver iodide except for the fact that potassium iodide is not only for artificial rain but also for other uses. People used potassium iodide as a shield against nuclear radiation in Chernobyl incident. It is also effective to protect some of human’s internal organ. In cloud seeding, potassium iodide functions as photosensitizer in the application of photochemistry in modern life with silver nitrate. It is also the chemical that forms silver iodide with nitrate as combination. Because of its function, it is used to make artificial rain as well. Carbon Dioxide Carbon dioxide in the form of dry ice is also important in the making of artificial rain. This chemical is a colorless gas with chemical compound CO 2 . While carbon monoxide is carbon atom that bonds only with one oxygen atom, carbon dioxide bonds with two atoms and is not as dangerous as monoxide one. When it is in the form of ice, carbon dioxide will help to weigh down the clouds and press the trapped water to fall down to surface of the earth. Dry ice is not similar to ordinary ice so it functions purely as additional weight to the cloud and does not contain water. (Related to: Chemicals in Water supply). Propane Propane is an alkane compound with three carbon atoms. It has the chemical formula of C 3 H 8 . Propane is a common substance used as fuel is a natural gas that often is colorless but under certain circumstance can turn into liquid form. Propane gas as cloud seeding material acts as a pusher to encourage the clouds to precipitate. The liquid form of it will also trigger the clouds to release a liquid form of itself, further cause rain. Propane needs other chemical to be able to properly run its function in cloud seeding. Regardless, propane is important in the process of artificial rain.

Alrighty, we’ve established the chemicals that are used for rain-making. Now then, is it harmful to the wee folk toiling about their work down below on Terra Firma? I.e. Could it be poisonous for Zee Carbon-based human life-forms?…

Via Ranches.Org:

When studying the efficacy and consequences of cloud seeding experiments, the experimenters tend to be biased in saying cloud seeding with silver iodide enhances precipitation without negative consequences. However, much of the literature substantiates that not only does cloud seeding fail to achieve the desired effect, it also yields harmful consequences. Some of these consequences include rain suppression, flooding, tornadoes, and silver iodide toxicity. (1,2,3) The harm of rain suppression is obvious to everyone. For farmers and ranchers, this would mean no rain, no gain -- an economic loss. Losses would include poorer crop harvest, lack of range vegetation, and a loss of hunting lease income due to wildlife reduction. This is particularly true for ranches in western Potter County, an area PGCD has called “geographically handicapped.”(2) Most ranchers and farmers do not choose to take the gamble on their land and livelihood based on experimentation.(1,2) The harmful effects of silver iodide are insidious.(3) Yet, according to the web site of the PGCD, the effects are so minimized that the following is stated: “The concentration of iodide in iodized salt used on food is far above the concentration found in rainwater from a seeded cloud.”(4) In addition, in early December of 2002, at the Amarillo meeting jointly conducted by the Panhandle Groundwater and the North Plains Groundwater Conservation Districts, one representative stated that silver iodide was good for the heart. In a private conversation, another explained that silver miners live longer. Iodized salt may seem benign; however, some states such as Colorado have outlawed the use of salting icy roads.(5) Among harmful effects, salt is toxic to the water and land.(5) The Office of Environment, Health and Safety, UC Berkeley, rates silver iodide as a Class C, non-soluble, inorganic, hazardous chemical that pollutes water and soil.(8) It has been found to be highly toxic to fish, livestock and humans.(6,7,8,9) Numerous medical articles demonstrate that humans absorb silver iodide through the lungs, nose, skin, and GI tract.(7,8,9) Mild toxicity can cause GI irritation, renal and pulmonary lesions, and mild argyria (blue or black discoloration of the skin). Severe toxicity can result in hemorrhagic gastroenteritis, shock, enlarged heart, severe argyria, and death by respiratory depression.(8) Moreover, a key manufacturer of silver iodide for weather modification, Deepwater Chemicals, warns of potential health effects of silver iodide in their Material Safety Data Sheet as follows: Chronic Exposure/Target Organs: Chronic ingestion of iodides may produce “iodism”, which may be manifested by skin rash, running nose, headache and irritation of the mucous membranes. Weakness, anemia, loss of weight and general depression may also occur. Chronic inhalation or ingestion may cause argyria characterized by blue-gray discoloration of the eyes, skin and mucous membranes. Chronic skin contact may cause permanent discoloration of the skin.(10) Under the guidelines of the Clean Water Act by the EPA, silver iodide is considered a hazardous substance, a priority pollutant, and as a toxic pollutant.(10) Some industries have learned this all too well. Obviously the cloud-after-cloud, year-after-year use of cloud seeding could lead to an insidious, cumulative effect. Especially when the same area is repeatedly seeded. If the toxicity manifests in pollution and illnesses, the effects may not be reversible. At this point, the PGCD monitoring of silver iodide toxicity is so small as to be nonexistent and flawed. C.E. Williams states, “water samples taken after rain from seeded clouds have revealed no silver iodide.”(11) This is misleading.

