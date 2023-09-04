Dear readers, this is will be a short piece as I am still stuck out in the sticks on the eastern seaboard of Thailand with a project, and will be back to more consistent writing in a few more weeks. Perhaps around the same time this US directive floods Thailand’s fake stream media…

First off, the Bribe’em administration is pushing the next batch of C19 injections, and still regurgitating the old familiar sting:

….We’ll be encouraging all Americans to get updated Covid vaccines and also let’s not forget RSV, let’s not forget the influenza shots….and vaccinations, as we all know, as you’ve heard us say from here, against Covid-19, remains the safest protection for avoiding hospitalisation, long-term health outcomes, and death. And this is why we are going to encourage Americans to ensure they keep up to date with their vaccines.

https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1697358611331379393

As ever, the messaging is inverted when deducing the reality.

Translation:

….We’ll be coercing all Americans to get newly marketed Covid vaccines and also let’s try and upsell RSV, let’s bundle in the influenza shots….and vaccinations, as we desperately want you to believe, as you’ve heard us compulsively lie from here, against Covid-19, remains the best genocidal bioweaponry to increase hospitalisation, exacerbate long-term health outcomes, and cause higher spikes in excess deaths. And this is why we are going to coerce Americans to ensure they keep up to date with their vaccines.

Worse than all the ‘medical emergencies’, the ‘sudden illnesses’, those dying suddenly, and the vast array of serious adverse effects, is another much more sinister agenda. I struggled to believe it at first. Although the more I comb through the Substack of Ana Maria Mihalcea, the more I am coming around to entertaining another agenda of the injections, which is to subvert people via nanotechnology.

Quoting from America Out Loud, a recent article following them having Mihalcea on their show as a guest:

We are now in the year 2023. Humans everywhere have been under assault and have been being attacked for four years. Increasing numbers of freedom-loving scientists and physicians fear humankind is on the brink of a mass extinction event. The health and life impact COVID “vaccines,” including the mRNA and DNA versions, immune destruction,[1] neurological disorders, [2] and early sudden deaths.[3] The Department of Defense is using them for nanotechnology[4] experiments that appear designed to irrevocably change the essences of biological humans[5] and perhaps even capture humans through wireless connections, enslaving them.[6]

From the nanotechnology in the fake vaccines to drugs, electroshock, and psychosurgery, the ultimate goal is mind control. But in some ways, mind control is a misleading rubric for all these technologies because they cannot as yet force a person into specific actions or put specific thoughts into their minds. All they can do is impair brain function, rendering people less energetic, less motivated, more docile, and more easily controlled—and this in itself can pave the way for authoritarianism and totalitarianism in a society. Once again, the issue is not a mysterious “mass formation psychosis” that is described as being generated from within the population but is a violent oppression being imposed on the people by the elites and global predators.[13],[14]

Time and again I’ve felt that the psychology based explanations have not satiated my curiosity to explain why so many people around me are disinterested in any modicum of the truth. Why a majority of Thais are still so docile and compliant, wearing masks constantly, with a marked decline in verbal communication. Dehumanised, demoralised, demotivated, and despondent.

Why on occasion, even when someone I am talking to acknowledges various agendas, shuts the conversation down with “well it’s best not to think about it, and just live your life.”

Defeatism. Subdued docility. Unthinking, blind following of the herd and the MSM. Dyed in the wool statists.

Still, let us not give up and despair. We’ve all shared stories of reaching the seemingly most unreachable minds. With patience. With perseverance. With kindness, compassion, understanding, and love.

Anyone you know who appears to have undergone personality changes since the injections, or lost their ‘spark’, is still in there somewhere. Confused, afraid, fatigued, maybe their old-self is dormant, but still reachable.

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based dissident blogger. All content is free for all readers. Any support is greatly appreciated.