Uh-oh. It sounds rather harmful to this conspiracy realist.

Mmmm, I just lurrve the taste of silver iodide in the morning, it’s just so clean, it cleans the air, don’t ya know?!👇

Department of Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation director-general Supis Pitaktham said a rainmaking operation had been launched from Dec 16-18 in areas east of Bangkok after high PM2.5 dust levels during the past week had started affecting people's health. On Dec 16, two Cessna Caravan aircraft performed two rounds of cloudseeding flights over Ban Bung district of Chon Buri and Khong Khuan district of Chachoengsao. This caused the clouds to thicken. As a result, PM2.5levels in Bangkok and east of Samut Prakan, Chon Buri and Chachoengsao provinces all fell. On Sunday, the two planes made two rounds of rainmaking flights over Phanom Sarakham district of Chachoengsao and Pak Phli district of Nakhon Nayok. As a result, there was a little rain in Ong kharak district of Nakhon Nayok and Nong Sua district of Pathum Thani. Mr Supis said the operation caused rain clouds in the east to move over Bangkok. As a result, the PM2.5 situation improved on Monday morning. According to a Department of Pollution Control report, PM2.5 levels in Bangkok and nearby provinces were within the safety threshold on Monday morning. He said the rainmaking operation for Bangkok and its proximity must be carefully planned. If the wind blows from the east, the operation must be based in Rayong province. If the wind is from the west, it must be based in Kanchanaburi. The rainmaking aircraft must operate at least 70 nautical miles from Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports, to meet international aviation rules, he said.

Spray us! I mean, save us! 🛬☠️😷⚰️

BANNING CHEMTRAILS

Oki doki. Let’s jump into 2024 and highlight excerpts from the transcript of this eye-opening video from James Corbett interviewing Peter Kirby on the “growing movement to ban chemtrails, from the legislation that’s been popping up in various states to criminalize geoengineering to the rising citizen-led initiative to Save Our Skies”.

☝️TRANSCRIPT EXCERPTS

Okay. Yeah. I first got into chemtrails over a decade ago. And to make a long story short, I became aware of the fraud that is 9-11. And I asked myself, okay, what else have they been up to? You know, what else has the old dinosaur media been lying to us about? And so I turned to the new media and I saw all these amazing stories. And Chemtrails was just one of them. And I kind of glossed over it at first because I thought, you know, that's crazy. Why would they be spraying things out of planes that just wrecks everything? They're going to spend all this money to spray things out of planes so that they can destroy all their own stuff, you know, but as time went on, I started seeing more evidence, specifically the 2010 documentary, what in the world are they spraying? When I saw the scientific evidence for this, that was what convinced me. And I, and I said to myself, you know, Oh, this is real. And this is absolutely horrible and absolutely unacceptable. And ever since then, it's been a passion of mine and it really started out as just solely as a passion, as something like, you know, okay, I'm going to expose this. I'm going to do my best to bring the proper information to the public so that they understand that this is going on. Because I figured, well, as soon as anybody knows that this is going on, they're going to find it totally unacceptable and there'll be a groundswell against it and all this. But as you know, to this day, there's still maybe only, 10 to 15% of the population that's even aware that this is going on. So, you know, but in the meantime, I did have early successes. One of the things that made my name was I found the California Air Resources Board data on their website showing the elevated levels of aluminum and barium in the ambient atmosphere charts that were showing elevated levels from the mid 90s the mid-90s is where I later learned that the domestic large-scale spraying operations started. And the levels of aluminum and barium were going up and up and up until 2002 when they stopped sampling for it for some reason. And I never really got a straight answer out of them as to why they did that. They said, oh, we switched over to another system and all this. You know, that's all BS. When they saw those raising levels of aluminum and barium in the ambient atmosphere, they should have been ringing every alarm that they had because in their own literature, they say none of this should be in the atmosphere at all. They classify aluminum and barium as toxins. And I took screenshots of these charts and I posted it online. […] And then like, you know, a day or two later, I'm like, hold on a second, Tennessee just banned chemtrails. What's going on here? You know? And, uh, So, yeah, let's get into that. There is a movement in California that's going on as well involving Reinette Senem. So we can get into that, too. I have some notes for that one. You wanted to talk about that one as well. But let's get into these bills, mainly in the East. The Tennessee bill is a done deal as of April 11th. The governor, I think his name was Bill Lee, signed into law a a bill that bans the dispersion of weather modifying substances. It makes a violation of this law a misdemeanor with a $10,000 per day per violation fine. And it went into effect on July 1st. So it is now in effect. I contacted the, there was a certain guy who, who was behind the sponsor of the bill, a Tennessee lawmaker, I forget his name, but I contacted his office and they said, yeah, we've had a lot of interview requests, we'll put your name on the list, but don't expect anything because the legislature has gone home for the summer recess. And this is what's going on in all of these legislatures as far as I can tell, they go home for a summer recess. And I don't think they're actually gonna convene until next year. Any of these legislatures in the East. California is one of the few states, I think, with a full-time legislature. But anyway, yeah, so there was Tennessee. And that was, it was kind of mild in its language, pretty straightforward. It might, the way the Tennessee bill is written, you might think that there's really not going to be anything to come of it. But you start looking at these other bills that are in the pipeline, such as, uh, New Hampshire, there, there was actually one before I, and we're going to do this in chronological order of, of when, when the bills first came out. And, and the first one actually to come out was something in Illinois that came out in January of last year. And that one was an unsuccessful trial run. It really didn't go anywhere. Um, But, and, um, I think it was kind of a poorly written, but I think they were, you know, just, just trying to see what they could get away with. And that was just kind of a dry run kind of a thing, but there was a bill in Illinois. It was unsuccessful, but then New Hampshire came out with something, uh, a bill. And, um, they, that was the New Hampshire was the one that came out with this first kind of template. For a bill that other states have since followed, other states such as South Dakota, Kentucky, Rhode Island, and Minnesota, we're going to talk about those as well. But let's talk about this New Hampshire bill. The New Hampshire bill was also kind of another experiment because I've heard that they've actually gone back to the drawing board and are doing some significant reworking. of the bill, this is one of the latest videos that I watched with the people who are responsible for the bill, talking about it in front of some committee there in New Hampshire. But what's really interesting is that this bill is a template for other bills that have since arisen. And this one has significant teeth. We're talking about felony penalties of $500,000 and two years in prison per violation, if you're caught spraying any substance that is spraying substances that are designed to modify the weather. And also there's some other aspects of this bill I would like to talk about. They also say that this bill in New Hampshire is also seeking to ban excessive electromagnetic energy. Which is the second component of what I call the new Manhattan Project. They spray the stuff out of planes and then they hit it with electromagnetic energy. So you have a binary weapon system that opens the doors to all kinds of different ways of modifying weather, all kinds of different things you can do. You can create any type. I believe you can create any type of weather that you want when you employ those two things. You know, the conventional cloud seeding industry just sprays silver iodide out of a plane and that, you know, has an effect upon the cloud, makes it rain or it suppresses hail and this and that. But, you know, what I call the New Manhattan Project is this second generation of weather modification whereby you're spraying something out of a plane and then hitting it with electromagnetic energy. So they're addressing the electromagnetic energy in New Hampshire, which is promising. And in this bill, they talk about states' rights. They say, You know, it doesn't matter if the federal government is approving this. They say themselves, a lot of these people behind these bills and in these bills themselves, they cite this report that's come out of the Biden White House talking about how, you know, it's basically the same old bull that they've been pushing for decades about how, you know, solar radiation management, geoengineering. Oh, there's global warming. We're going to have to spray you and all this, you know. But they're saying in New Hampshire, they're saying, OK, well, you can say that. at the federal level, but we have state's rights. And they go even further. They say, even if this is some kind of international thing, like let's say they don't mention the UN, but I think it's implied, you know, if it's some international group that's giving some kind of okay to spraying stuff over their state, they say, no, we have state's rights. We're asserting our rights as a state and you can't do this here. And they also start talking about a framework for investigating violations of the bill, whereby you're supposed to contact a certain government group in different states. You're either contacting county sheriffs with information regarding evidence of planes spraying things or excessive EM, or in different states that we're going to talk about, you're contacting environmental offices of the state. and going to them with photographs, rainwater samples, these type of things. And not only that, the bill talks about how the state is supposed to be actively seeking this type of evidence. They're supposed to be posting things on their website and in other ways, I guess they talk about radio ads and things, I think, where they say like, you're required, the bill says the state is required to actively seek information about excessive EM and planes spraying things. And so, you know, this is really promising because, you know, these are the rainwater samples and the photographs and other types of this kind of evidence. We've been collecting these kinds of things for years, many years. I mean, there's people that have just mountains and mountains of this stuff. So that, you know, so that was the first big breakthrough, this New Hampshire bill. And then other states have gone on to produce similar bills, such as the next one was South Dakota. And it's very similar to the New Hampshire bill, except in South Dakota, there are a little different things. The one in South Dakota has already passed committee. This is the only one out of these other bills outside of the Tennessee bill that has passed committee. It passed committee 7-0. And the South Dakota bill is similar to the New Hampshire bill, but they do a few little different things where they talk about how local colleges and universities are to assist the county sheriffs or the environmental offices in the investigation, especially in the way of excessive EM. It might be a little difficult to prove that you're being hit with excessive EM, but there are experts, especially in colleges, who understand how to discern these things. And then also it differs in that it says the South Dakota bill says that the governor can ground planes with the state national guard if necessary. The governor can, or if they see a plane in the sky spraying things over South Dakota, the governor can call on the national guard to ground the planes. This is in the bill. But and then this bill, actually, the South Dakota bill hasn't established any penalties yet. See, this is all an evolution. This is all in the works. This is all in the pipeline. This is all, you know, being created as we speak.

Amazing developments afoot in the U S of A. Peter Kirby is a brave man. Power to him, and may the unseen forces of light protect him.

At least in this instance, we are seeing legislative moves to protect people from these harmful ‘practices’. In direct contrast to the other-other ‘policies’ targeting farmers with the emissions nonsense:

We digress - I just wanted an excuse to chuck this meme into the mix, I trust you will save it to your hard-drive🤝.

HAARP, A Weapon Of Mass Destruction

Via GeoengineeringWatch.Com:

HAARP is the acronym many people recognize, it is an "ionosphere heater" facility in Alaska. Mainstream media and the military industrial complex tried to convince the public that HAARP was going to be completely dismantled by the summer of 2014, but did this happen? No, and now it seems HAARP has been funded through 2015, the lies never end when the government is involved. What many people don't know is that the Alaskan HAARP facility is only one of many major ground based ionosphere heaters around the world. This global network of incredibly powerful ionosphere heaters is wreaking havoc on the climate system and the biosphere as a whole. The more educated activists are in regard to what the ionosphere heaters are and what these installations can do, the more effective they will be in the battle to raise awareness on the critical climate engineering issue. The summary explanation of HAARP below is an important read. […] The individuals who are demanding answers about HAARP are scattered around the planet. As well as bush dwellers in Alaska, they include: a physician in Finland; a scientist in Holland; an anti-nuclear protester in Australia; independent physicists in the United States; a grandmother in Canada, and countless others. Unlike the protests of the 1960s the objections to HAARP have been registered using the tools of the 1990s. From the Internet, fax machines, syndicated talk radio and a number of alternative print mediums the word is getting out and people are waking up to this new intrusion by an over zealous United States government. The research team put together to gather the materials which eventually found their way into the book never held a formal meeting, never formed a formal organization. Each person acted like a node on a planetary info-spirit-net with one goal held by all — to keep this controversial new science in the public eye. The result of the team's effort was a book which describes the science and the political ramifications of this technology. HAARP Boils the Upper Atmosphere HAARP will zap the upper atmosphere with a focused and steerable electromagnetic beam. It is an advanced model of an "ionospheric heater." (The ionosphere is the electrically-charged sphere surrounding Earth's upper atmosphere. It ranges between 40 to 60 miles above the surface of the Earth.) Put simply, the apparatus for HAARP is a reversal of a radio telescope; antenna send out signals instead of receiving. HAARP is the test run for a super-powerful radio wave-beaming technology that lifts areas of the ionosphere by focusing a beam and heating those areas. Electromagnetic waves then bounce back onto earth and penetrate everything — living and dead. The military says the HAARP system could: Give the military a tool to replace the electromagnetic pulse effect of atmospheric thermonuclear devices (still considered a viable option by the military through at least 1986)

Replace the huge Extremely Low Frequency (ELF) submarine communication system operating in Michigan and Wisconsin with a new and more compact technology

Be used to replace the over-the-horizon radar system that was once planned for the current location of HAARP, with a more flexible and accurate system

Provide a way to wipe out communications over an extremely large area, while keeping the military's own communications systems working

Provide a wide area earth-penetrating tomography which, if combined with the computing abilities of EMASS and Cray computers, would make it possible to verify many parts of nuclear nonproliferation and peace agreements

Be a tool for geophysical probing to find oil, gas and mineral deposits over a large area

Be used to detect incoming low-level planes and cruise missiles, making other technologies obsolete The above abilities seem like a good idea to all who believe in sound national defense, and to those concerned about cost-cutting. However, the possible uses which the HAARP records do not explain, and which can only be found in Air Force, Army, Navy and other federal agency records, are alarming. Moreover, effects from the reckless use of these power levels in our natural shield — the ionosphere — could be cataclysmic according to some scientists. Two Alaskans put it bluntly. A founder of the NO HAARP movement, Clare Zickuhr, says "The military is going to give the ionosphere a big kick and see what happens."

The military failed to tell the public that they do not know what exactly will happen, but a Penn State science article brags about that uncertainty. Macho science? The HAARP project uses the largest energy levels yet played with by what Begich and Manning call "the big boys with their new toys." HAARP is an experiment in the sky, and experiments are done to find out something not already known. Independent scientists told Begich and Manning that a HAARP-type "skybuster" with its unforeseen effects could be an act of global vandalism.

T’is real, I tell thee. A quick rundown of hurricane categories that could be weaponised for weather warfare *ahem Twisters movie predictive programming*:

Via HurricaneMarketing.Com:

Types Of Hurricanes Tropical Storm

Winds 39-73 mph Category 1 Hurricane

winds 74-95 mph (64-82 kt)

No real damage to buildings. Damage to unanchored mobile homes. Some damage to poorly constructed signs. Also, some coastal flooding and minor pier damage. Examples: Irene 1999 and Allison 1995 Category 2 Hurricane

winds 96-110 mph (83-95 kt)

Some damage to building roofs, doors and windows. Considerable damage to mobile homes. Flooding damages piers and small craft in unprotected moorings may break their moorings. Some trees blown down. Examples: Bonnie 1998, Georges(FL & LA) 1998 and Gloria 1985 Category 3 Hurricane

winds 111-130 mph (96-113 kt)

Some structural damage to small residences and utility buildings. Large trees blown down. Mobile homes and poorly built signs destroyed. Flooding near the coast destroys smaller structures with larger structures damaged by floating debris. Terrain may be flooded well inland. Examples: Keith 2000, Fran 1996, Opal 1995, Alicia 1983 and Betsy 1965 Category 4 Hurricane

winds 131-155 mph (114-135 kt)

More extensive curtainwall failures with some complete roof structure failure on small residences. Major erosion of beach areas. Terrain may be flooded well inland. Examples: Hugo 1989 and Donna 1960 Category 5 Hurricane

winds 156 mph and up (135+ kt)

Complete roof failure on many residences and industrial buildings. Some complete building failures with small utility buildings blown over or away. Flooding causes major damage to lower floors of all structures near the shoreline. Massive evacuation of residential areas may be required. Examples: Andrew(FL) 1992, Camille 1969 and Labor Day 1935.

By the way, there is an interesting subplot in the Twisters 2024 film surrounding government funded ‘StormPAR’ technology that tracks tornados; the friendly government folk show up after a town gets wrecked and offer to buy up people’s destroyed properties - as they are often uninsured and have lost everything. Could that be director Chung’s one sneaky plot inclusion eluding to the governmental weaponisation of weather, manipulation, and taking advantage of the little people?

Imagine the potential in real life to apply such a predatory problem-reaction-solution to this hypothetical occurrence.

YACHT SINKS MYSTERIOUSLY

I appreciate the quirky narration style here in this video examining the tragic, bizarre deaths of seven of the twenty-two people onboard a luxury yacht, that sank off the coast of Sicily coast - reportedly, during a storm.

In the video, the researcher has done well to collate multiple sources, especially reports of the waters being calm everywhere else except for the capsized location of the yacht - further eluding to potential weather-warfare-foul-play. I also found the information about the companies HP Autonomy and Darktrace fascinating, providing me with ammunition for another upcoming article:

FURTHER RECOMMENDED READING

I could go on and on. Let us not risk this being a ‘TLDR’ piece. We have barely scratched the surface of the Geo-engineering leviathan. It is a topic that will undoubtedly be revisited here at Creed Speech.

In the meantime, I know that most Normies are ab-so-lute-ly clueless about this stuff. I know the drill. I realise how it usually goes. If you, dear reader, attempt a conversation starter with a non-player-character. They might go into a catatonic trance. They may curl up in the fetal position rocking back and forth, whispering:

“There is a lot of misinformation out there, is this peer reviewed? Does it come from a trusted verified news source?”

Therefore, I present to you a list of (mostly) ‘official’ sources, including government sponsored institutions, proving beyond a shadow of a doubt that geo-engineering is very real, heavily funded, and has been around for quite some time. Feel free to blast Normie McNarrative with these links.

Always do your own research🧐.

Chemtrails Exposed: A New Manhattan Project (Second Edition)

White House document: “Congressionally Mandated Research Plan and an Initial Research Governance Framework Related to Solar Radiation Modification”

The Abstract episode 29 “8 States BANNING CHEMTRAILS”

The Abstract episode 28 “SAVE OUR SKIES: The Legal Update with Reinette Senum”

Chemtrails are real – the hard evidence

Tennessee lawmakers give final approval to ‘chemtrails’ bill

Americans4ACleanAtmosphere.com

https://www.insis.ox.ac.uk/geoengineering-governance-research

https://www.insis.ox.ac.uk/climate-change-and-geoengineering

https://www.oxfordmartin.ox.ac.uk/geoengineering

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/geo-engineering-research-the-government-s-view

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/geo-engineering-programmes

https://sites.manchester.ac.uk/geoenvironmental-engineering/

https://www.technologyreview.com/2023/03/01/1069283/researchers-launched-a-solar-geoengineering-test-flight-in-the-uk-last-fall/

https://climateviewer.com/us-uk-joint-inquiry-on-geoengineering-house-hearings/

https://geoengineering.environment.harvard.edu/blog/perspectives-unea-resolution

https://www.brookings.edu/articles/preparing-the-united-states-for-security-and-governance-in-a-geoengineering-future/

https://www.explainthatstuff.com/geoengineering.html

For some added zest, how about the study of geotechnical earthquake engineering (liquefaction and seismic soil-structure interaction):

https://eng.ox.ac.uk/geotech

